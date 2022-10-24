The Global Cloud-based Product Lifecycle Management Market is expected to grow by $2.69 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.37% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Cloud-based Product Lifecycle Management Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the cloud-based product lifecycle management market and it is poised to grow by $2.

69 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.37% during the forecast period. Our report on the cloud-based product lifecycle management market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the reduction in IT expenditure, growing demand for large-scale product lifecycle management, and rising requirements for remotely accessible product lifecycle management solutions.

The cloud-based product lifecycle management market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The cloud-based product lifecycle management market is segmented as below:

By Product

• CPDM

• DM

• CAD



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the interlinking of cloud-based product lifecycle management as one of the prime reasons driving the cloud-based product lifecycle management market growth during the next few years. Also, automatic real-time tracking of products and stringent government regulations to make the cloud safer will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the cloud-based product lifecycle management market covers the following areas:

• Cloud-based product lifecycle management market sizing

• Cloud-based product lifecycle management market forecast

• Cloud-based product lifecycle management market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cloud-based product lifecycle management market vendors that include Accenture Plc, ApparelMagic, Aptean Group of Companies, Aras Corp, Autodesk Inc, Capgemini Service SAS, Centric Software Inc, Dassault Systemes SE, Duro Labs Inc, HCL Technologies Ltd., IFS World Operations AB, International Business Machines Corp., Koch Industries Inc., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Oracle Corp., Propel Software Solutions Inc, PTC Inc., SAP SE, and Siemens AG. Also, the cloud-based product lifecycle management market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

