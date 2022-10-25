Global Cloud Compliance Market (2022 to 2027) - Rising Demand for CNAPP Solutions Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cloud Compliance Market by Component (Software (CSPM, CWPP, CASB, and CNAPP) and Services), Application, Cloud Model (IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Vertical and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cloud compliance market is projected to grow from USD 30.0 billion in 2022 to USD 59.1 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.5% during the forecast period.

By component, the services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The services segment is expected to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period. The segment has been broadly classified into professional and managed services.

Services aim at training and developing expertise, providing timely upgrades to software solutions, and helping customers integrate these with other Information Technology (IT) solutions. With the increasing adoption of cloud compliance solutions across organizations, the demand for supporting services is also expected to increase among organizations.

By organization size, the large enterprises segment is expected to account for the largest market share

The large enterprises segment is expected to account for the largest market size. Organizations with more than 1,000 employees are called large enterprises.

These enterprises are the early adopters of cloud compliance software and the associated services, as they use many cloud applications susceptible to cyberattacks. As these enterprises are large, with different types of IT infrastructure, they face various difficulties while managing security and compliance on several applications across enterprises.

By vertical, the healthcare segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The healthcare segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The vertical has always been more cautious when it comes to new deployment mechanisms, especially when they involve cloud.

In healthcare, patient care is of the utmost importance, and this goes beyond clinical care. The rising need to safeguard patient private data and records and comply with privacy and data security requirements is driving the adoption of cloud compliance software solutions in the healthcare vertical.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Overview of Cloud Compliance Market

4.2 Market, by Component, 2022 Vs. 2027

4.3 Market, by Application, 2022 Vs. 2027

4.4 Market, by Cloud Model, 2022 Vs. 2027

4.5 Market, by Organization Size, 2022 Vs. 2027

4.6 Market, by Vertical, 2022 Vs. 2027

4.7 Market: Regional Scenario, 2022-2027

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Need Among Organizations to Meet Cloud Compliance Standards

5.2.1.2 Need for Large Enterprises to Automate Compliance

5.2.1.3 Rising Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions due to Pandemic

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Technical Knowledge and Expertise

5.2.2.2 Organizations' Failure to Adhere to Continuous Changes in Compliance Frameworks

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Government Initiatives to Accelerate Cloud Adoption

5.2.3.2 Rising Demand for Cnapp Solutions

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Misunderstanding Shared Responsibility on Cloud

5.2.4.2 Growing Complexity due to Adoption of Multi-Cloud Model

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities

5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges

5.3.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Ecosystem

5.6 Pricing Analysis

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.7.1 Artificial Intelligence

5.7.2 Machine Learning

5.7.3 Data Analytics

5.8 Case Study Analysis

5.8.1 Case Study 1: Zscaler Helped Global Mining Company Automate Risk Mitigation

5.8.2 Case Study 2: Palo Alto Provided Visibility and Control to Secure Funding Societies' Cloud Transformation

5.8.3 Case Study 3: Check Point Cloudguard Helped to Secure Cloud and Devops for Eagers Automotive

5.9 Key Conferences and Events, 2022

5.10 Patent Analysis

5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.12 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

5.13 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Buyers

5.14 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

6 Cloud Compliance Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Components: Market Drivers

6.1.2 Components: COVID-19 Impact

6.2 Software

6.2.1 Cloud Security Posture Management

6.2.1.1 Empowers Companies to Identify and Remediate Risks

6.2.2 Cloud Workload Protection Platform

6.2.2.1 Enables Organizations to Monitor Compliance Posture with Single Dashboard

6.2.3 Cloud Access Security Broker

6.2.3.1 Secures Cloud Applications and Delivers Data and Threat Protection Services

6.2.4 Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform

6.2.4.1 Enables Enterprises to Proactively Scan, Detect, and Remediate Security and Compliance Risks

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Professional Services

6.3.1.1 Technicalities Involved in Implementing Cloud Compliance Solutions to Boost Demand

6.3.2 Managed Services

6.3.2.1 Growing Deployment of Cloud Compliance Solutions to Keep Organizations' Cloud Running

7 Cloud Compliance Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Application: Market Drivers

7.1.2 Application: COVID-19 Impact

7.2 Audit and Compliance Management

7.2.1 Cloud Compliance Solutions Simplify Risk Assessment and Compliance Management

7.3 Threat Detection and Remediation

7.3.1 Cloud Compliance Solution Offers Network Visibility, Network Threat Detection, and Remediation

7.4 Activity Monitoring and Analytics

7.4.1 Need to Detect Security Incidents and Non-Compliant Behaviour

7.5 Visibility and Risk Assessment

7.5.1 Cloud Compliance Solutions Enable Organizations to Assess Risk and Gain Visibility

7.6 Other Applications

8 Cloud Compliance Market, by Cloud Model

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Cloud Model: Market Drivers

8.1.2 Cloud Model: COVID-19 Impact

8.2 Infrastructure-As-A-Service (Iaas)

8.2.1 Iaas Cloud Model Increases Regulatory Compliance Reporting Responsibilities

8.3 Platform-As-A-Service (Paas)

8.3.1 Rapid Software Development and Simplified Deployment to Boost Adoption

8.4 Software-As-A-Service (Saas)

8.4.1 Dlp, Compliance, and Industry Regulation Solutions and Malware Prevention to Boost Demand

9 Cloud Compliance Market, by Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers

9.1.2 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact

9.2 Large Enterprises

9.2.1 Growing Need to Manage Security and Compliance on Several Applications

9.3 Small and Medium Enterprises

9.3.1 Need for Cost-Effective Solutions to Drive Adoption of Cloud Compliance Software and Services

10 Cloud Compliance Market, by Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Vertical: Market Drivers

10.1.2 Vertical: COVID-19 Impact

10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (Bfsi)

10.2.1 Rising Need for Cloud Security and Compliance Practices and Regulatory Benchmarks

10.3 Healthcare

10.3.1 High Demand for Safeguarding Patients' Data and Complying with Data Security Requirements

10.4 Retail and Ecommerce

10.4.1 Surging Demand to Maintain Regulatory Compliance and Manage Cyber Risks

10.5 Education

10.5.1 Need for Adherence to Industry Compliance Standards

10.6 It and Ites

10.6.1 Growing Necessity to Ensure Cloud Configurations and Maintain Policy and Standards

10.7 Government

10.7.1 Rising Adoption of Cloud Services Against Cyberattacks and Other Security Concerns

10.8 Other Verticals

11 Cloud Compliance Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Evaluation Framework

12.3 Strategies Adopted by Key Players

12.4 Revenue Analysis

12.5 Market Share Analysis

12.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant

12.6.1 Stars

12.6.2 Emerging Leaders

12.6.3 Pervasive Players

12.6.4 Participants

12.6.5 Company Product Footprint Analysis

12.7 Ranking of Key Players

12.8 Startup/Sme Evaluation Matrix

12.8.1 Progressive Companies

12.8.2 Responsive Companies

12.8.3 Dynamic Companies

12.8.4 Starting Blocks

12.8.5 Competitive Benchmarking

12.9 Key Market Developments

12.9.1 Product Launches and Enhancements

12.9.2 Deals

12.9.3 Others

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Key Players

13.2.1 Microsoft

13.2.2 Ibm

13.2.3 Check Point

13.2.4 At&T

13.2.5 Broadcom

13.2.6 Qualys

13.2.7 Nutanix

13.2.8 Sophos

13.2.9 Oracle

13.2.10 Palo Alto Networks

13.3 Other Players

13.3.1 Aws

13.3.2 Lacework

13.3.3 Zscaler

13.3.4 Mcafee

13.3.5 Fidelis Cybersecurity

13.3.6 Fortinet

13.3.7 Atos

13.3.8 Radware

13.3.9 Proofpoint

13.3.10 Crowdstrike

13.4 Smes/Startups

13.4.1 Orca Security

13.4.2 Aqua Security

13.4.3 Secureframe

13.4.4 Cavirin

13.4.5 Vanta

13.4.6 Horangi Cyber Security

13.4.7 Cloudcheckr

13.4.8 Threat Stack

13.4.9 Fugue

13.4.10 Sonrai Security

14 Adjacent Markets

15 Appendix

