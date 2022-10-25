U.S. markets close in 3 hours 1 minute

Global Cloud Compliance Market (2022 to 2027) - Rising Demand for CNAPP Solutions Presents Opportunities

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cloud Compliance Market by Component (Software (CSPM, CWPP, CASB, and CNAPP) and Services), Application, Cloud Model (IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Vertical and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global cloud compliance market is projected to grow from USD 30.0 billion in 2022 to USD 59.1 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.5% during the forecast period.

By component, the services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The services segment is expected to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period. The segment has been broadly classified into professional and managed services.

Services aim at training and developing expertise, providing timely upgrades to software solutions, and helping customers integrate these with other Information Technology (IT) solutions. With the increasing adoption of cloud compliance solutions across organizations, the demand for supporting services is also expected to increase among organizations.

By organization size, the large enterprises segment is expected to account for the largest market share

The large enterprises segment is expected to account for the largest market size. Organizations with more than 1,000 employees are called large enterprises.

These enterprises are the early adopters of cloud compliance software and the associated services, as they use many cloud applications susceptible to cyberattacks. As these enterprises are large, with different types of IT infrastructure, they face various difficulties while managing security and compliance on several applications across enterprises.

By vertical, the healthcare segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The healthcare segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The vertical has always been more cautious when it comes to new deployment mechanisms, especially when they involve cloud.

In healthcare, patient care is of the utmost importance, and this goes beyond clinical care. The rising need to safeguard patient private data and records and comply with privacy and data security requirements is driving the adoption of cloud compliance software solutions in the healthcare vertical.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Overview of Cloud Compliance Market
4.2 Market, by Component, 2022 Vs. 2027
4.3 Market, by Application, 2022 Vs. 2027
4.4 Market, by Cloud Model, 2022 Vs. 2027
4.5 Market, by Organization Size, 2022 Vs. 2027
4.6 Market, by Vertical, 2022 Vs. 2027
4.7 Market: Regional Scenario, 2022-2027

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Need Among Organizations to Meet Cloud Compliance Standards
5.2.1.2 Need for Large Enterprises to Automate Compliance
5.2.1.3 Rising Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions due to Pandemic
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Lack of Technical Knowledge and Expertise
5.2.2.2 Organizations' Failure to Adhere to Continuous Changes in Compliance Frameworks
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Government Initiatives to Accelerate Cloud Adoption
5.2.3.2 Rising Demand for Cnapp Solutions
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Misunderstanding Shared Responsibility on Cloud
5.2.4.2 Growing Complexity due to Adoption of Multi-Cloud Model
5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities
5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges
5.3.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis
5.4 Value Chain Analysis
5.5 Ecosystem
5.6 Pricing Analysis
5.7 Technology Analysis
5.7.1 Artificial Intelligence
5.7.2 Machine Learning
5.7.3 Data Analytics
5.8 Case Study Analysis
5.8.1 Case Study 1: Zscaler Helped Global Mining Company Automate Risk Mitigation
5.8.2 Case Study 2: Palo Alto Provided Visibility and Control to Secure Funding Societies' Cloud Transformation
5.8.3 Case Study 3: Check Point Cloudguard Helped to Secure Cloud and Devops for Eagers Automotive
5.9 Key Conferences and Events, 2022
5.10 Patent Analysis
5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.12 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
5.13 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Buyers
5.14 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

6 Cloud Compliance Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Components: Market Drivers
6.1.2 Components: COVID-19 Impact
6.2 Software
6.2.1 Cloud Security Posture Management
6.2.1.1 Empowers Companies to Identify and Remediate Risks
6.2.2 Cloud Workload Protection Platform
6.2.2.1 Enables Organizations to Monitor Compliance Posture with Single Dashboard
6.2.3 Cloud Access Security Broker
6.2.3.1 Secures Cloud Applications and Delivers Data and Threat Protection Services
6.2.4 Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform
6.2.4.1 Enables Enterprises to Proactively Scan, Detect, and Remediate Security and Compliance Risks
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Professional Services
6.3.1.1 Technicalities Involved in Implementing Cloud Compliance Solutions to Boost Demand
6.3.2 Managed Services
6.3.2.1 Growing Deployment of Cloud Compliance Solutions to Keep Organizations' Cloud Running

7 Cloud Compliance Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Application: Market Drivers
7.1.2 Application: COVID-19 Impact
7.2 Audit and Compliance Management
7.2.1 Cloud Compliance Solutions Simplify Risk Assessment and Compliance Management
7.3 Threat Detection and Remediation
7.3.1 Cloud Compliance Solution Offers Network Visibility, Network Threat Detection, and Remediation
7.4 Activity Monitoring and Analytics
7.4.1 Need to Detect Security Incidents and Non-Compliant Behaviour
7.5 Visibility and Risk Assessment
7.5.1 Cloud Compliance Solutions Enable Organizations to Assess Risk and Gain Visibility
7.6 Other Applications

8 Cloud Compliance Market, by Cloud Model
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Cloud Model: Market Drivers
8.1.2 Cloud Model: COVID-19 Impact
8.2 Infrastructure-As-A-Service (Iaas)
8.2.1 Iaas Cloud Model Increases Regulatory Compliance Reporting Responsibilities
8.3 Platform-As-A-Service (Paas)
8.3.1 Rapid Software Development and Simplified Deployment to Boost Adoption
8.4 Software-As-A-Service (Saas)
8.4.1 Dlp, Compliance, and Industry Regulation Solutions and Malware Prevention to Boost Demand

9 Cloud Compliance Market, by Organization Size
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers
9.1.2 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact
9.2 Large Enterprises
9.2.1 Growing Need to Manage Security and Compliance on Several Applications
9.3 Small and Medium Enterprises
9.3.1 Need for Cost-Effective Solutions to Drive Adoption of Cloud Compliance Software and Services

10 Cloud Compliance Market, by Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Vertical: Market Drivers
10.1.2 Vertical: COVID-19 Impact
10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (Bfsi)
10.2.1 Rising Need for Cloud Security and Compliance Practices and Regulatory Benchmarks
10.3 Healthcare
10.3.1 High Demand for Safeguarding Patients' Data and Complying with Data Security Requirements
10.4 Retail and Ecommerce
10.4.1 Surging Demand to Maintain Regulatory Compliance and Manage Cyber Risks
10.5 Education
10.5.1 Need for Adherence to Industry Compliance Standards
10.6 It and Ites
10.6.1 Growing Necessity to Ensure Cloud Configurations and Maintain Policy and Standards
10.7 Government
10.7.1 Rising Adoption of Cloud Services Against Cyberattacks and Other Security Concerns
10.8 Other Verticals

11 Cloud Compliance Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Evaluation Framework
12.3 Strategies Adopted by Key Players
12.4 Revenue Analysis
12.5 Market Share Analysis
12.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant
12.6.1 Stars
12.6.2 Emerging Leaders
12.6.3 Pervasive Players
12.6.4 Participants
12.6.5 Company Product Footprint Analysis
12.7 Ranking of Key Players
12.8 Startup/Sme Evaluation Matrix
12.8.1 Progressive Companies
12.8.2 Responsive Companies
12.8.3 Dynamic Companies
12.8.4 Starting Blocks
12.8.5 Competitive Benchmarking
12.9 Key Market Developments
12.9.1 Product Launches and Enhancements
12.9.2 Deals
12.9.3 Others

13 Company Profiles
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Key Players
13.2.1 Microsoft
13.2.2 Ibm
13.2.3 Check Point
13.2.4 At&T
13.2.5 Broadcom
13.2.6 Qualys
13.2.7 Nutanix
13.2.8 Sophos
13.2.9 Oracle
13.2.10 Palo Alto Networks
13.3 Other Players
13.3.1 Aws
13.3.2 Lacework
13.3.3 Zscaler
13.3.4 Mcafee
13.3.5 Fidelis Cybersecurity
13.3.6 Fortinet
13.3.7 Atos
13.3.8 Radware
13.3.9 Proofpoint
13.3.10 Crowdstrike
13.4 Smes/Startups
13.4.1 Orca Security
13.4.2 Aqua Security
13.4.3 Secureframe
13.4.4 Cavirin
13.4.5 Vanta
13.4.6 Horangi Cyber Security
13.4.7 Cloudcheckr
13.4.8 Threat Stack
13.4.9 Fugue
13.4.10 Sonrai Security

14 Adjacent Markets

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2pyf7u

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cloud-compliance-market-2022-to-2027---rising-demand-for-cnapp-solutions-presents-opportunities-301658523.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

