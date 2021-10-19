Global Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Market Report 2021-2022: CBCCI Market is Active, and the Future Looks Very Bright

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2021-2022 Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Product and Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2021 - 2022 Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Product and Market Report covers 11 leading and contending vendors: 88, Alvaria (formed by the merger of Aspect Software and Noble Systems), Bright Pattern, Cisco, Five9, NICE CXone, Puzzel, Salesforce, Twilio, UJET and Vonage. Salesforce is covered at a high level. The report provides a detailed analysis of the vendors, products, functional capabilities and pricing. It also includes satisfaction survey results for each of the featured vendors.

The Report examines the competitive landscape and the business, market and technology trends driving this fast-growing and increasingly vital IT segment. This edition also looks ahead to the strategic and tactical requirements for contact centers to thrive in a post-pandemic world.

This report is intended to help contact center, IT and enterprise leaders and managers in small, mid-size and large companies select the right solution, functionality and partner to meet their organization's current and future cloud-based contact center infrastructure needs.

Strengthening demand for CBCCI solutions during the past 18 months has driven a surge of activity in this market, including a substantial number of mergers and acquisitions. the publisher expects the CBCCI market to continue to pick up momentum over the next 5 years, and likely for at least the following 10, as there are many premise-based contact center seats to replace and even more enterprise-wide opportunities opening up.

The CBCCI market is active, and the future looks very bright

The CBCCI market is the fastest growing IT sector in contact centers because these solutions are giving enterprises what they want - the agility to meet their customers' evolving inbound and outbound needs, in voice and digital channels. Innovation in the contact center market is focused on cloud-based solutions.

These CBCCI vendors are investing heavily in research and development (R&D) to enable their clients to deliver an outstanding and differentiated customer experience, cost-effectively. The adoption rate of CBCCI seats was only an estimated 17% as of the end of the calendar year 2020, evidencing the substantial opportunities these vendors have to open up the rest of the contact center market. But this is just a small piece of the addressable market for these valuable customer-facing solutions.

The publisher predicts that CBCCI functionality will become a standard productivity tool across enterprises in the next 10 years. This means that CBCCI capabilities will be used by a large percentage of knowledge workers far beyond the contact center.

The Report Includes:

Overview of the core and optional functional building block components of CBCCI solutions,

Business and market trends and challenges that are influencing investments and accelerating innovation and adoption

CBCCI market innovation, including a review of capabilities and functionality that have been recently introduced or are planned to be delivered in the next 12 - 18 months

How COVID-19 became a catalyst for change in the world of customer service and contact centers, accelerating digital transformation and other enhancements and innovations

How AI is going to alter and improve contact center technology and operations during the next 5 - 20 years

How customer expectations for a great service experience have been altered by the pandemic, and what delivering an outstanding customer experience (CX) means today and post-pandemic

Timely discussion of the pivotal role of CBCCI solutions in the contact center's ability to support a work-at-home (WAH) and hybrid staffing model

Review and assessment of the CBCCI competitive landscape, including a high-level company overview and key functional capabilities of the CBCCI solutions, with a high-level overview of the WFO/WEM components in the featured CBCCI solutions

High-level technical components overview, including administration and provisioning, recording, security and compliance, business intelligence (BI) analytics and reporting, and data center, backup, disaster recovery (DR) and business continuity (BC) capabilities

Implementation analysis; vendor implementation methodology and best practices, professional services, training and workshops, return on investment (ROI) time frame and service level agreements (SLAs)

Customer satisfaction survey results that measure and rank the vendors across 12 vendor categories, 10 product features, 7 platform features and 5 WFO/WEM applications

Vendor pricing structure and a breakdown of one-time and ongoing costs for a 250-seat CBCCI implementation for a voice-only, omnichannel and digital-channel-only implementation for the 10 solutions featured in this Report

Detailed company reports for the CBCCI solution providers covered in the report, analyzing their products, functionality and future R&D plans

CBCCI Vendor Directory

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Report Participation Criteria

4. Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Functional Overview

5. Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Trends and Challenges

5.1 Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Trends

5.2 Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Challenges

6. Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Market Innovation

6.1 New Product Features

6.2 Future Enhancements

7. The Contact Center Reimagined

8. Into the Future

9. Customer Experience in the New Business Paradigm

9.1 Omni-Channel Requirements

9.2 Omni-Channel Routing and Queuing

9.3 Outbound

9.4 Intelligent Self-Service

9.5 Knowledge Management

9.6 Surveying/Voice of the Customer

9.7 Interaction Analytics

9.8 Customer Journey Analytics

10. The New World of Work

10.1 Customer Relationship Management

10.2 New-Gen Workforce Management

10.3 Quality Management/Analytics-Enabled Quality Management

10.4 Desktop Analytics

10.5 Contact Center Performance Management and Gamification

10.6 Agent Desktop

10.7 Supervisor Interface

11. Cloud-based Contact Center Infrastructure Competitive Landscape

12. Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Functional Components

12.1 Workforce Optimization/Workforce Engagement Management Capabilities

13. High-Level Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Technical Analysis

13.1 Administration and Provisioning

13.2 Recording

13.3 Security and Compliance

13.4 Business Intelligence, Analytics and Reporting

13.5 Data Center, Backup, Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity

14. Implementation Analysis

14.1 Service-Level Agreements

15. Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Vendor Satisfaction Analysis

15.1 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Vendor Categories

15.2 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Product Features

15.3 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Platform Features

15.4 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: WFO/WEM Capabilities

15.5 Customer Background and Insights

15.5.1 Channels Supported by the CBCCI Solution

15.5.2 Top 3 - 5 Ways the CBCCI Vendor is Supporting Your Digital Transformation

15.5.3 Top 3 - 5 CBCCI Challenges

15.5.4 Additional Comments

16. Pricing

16.1 Pricing Structure

16.2 Pricing for a 250-Seat Voice-Only CBCCI Solution

16.3 Pricing for a 250-Seat Omni-Channel (Voice and Digital) CBCCI Solution

16.4 Pricing for a 250-Seat Digital-Only CBCCI Solution

17.Company Reports

88

Alvaria

Bright Pattern, Inc.

Cisco

Five9, Inc.

NICE CXone

Puzzel Ltd.

Salesforce

Twilio, Inc.

UJET

Vonage Holdings Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ebfef3

