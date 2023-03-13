NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Cloud Billing Market to Reach $77.9 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cloud Billing estimated at US$21.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$77.9 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 17.2% over the period 2022-2030. Cloud Service Billing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19.9% CAGR and reach US$19.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Metered Billing segment is readjusted to a revised 19.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.6% CAGR

The Cloud Billing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.1% and 13.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.3% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 11 Featured)

- Amazon Web Services, Inc.

- AMDOCS Ltd.

- Aria Systems, Inc.

- AsiaInfo Technology Holdings Co., Ltd.

- Cerillion Technologies Limited

- CGI Group, Inc.

- Chargebee Inc.

- Cloudability, Inc.

- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

- IBM Corporation

- NEC Corporation

- NetCracker Technology Corp.

- Oracle Corporation

- SAP SE

- Tech Mahindra Ltd.

- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

- Utilibill Pty Ltd

- Zuora, Inc.

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Cloud Billing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud

Billing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Billing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metered Billing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Metered Billing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Provisioning by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Provisioning by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Subscription Billing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Subscription Billing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud

Service Billing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Service Billing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Revenue Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for Revenue Management by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Account Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 16: World 8-Year Perspective for Account Management by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Customer Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 8-Year Perspective for Customer Management by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 20: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecommunications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 22: World 8-Year Perspective for Telecommunications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 24: World 8-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 26: World 8-Year Perspective for IT by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2023 &

2030

Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Media & Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 28: World 8-Year Perspective for Media & Entertainment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Goods & Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 30: World 8-Year Perspective for Consumer Goods & Retail

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR

Table 32: World 8-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030

Table 33: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Education by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR

Table 34: World 8-Year Perspective for Education by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030

Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 37: World Cloud Billing Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Cloud Billing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud

Billing by Type - Cloud Service Billing, Metered Billing,

Provisioning, Subscription Billing and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: USA 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Billing by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud Service Billing,

Metered Billing, Provisioning, Subscription Billing and Other

Types for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud

Billing by Application - Revenue Management, Account

Management, Customer Management and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 41: USA 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Billing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Revenue

Management, Account Management, Customer Management and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 42: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud

Billing by Vertical - Telecommunications, BFSI, IT, Media &

Entertainment, Consumer Goods & Retail, Healthcare, Education

and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 43: USA 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Billing by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Telecommunications,

BFSI, IT, Media & Entertainment, Consumer Goods & Retail,

Healthcare, Education and Other Verticals for the Years 2023 &

2030

CANADA

Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Billing by Type - Cloud Service Billing, Metered Billing,

Provisioning, Subscription Billing and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Billing by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud Service Billing,

Metered Billing, Provisioning, Subscription Billing and Other

Types for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Billing by Application - Revenue Management, Account

Management, Customer Management and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 47: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Billing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Revenue

Management, Account Management, Customer Management and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 48: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Billing by Vertical - Telecommunications, BFSI, IT, Media &

Entertainment, Consumer Goods & Retail, Healthcare, Education

and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 49: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Billing by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Telecommunications, BFSI, IT, Media & Entertainment, Consumer

Goods & Retail, Healthcare, Education and Other Verticals for

the Years 2023 & 2030

JAPAN

Cloud Billing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Billing by Type - Cloud Service Billing, Metered Billing,

Provisioning, Subscription Billing and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Billing by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud Service Billing,

Metered Billing, Provisioning, Subscription Billing and Other

Types for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Billing by Application - Revenue Management, Account

Management, Customer Management and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 53: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Billing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Revenue

Management, Account Management, Customer Management and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 54: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Billing by Vertical - Telecommunications, BFSI, IT, Media &

Entertainment, Consumer Goods & Retail, Healthcare, Education

and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 55: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Billing by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Telecommunications, BFSI, IT, Media & Entertainment, Consumer

Goods & Retail, Healthcare, Education and Other Verticals for

the Years 2023 & 2030

CHINA

Cloud Billing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Billing by Type - Cloud Service Billing, Metered Billing,

Provisioning, Subscription Billing and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: China 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Billing by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud Service Billing,

Metered Billing, Provisioning, Subscription Billing and Other

Types for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Billing by Application - Revenue Management, Account

Management, Customer Management and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 59: China 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Billing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Revenue

Management, Account Management, Customer Management and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 60: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Billing by Vertical - Telecommunications, BFSI, IT, Media &

Entertainment, Consumer Goods & Retail, Healthcare, Education

and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 61: China 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Billing by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Telecommunications, BFSI, IT, Media & Entertainment, Consumer

Goods & Retail, Healthcare, Education and Other Verticals for

the Years 2023 & 2030

EUROPE

Cloud Billing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Billing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Billing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2023 & 2030

Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Billing by Type - Cloud Service Billing, Metered Billing,

Provisioning, Subscription Billing and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 65: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Billing by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud Service Billing,

Metered Billing, Provisioning, Subscription Billing and Other

Types for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 66: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Billing by Application - Revenue Management, Account

Management, Customer Management and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 67: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Billing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Revenue

Management, Account Management, Customer Management and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Billing by Vertical - Telecommunications, BFSI, IT, Media &

Entertainment, Consumer Goods & Retail, Healthcare, Education

and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Billing by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Telecommunications, BFSI, IT, Media & Entertainment, Consumer

Goods & Retail, Healthcare, Education and Other Verticals for

the Years 2023 & 2030

FRANCE

Cloud Billing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 70: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Billing by Type - Cloud Service Billing, Metered Billing,

Provisioning, Subscription Billing and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 71: France 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Billing by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud Service Billing,

Metered Billing, Provisioning, Subscription Billing and Other

Types for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 72: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Billing by Application - Revenue Management, Account

Management, Customer Management and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 73: France 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Billing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Revenue

Management, Account Management, Customer Management and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Billing by Vertical - Telecommunications, BFSI, IT, Media &

Entertainment, Consumer Goods & Retail, Healthcare, Education

and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: France 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Billing by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Telecommunications, BFSI, IT, Media & Entertainment, Consumer

Goods & Retail, Healthcare, Education and Other Verticals for

the Years 2023 & 2030

GERMANY

Cloud Billing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 76: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Billing by Type - Cloud Service Billing, Metered Billing,

Provisioning, Subscription Billing and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 77: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Billing by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud Service

Billing, Metered Billing, Provisioning, Subscription Billing

and Other Types for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 78: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Billing by Application - Revenue Management, Account

Management, Customer Management and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 79: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Billing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Revenue

Management, Account Management, Customer Management and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Billing by Vertical - Telecommunications, BFSI, IT, Media &

Entertainment, Consumer Goods & Retail, Healthcare, Education

and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Billing by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Telecommunications, BFSI, IT, Media & Entertainment, Consumer

Goods & Retail, Healthcare, Education and Other Verticals for

the Years 2023 & 2030

ITALY

Table 82: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Billing by Type - Cloud Service Billing, Metered Billing,

Provisioning, Subscription Billing and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 83: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Billing by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud Service Billing,

Metered Billing, Provisioning, Subscription Billing and Other

Types for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 84: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Billing by Application - Revenue Management, Account

Management, Customer Management and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 85: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Billing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Revenue

Management, Account Management, Customer Management and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 86: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Billing by Vertical - Telecommunications, BFSI, IT, Media &

Entertainment, Consumer Goods & Retail, Healthcare, Education

and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Billing by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Telecommunications, BFSI, IT, Media & Entertainment, Consumer

Goods & Retail, Healthcare, Education and Other Verticals for

the Years 2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM

Cloud Billing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 88: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud

Billing by Type - Cloud Service Billing, Metered Billing,

Provisioning, Subscription Billing and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 89: UK 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Billing by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud Service Billing,

Metered Billing, Provisioning, Subscription Billing and Other

Types for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 90: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud

Billing by Application - Revenue Management, Account

Management, Customer Management and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 91: UK 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Billing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Revenue

Management, Account Management, Customer Management and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 92: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud

Billing by Vertical - Telecommunications, BFSI, IT, Media &

Entertainment, Consumer Goods & Retail, Healthcare, Education

and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: UK 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Billing by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Telecommunications,

BFSI, IT, Media & Entertainment, Consumer Goods & Retail,

Healthcare, Education and Other Verticals for the Years 2023 &

2030

REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Cloud Billing by Type - Cloud Service Billing, Metered

Billing, Provisioning, Subscription Billing and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 95: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Billing

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud Service

Billing, Metered Billing, Provisioning, Subscription Billing

and Other Types for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 96: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Cloud Billing by Application - Revenue Management, Account

Management, Customer Management and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 97: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Billing

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Revenue Management, Account Management, Customer Management and

Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Cloud Billing by Vertical - Telecommunications, BFSI, IT,

Media & Entertainment, Consumer Goods & Retail, Healthcare,

Education and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Billing

by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Telecommunications, BFSI, IT, Media & Entertainment, Consumer

Goods & Retail, Healthcare, Education and Other Verticals for

the Years 2023 & 2030

ASIA-PACIFIC

Cloud Billing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Cloud Billing by Type - Cloud Service Billing, Metered

Billing, Provisioning, Subscription Billing and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 101: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Billing by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud Service

Billing, Metered Billing, Provisioning, Subscription Billing

and Other Types for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Cloud Billing by Application - Revenue Management, Account

Management, Customer Management and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 103: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Billing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Revenue

Management, Account Management, Customer Management and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Cloud Billing by Vertical - Telecommunications, BFSI, IT,

Media & Entertainment, Consumer Goods & Retail, Healthcare,

Education and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Billing by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Telecommunications, BFSI, IT, Media & Entertainment, Consumer

Goods & Retail, Healthcare, Education and Other Verticals for

the Years 2023 & 2030

REST OF WORLD

Table 106: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Cloud Billing by Type - Cloud Service Billing, Metered

Billing, Provisioning, Subscription Billing and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 107: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Billing

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud Service

Billing, Metered Billing, Provisioning, Subscription Billing

and Other Types for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 108: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Cloud Billing by Application - Revenue Management, Account

Management, Customer Management and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 109: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Billing

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Revenue Management, Account Management, Customer Management and

Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 110: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Cloud Billing by Vertical - Telecommunications, BFSI, IT,

Media & Entertainment, Consumer Goods & Retail, Healthcare,

Education and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 111: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Billing

by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Telecommunications, BFSI, IT, Media & Entertainment, Consumer

Goods & Retail, Healthcare, Education and Other Verticals for

the Years 2023 & 2030

IV. COMPETITION

