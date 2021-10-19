U.S. markets open in 2 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,493.25
    +15.75 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,233.00
    +100.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,331.00
    +40.50 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,277.10
    +12.40 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.48
    +1.04 (+1.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.10
    +14.40 (+0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    23.79
    +0.53 (+2.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1669
    +0.0050 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.05
    -0.25 (-1.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3830
    +0.0103 (+0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1100
    -0.2020 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,262.75
    +1,371.46 (+2.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,452.64
    +1.01 (+0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,210.58
    +6.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,215.52
    +190.06 (+0.65%)
     

Global Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Market Report 2021-2022: CBCCI Market is Active, and the Future Looks Very Bright

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2021-2022 Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Product and Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2021 - 2022 Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Product and Market Report covers 11 leading and contending vendors: 88, Alvaria (formed by the merger of Aspect Software and Noble Systems), Bright Pattern, Cisco, Five9, NICE CXone, Puzzel, Salesforce, Twilio, UJET and Vonage. Salesforce is covered at a high level. The report provides a detailed analysis of the vendors, products, functional capabilities and pricing. It also includes satisfaction survey results for each of the featured vendors.

The Report examines the competitive landscape and the business, market and technology trends driving this fast-growing and increasingly vital IT segment. This edition also looks ahead to the strategic and tactical requirements for contact centers to thrive in a post-pandemic world.

This report is intended to help contact center, IT and enterprise leaders and managers in small, mid-size and large companies select the right solution, functionality and partner to meet their organization's current and future cloud-based contact center infrastructure needs.

Strengthening demand for CBCCI solutions during the past 18 months has driven a surge of activity in this market, including a substantial number of mergers and acquisitions. the publisher expects the CBCCI market to continue to pick up momentum over the next 5 years, and likely for at least the following 10, as there are many premise-based contact center seats to replace and even more enterprise-wide opportunities opening up.

The CBCCI market is active, and the future looks very bright

The CBCCI market is the fastest growing IT sector in contact centers because these solutions are giving enterprises what they want - the agility to meet their customers' evolving inbound and outbound needs, in voice and digital channels. Innovation in the contact center market is focused on cloud-based solutions.

These CBCCI vendors are investing heavily in research and development (R&D) to enable their clients to deliver an outstanding and differentiated customer experience, cost-effectively. The adoption rate of CBCCI seats was only an estimated 17% as of the end of the calendar year 2020, evidencing the substantial opportunities these vendors have to open up the rest of the contact center market. But this is just a small piece of the addressable market for these valuable customer-facing solutions.

The publisher predicts that CBCCI functionality will become a standard productivity tool across enterprises in the next 10 years. This means that CBCCI capabilities will be used by a large percentage of knowledge workers far beyond the contact center.

The Report Includes:

  • Overview of the core and optional functional building block components of CBCCI solutions,

  • Business and market trends and challenges that are influencing investments and accelerating innovation and adoption

  • CBCCI market innovation, including a review of capabilities and functionality that have been recently introduced or are planned to be delivered in the next 12 - 18 months

  • How COVID-19 became a catalyst for change in the world of customer service and contact centers, accelerating digital transformation and other enhancements and innovations

  • How AI is going to alter and improve contact center technology and operations during the next 5 - 20 years

  • How customer expectations for a great service experience have been altered by the pandemic, and what delivering an outstanding customer experience (CX) means today and post-pandemic

  • Timely discussion of the pivotal role of CBCCI solutions in the contact center's ability to support a work-at-home (WAH) and hybrid staffing model

  • Review and assessment of the CBCCI competitive landscape, including a high-level company overview and key functional capabilities of the CBCCI solutions, with a high-level overview of the WFO/WEM components in the featured CBCCI solutions

  • High-level technical components overview, including administration and provisioning, recording, security and compliance, business intelligence (BI) analytics and reporting, and data center, backup, disaster recovery (DR) and business continuity (BC) capabilities

  • Implementation analysis; vendor implementation methodology and best practices, professional services, training and workshops, return on investment (ROI) time frame and service level agreements (SLAs)

  • Customer satisfaction survey results that measure and rank the vendors across 12 vendor categories, 10 product features, 7 platform features and 5 WFO/WEM applications

  • Vendor pricing structure and a breakdown of one-time and ongoing costs for a 250-seat CBCCI implementation for a voice-only, omnichannel and digital-channel-only implementation for the 10 solutions featured in this Report

  • Detailed company reports for the CBCCI solution providers covered in the report, analyzing their products, functionality and future R&D plans

  • CBCCI Vendor Directory

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Research Methodology
3.1 Report Participation Criteria

4. Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Functional Overview

5. Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Trends and Challenges
5.1 Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Trends
5.2 Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Challenges

6. Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Market Innovation
6.1 New Product Features
6.2 Future Enhancements

7. The Contact Center Reimagined

8. Into the Future

9. Customer Experience in the New Business Paradigm
9.1 Omni-Channel Requirements
9.2 Omni-Channel Routing and Queuing
9.3 Outbound
9.4 Intelligent Self-Service
9.5 Knowledge Management
9.6 Surveying/Voice of the Customer
9.7 Interaction Analytics
9.8 Customer Journey Analytics

10. The New World of Work
10.1 Customer Relationship Management
10.2 New-Gen Workforce Management
10.3 Quality Management/Analytics-Enabled Quality Management
10.4 Desktop Analytics
10.5 Contact Center Performance Management and Gamification
10.6 Agent Desktop
10.7 Supervisor Interface

11. Cloud-based Contact Center Infrastructure Competitive Landscape

12. Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Functional Components
12.1 Workforce Optimization/Workforce Engagement Management Capabilities

13. High-Level Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Technical Analysis
13.1 Administration and Provisioning
13.2 Recording
13.3 Security and Compliance
13.4 Business Intelligence, Analytics and Reporting
13.5 Data Center, Backup, Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity

14. Implementation Analysis
14.1 Service-Level Agreements

15. Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Vendor Satisfaction Analysis
15.1 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Vendor Categories
15.2 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Product Features
15.3 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Platform Features
15.4 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: WFO/WEM Capabilities
15.5 Customer Background and Insights
15.5.1 Channels Supported by the CBCCI Solution
15.5.2 Top 3 - 5 Ways the CBCCI Vendor is Supporting Your Digital Transformation
15.5.3 Top 3 - 5 CBCCI Challenges
15.5.4 Additional Comments

16. Pricing
16.1 Pricing Structure
16.2 Pricing for a 250-Seat Voice-Only CBCCI Solution
16.3 Pricing for a 250-Seat Omni-Channel (Voice and Digital) CBCCI Solution
16.4 Pricing for a 250-Seat Digital-Only CBCCI Solution

17.Company Reports

  • 88

  • Alvaria

  • Bright Pattern, Inc.

  • Cisco

  • Five9, Inc.

  • NICE CXone

  • Puzzel Ltd.

  • Salesforce

  • Twilio, Inc.

  • UJET

  • Vonage Holdings Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ebfef3

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • I failed at retirement. How to avoid my mistakes

    OUTSIDE THE BOX It’s embarrassing to admit in a public forum that I failed at retirement. But I’m doing so—because I think people can learn from me, and thereby avoid making the same mistakes. I spent my entire 38-year career in the banking industry.

  • Prediction: These Will Be 5 of the Biggest Stocks by 2040

    Although the benchmark S&P 500 tends to head higher over long periods of time, the stocks primarily responsible for pushing the widely followed index to new heights change regularly. As an example, nine of the 10 largest stocks by market cap in 2004 are no longer in the top 10 as of today. In fact, insurer AIG now sits around No. 250 in the market cap rankings.

  • Dutch Bros. Coffee sees big traffic boost vs. Starbucks & Dunkin' Donuts: RPT

    Ethan Chernofsky, Placer.ai CMO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Dutch Bros. Coffee’s foot traffic and competitors in the coffee industry.

  • Amazon offers bonuses in aim to hire 150,0000 seasonal workers

    Amazon (AMZN) aims to hire 150,000 seasonal employees ahead of the busiest time of year for retailers. The e-commerce giant is offering lucrative incentives to lure talent amid a supply chain crunch and tight labor market. The average salary for seasonal jobs start at $18 per hour along with sign-on bonuses up to $3,000.

  • China’s Curbs on Fertilizer Exports to Worsen Global Price Shock

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities are imposing new hurdles for fertilizer exporters amid growing concerns over surging power prices and food production, a move that could worsen a global price shock and food inflation.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces

  • Oil Gains From Highest Close in Seven Years as U.S. Dollar Falls

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil continued its advance from the highest close in seven years as the U.S. dollar fell and investors assessed the energy crunch roiling global markets.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismFutures in New Yo

  • Oil Prices Hit Multiyear Highs. The Industry Isn’t Reacting as History Expects

    Oil prices climbed to multiyear highs on Monday but there are no signs of the industry ramping up spending in response. Increased demand amid the global Covid recovery has contributed to rising oil prices. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures climbed to $83.85 per barrel, their highest level since October 2014, while Brent crude oil futures touched three-year highs above $86 per barrel at one point on Monday.

  • Coal-fired electricity forecast to rise in the U.S. for first time in seven years

    As natural-gas prices surge, coal-fired generation in the U.S. is set to increase for the first time in seven years, a government forecast finds.

  • Challenges abound as Tata draws up a flight plan for Air India

    Tata Sons' $2.4 billion purchase of debt-ridden, government-owned Air India will give the conglomerate immediate access to valuable flying rights and landing slots that will help it claw back market share from foreign rivals. But industry executives warn any success will be a long and complicated process that could cost it more than $1 billion and require fixing myriad problems, including its worn-out fleet, poor service and the lack of a charismatic leader. Air India, with its maharajah mascot, was once renowned for its lavishly decorated planes and stellar service championed by the airline's founder, JRD Tata, India's first commercial pilot.

  • Oil prices rise on China energy demand concerns

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Tuesday as a supply crunch in natural gas, electricity and coal continued across the globe while falling temperatures in China revived concerns over whether the world's biggest energy consumer can meet domestic demand for heating. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures gained 70 cents, or 0.9%, to $83.14, having risen 0.2% in the previous session and nearly 10% this month. "In a bull market it is usually Brent that leads the way higher, but this time around (U.S.) domestic issues provide extra support for WTI," said Tamas Varga, oil analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates.

  • Freeport-McMoRan Is Finally Ready to Rally to New Heights

    Traders could go long FCX ahead of earnings on Thursday.

  • Russia Keeps Grip on Gas Supply, Pushing Prices Up in Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is keeping a tight grip on Europe’s energy market, opting against sending more natural gas to the continent even after President Vladimir Putin said he was prepared to boost supplies.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverHate-Speech Case Forc

  • Lehman Brothers May Still Cash In on Its Own Big Short From 2009

    (Bloomberg) -- Derivatives Lehman Brothers purchased to guard against defaults on the subprime-mortgage bonds that fueled the 2008 crisis could deliver a big pay-out more than 10 years after the bank’s collapse. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan

  • Why Coal Stock Peabody Energy Sizzled Today

    Coal stock Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) shot up Monday morning, having jumped as much as 20.6% as of 11:10 a.m. EDT after the market took a liking to the coal producer's preliminary numbers. A deeper dive into the numbers, though, reflects muted year-over-year growth, which means there was more to Peabody Energy stock's rally this morning. The biggest number from Peabody Energy's preliminary results that caught the market's attention is its coal sales, which crossed $900 million during the quarter to levels last seen nearly seven quarters ago.

  • Foxconn, Lordstown Motors' potential partner, launches its own electric vehicles

    Hon Hai Technology Group, the Taiwanese company that has agreed to buy Lordstown Motors' plant near Youngstown, Ohio, introduced its own first electric vehicle models on Monday.

  • Gasoline prices usually fall this time of year as vacation season ends. So why are they jumping?

    At a time when gas prices are usually heading down, the reverse is happening. Prices are soaring amid a spike in the price of oil.

  • Behind the Energy Crisis: Fossil Fuel Investment Drops, and Renewables Aren’t Ready

    The transition to cleaner energy sources isn’t far enough along to meet a surge in demand, forcing countries to rely on fossil fuels.

  • Spotify to hire hundreds to drive ad sales in Europe, Australia, Canada

    Spotify is planning to hire hundreds of staff to boost its advertising sales in Europe and elsewhere, as the music streaming service looks to increase revenue from customers who don't pay a monthly fee but make up the bulk of its user base. "We are increasing our ads business marketing workforce by over 70% in Europe, Australia and Canada ... and that's off a pretty sizable base," Lee Brown, Spotify's head of advertising business, said in an interview. Spotify has also hired an ad industry executive with 25 years of international experience to lead international sales, Brown said, though he did not give a name.

  • Why Macy's Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Macy's (NYSE: M) jumped Monday in part due to a report in The Wall Street Journal that Saks Fifth Avenue was aiming to take its e-commerce unit public at a valuation of $6 billion. Since Macy's is one of Saks' closest competitors, that news had investors upping their valuation of Macy's. Macy's market cap ballooned to nearly $9 billion on the news that Saks was aiming for a $6 billion valuation on Saks.com -- triple the $2 billion valuation it gave the unit in March.

  • How to Trade Procter & Gamble Ahead of Earnings

    Procter & Gamble is scheduled to release their latest quarterly numbers on Tuesday. We have not reviewed the charts of PG since way back on October 21, 2020 when we recommended "Continue to hold longs from previous recommendations.