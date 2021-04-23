U.S. markets open in 35 minutes

The Global Cloud Computing Market is expected to grow by $ 287.03 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period

Global Cloud Computing Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the cloud computing market and it is poised to grow by $ 287. 03 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period.

New York, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cloud Computing Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06066798/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the cloud computing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased inclination towards cloud computing for cost-cutting and the rise in the adoption of cloud among SMEs. In addition, increased inclination towards cloud computing for cost-cutting is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The cloud computing market analysis includes service segment and geographic landscape.

The cloud computing market is segmented as below:
By Service
• SaaS
• IaaS
• PaaS

By Geography
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• South America
• MEA

This study identifies the control over data backup and recovery as one of the prime reasons driving the cloud computing market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on cloud computing market covers the following areas:
• Cloud computing market sizing
• Cloud computing market forecast
• Cloud computing market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cloud computing market vendors that include Adobe Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., and SAP SE. Also, the cloud computing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
  • Miners seek gold under the desert sands after Egypt changes rules

    Mining companies awarded blocks in Egypt's Eastern Desert are set to start exploring for gold under a legislative overhaul that seeks eventually to unlock vast untapped mineral resources. Despite plentiful reserves and a rich mining history that gave rise to elaborate Pharaonic gold jewellery, Egypt has just one commercial gold mine in operation. Now, the country is banking on high gold prices and amended mining laws that scrap red tape and a profit-sharing rule, unpopular in the industry, to lure interest.

  • Indian rupee's fortunes depend on RBI's intent to prevent further weakness - economists

    The Indian rupee's near-term fortunes may directly be influenced by the Reserve Bank of India's intent on preventing any further depreciation in the currency as the surge in COVID-19 cases hits jobs and growth, economists and traders said. "INR is likely to trade with a depreciating bias on the back of a stronger dollar, relatively weaker EM currencies, muted EM inflows and rising COVID-19 cases in India," said Sameer Narang, chief economist at state-run Bank of Baroda. India reported 332,730 new daily cases on Friday, the highest single-day tally anywhere globally.

  • Hedge Fund IPM Closes After Losing $4 Billion in Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- Informed Portfolio Management, a Swedish hedge fund that had relied on statistical models to devise its strategies, is set to shut its doors and return investor capital after losing roughly $4 billion during the pandemic.IPM, whose main owner is Stockholm-based investment firm Catella AB, had assets under management of close to $5 billion in late 2019, before the pandemic hit. A year later, that amount had more than halved to $2 billion, with the investor exodus since then depleting assets to about $750 million.“The recent investment market for systematic macro-funds has unfortunately been very challenging and IPM has had weak returns and large capital outflows,” Catella said in a statement on Thursday. “IPM will ensure that all investors are treated fairly. This includes that all investors will be able to redeem their capital in the coming months according to each fund’s specific liquidity rules.”IPM had used quantitative strategies, which rely on mathematical models instead of on-the-ground analysis of portfolio assets. But the historical statistical models the fund built proved unequal to the task of predicting how markets would move during the volatility brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.“We believe that there is definitely a future for quantitative hedge funds,” IPM’s chairman of the board, Lars Ericsson, said in an interview. “But for our part, we could not, from a business perspective, pursue it further on the asset base we had.”Read: A Hedge Fund Boss Explains the Trouble With Ethical InvestingIPM joins a growing list of hedge funds shutting down in recent years as investors rethink their allocations to the industry. More hedge funds have closed than started in the last six years, with 770 of them shuttering in 2020, according to data compiled by Hedge Fund Research Inc.Last year was particularly tough for computer-driven quant funds. Algorithms largely failed to decipher the impact of a rapidly moving virus and the response from central banks to contain economic damage. The market selloff in March last year and subsequent recovery humbled some of the most sophisticated of quants -- most notably behemoths such as Renaissance Technologies, Winton and Two Sigma.IPM was founded over two decades ago. Catella had hoped to find a buyer for the troubled fund, and it recently even announced several new hires amid a plan to branch out into new strategies.“Despite many promising dialogues during the spring, we have not been able to find a suitable buyer for IPM,” Catella said.(Adds comment from chairman of IPM’s board)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Hedge Fund Collapse in Sweden Puts Spotlight Back on Quants

    (Bloomberg) -- As one of Sweden’s oldest hedge funds shuts its doors, its chief acknowledges the firm’s quantitative strategies failed to cope with pandemic-induced market ructions.Lars Ericsson, the chairman of soon-to-be defunct Informed Portfolio Management, said the fund’s medium-term models failed to handle the shock that hit markets in early 2020.“When the pandemic came, it was a total surprise for the models,” he said on Thursday. But he rejected the idea that quants have had their day. “There is definitely a future for quantitative hedge funds.”IPM, a systematic macro fund based in Stockholm, started bleeding client money more than a year ago, with about $4 billion in assets under management flowing out since late 2019, leaving it with only $750 million. Its main owner, Swedish investment firm Catella AB, tried to find buyers until the last minute, but threw in the towel.The fund then managed to come back from the brink, but bad trades that predated the pandemic came back to haunt the fund. Its relative equity models had been weighing on performance for years, due in part to a strategy relying on value stocks. This year, IPM’s models misjudged the relative gains in interest rates.Ericsson says he still thinks everything would have worked out had IPM had a little longer. As recently as half a year ago, it even hired some people from Goldman Sachs to help build out its business. But client withdrawals were too intense, and the fund had to give up.“We were about to add some short-term factors, which would have been good diversifiers,” he said. “But unfortunately, we won’t get that chance now.”Industry in Decline?IPM joins a growing list of hedge funds shutting down in recent years as investors rethink their allocations to the industry. More hedge funds have closed than started in the last six years, with 770 of them shuttering in 2020, according to data compiled by Hedge Fund Research Inc.Last year was particularly tough for computer-driven quant funds, including behemoths such as Renaissance Technologies, Winton and Two Sigma.IPM’s systematic macro strategy applied fundamental macroeconomic principles to rank asset classes and economies. It then allocated money across asset classes including sovereign debt, equity indexes, commodities and currencies across the world. The model was based on historical statistical data, and relied heavily on computers. Year-to-date, its systematic macro fund generated a negative return of 7.7%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. For all of 2020, the return was minus 3.8%.Jonas Thulin, who oversees $6 billion as head of asset management at Erik Penser Bank AB in Sweden, says Ericsson is right to defend quant strategies, despite IPM’s demise. However, Thulin, who’s been able to increase assets under management roughly fourfold since 2018 using macro strategies, says quant models become dangerous when applied too narrowly.The Killers“The usual killers of quant strategies are so-called paradigm shifts and shocks,” he said.Thulin says the way around this is a methodology he calls “dynamic macro.” The idea is that asset managers “constantly run parallel universes of historical relationships and explanatory variables and structures.” Part of the idea is also that the model isn’t used to predict the future, “but rather, the market’s perception of the future,” which requires a human sanity check.That approach helped Thulin deliver a 26% return over the past year on his firm’s multi-asset portfolio, compared with the 5-7% annual return it targets. The global stocks portfolio he oversees is up 39% over the period.Ericsson notes that the long-term trend suggests that the share of total assets being managed under quantitative strategies is increasing, “even though there may be a temporary setback now.”But for IPM, “assets under management decreased faster than we had expected and with that asset base it is difficult to maintain the quality we want.”(Adds reference to final assets under management, as well as discussions of a sale in third paragraph, returns history in 11th)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Romanian Programmer Turns ‘Crazy Idea’ Into $6 Billion Fortune

    (Bloomberg) -- Daniel Dines struggled with life in the U.S. after leaving his native Romania in 2001 to work for Microsoft Corp., but the experience created the foundation for one of the world’s biggest fortunes.The software programmer returned to his homeland in 2005 to start the business known today as UiPath Inc., an automation-software maker that debuts Wednesday after raising $1.3 billion in a U.S. initial public offering. Dines, the company’s chief executive officer, controls a stake worth more than $6 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“For someone coming in his 20s to the U.S. from Europe, it was a big challenge for me to adapt to the States, even though professionally speaking my experience at Microsoft was great,” Dines, 49, said last year at the annual Montgomery Summit technology conference.As a result, “I had a crazy idea to go back and start a company,” he added.‘Hidden Advantage’UiPath, which was valued at $7 billion in 2019, is now worth about $30 billion after its shares priced at $56, above a marketed range. That puts Dines among the world’s 500 richest, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. A company representative declined to comment.“Starting a company from a small place with no market has a hidden advantage: It forces you to think globally from day one,” Dines said in a letter included in UiPath’s registry filings for its listing. He had already indicated his company was preparing for a listing back in early 2020.The company’s software performs many low-skilled tasks that businesses once outsourced to humans in cheaper-wage countries such as India or the Philippines. Known as robotic process automation technology, the technique takes over repetitive, routine data-entry and processing tasks. Some of its software has been used in hospitals and health-care projects to help with Covid-19, according to UiPath’s website.Dines, who studied math and computer science at the University of Bucharest, grew up in Romania while the nation was still ruled by dictator Nicolae Ceausescu. He founded the company as DeskOver and renamed it UiPath in 2015, running it out of an apartment in the capital before relocating its headquarters to New York in 2017.Funding RoundUiPath raised $750 million in a funding round led by Alkeon Capital and Coatue that gave it a value of $35 billion, according to a February statement. Altimeter Capital Management, Dragoneer, IVP, Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global Management and funds advised by T. Rowe Price Associates also chimed in.Dines owns all of the company’s Class B shares, which carry 35 votes apiece compared with one each for Class A stock. He will continue to control UiPath after the IPO and sold shares in the offering worth about $75 million, according to filings.“You have to become a public company at some point to allow your employees to get more liquidity, give them stock options,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg last year. “We’re almost there.”(Adds details of share sale in penultimate paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ambani’s Reliance Buys Iconic Stoke Park for $79 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Reliance Industries Ltd., controlled by Asia’s richest person Mukesh Ambani, bought Stoke Park Ltd. for $79 million, adding an iconic locale that’s been the setting for two James Bond films to its portfolio of tourism properties.A wholly owned unit of Reliance Industries will buy Stoke Park, which owns and manages a hotel, sports and leisure facilities in Buckinghamshire, for 57 million pounds ($79 million), according to an exchange filing late Thursday. The acquisition will add to Reliance’s consumer and hospitality assets, the filing said.The property’s rolling golf course has been famous since James Bond played a game with Auric Goldfinger there in the 1964 blockbuster. Since then, the estate with the Georgian-era mansion set in the midst of 300 acres of parkland has also been a backdrop in productions like “Bridget Jones’s Diary” and Netflix Inc.’s British Royal Family drama “The Crown”.In real life, its 49 luxury bedrooms and suites, 27-hole championshop golf course, 13 tennis courts and 14 acres of private gardens attracts wealthy tourists from across the world.The latest marquee acquisition for Indian billionaire Ambani’s retail-to-refining conglomerate marks its pivot toward consumer offerings and yet another high-profile British brand purchase. Reliance bought struggling U.K.-based toy store chain Hamleys in 2019 and is seeking to revive it.Flush with $27 billion in fresh capital after selling stakes in Reliance’s retail and digital units last year, Ambani is helming a transformation as he seeks to build consumer services into a equal-sized pillar for Reliance Industries, paring dependence on profits from its traditional oil refining business. Acquiring marquee global brands underscores that strategy.Private GardensAlthough the Stoke Park estate has a recorded history of over 900 years, it was used as a private residence until 1908, according to its official website.Ambani has a net worth of $71.5 billion, making him the 13th richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.The group “will look to enhance the sports and leisure facilities at this heritage site,” Reliance said in the filing. Ambani’s conglomerate has equity holding in EIH Ltd., which runs the chain of five star Oberoi Hotels.Reliance has announced acquisitions worth $3.3 billion in the past four years, with 80% of it in the media, technology and telecom sectors, according to an April 23 report by Morgan Stanley. Last year, Reliance bought out IMG Worldwide LLC’s 50% stake in their India sports management joint venture, signaling commitment to its sports and entertainment businesses.The U.K. is emerging as a real estate hotspot for wealthy Indians. Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer of the Serum Institute of India Ltd. -- the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world -- agreed to rent a property in Mayfair for about 50,000 pounds ($69,300) a week, a record for the exclusive London neighborhood, Bloomberg reported last month.(Updates with comments from Morgan Stanley in the 10th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks sink after report says Biden will propose higher capital gains tax on the wealthy

    Stocks rose for the first time in three days earlier on Wednesday.

  • Taiwan's chip industry set for years of growth: minister

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's key semiconductor industry has years of growth ahead of it with no worries about oversupply despite a massive capital investment programme and only a few competitors in the next decade or so, a senior government minister said on Friday. Kung Ming-hsin, the head of Taiwan's economic planning agency, the National Development Council, told Reuters the business opportunities presented by the global transformation to a digital economy were "very, very enormous". Kung also sits on the board of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) as a representative of the largest shareholder, the government's National Development Fund, which holds around 6% of the stock of the world's most valuable semiconductor company.

  • Turkish Crypto Exchange Goes Bust as Founder Flees Country

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Turkey’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges said it lacked the financial strength to continue operations, leaving hundreds of thousands of investors fearing their savings have evaporated as authorities sought to locate the company’s 27-year-old founder, who fled the country.Confusion reigned about how many users of the Thodex exchange were affected and how much money was at stake. In a statement from an unknown location, Thodex Chief Executive Officer Faruk Fatih Ozer promised to repay investors and to return to Turkey to face justice after he did. The government moved to block the company’s accounts and police raided its head office in Istanbul.Losses could be as high as $2 billion, according to Haberturk newspaper, and a lawyer for the victims said the money invested by about 390,000 active users had become “irretrievable.” Both figures have been disputed by Ozer. About 30,000 users have been impacted, he said in a statement on the company’s website on Thursday.While authorities and customers tried to work out the details of what happened, a senior official in President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s office called for rapid regulation of the crypto market. Globally, the surge in the prices of digital tokens has been accompanied by convictions and regulatory measures after various scams tied to trading platforms.The Turkish government should take action “as soon as possible,” Cemil Ertem, a senior economic adviser to Erdogan, told Bloomberg. “Pyramid schemes are being established. Turkey will undoubtedly carry out a regulation that’s in line with its economy but also by following global developments.”Alternative InvestmentsThodex was part of the cryptocurrency boom that has drawn in legions of Turks seeking to protect their savings from rampant inflation and an unstable currency. Inflation hit 16.2% in March, more than three times the central bank’s target of 5%. The Turkish lira has weakened 10% against the dollar this year, its ninth consecutive year of losses.The government spent a massive $165 billion in foreign-exchange reserves over the past two years, Erdogan revealed on Wednesday, part of a futile effort to prop up the national currency. Concern about the country’s dwindling foreign-exchange reserves, which are negative when money borrowed by the government from private banks via swap agreements are factored in, has fueled concern about both lira and dollar deposits -- and pushed savers into alternative investment vehicles.Last Friday, the volume of trade in Turkish crypto markets tripled to over $1.2 billion from a week earlier, according to data published by coingecko.com, which tracks data on price, volume and market value on crypto markets. That compares with an average daily trading volume in the Turkish stock market’s benchmark index of about $3.1 billion.“One can establish a crypto exchange with just 50,000 liras (about $6,000) in capital,” Oguz Evren Kilic, a lawyer representing Thodex users, said by phone. “There’s a huge regulatory gap in this field.”Ozer didn’t respond to multiple calls to his mobile phone. The company’s call center also didn’t pick up calls. Bedirhan Oguz Basibuyuk, Thodex’s lawyer, told Bloomberg he doesn’t know where Ozer is but that he’s not in Turkey. Demiroren News Agency reported that he fled to Albania on Tuesday, publishing what it said was a photo of him at Istanbul’s airport.Dogecoin CampaignLast month, Thodex initiated a campaign to boost membership by offering millions of free Dogecoins to new registrants. Its website says 4 million of the coins were distributed, though many people have taken to social media to complain they never received them.“I was born as one of the three siblings of a civil servant,” Ozer said in his statement, adding that he’s a high-school dropout. As the company ran into financial trouble, he said he thought about either committing suicide or giving himself up to authorities, but both of those options meant clients’ assets would never be retrieved.“So I decided to stay alive and fight, work and repay my debts to you,” he said. “The day I repay all my debt, I will return to my country and give myself in to justice.”(Updates with new lede, government agency action, details throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Tests $50,000 Threshold With Market Technicals in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin headed for its worst week in almost two months as a proposed capital-gains tax increase for wealthy Americans intensified the volatility whiplashing the world’s largest cryptocurrency.A fresh bout of selling on Friday drove Bitcoin down as much as 7.9% to $47,525 -- below its 100-day moving average -- as it continued to take out key technical levels. Wall Street analysts warn of further losses for the notoriously volatile currency that hit a record high of $64,870 on April 14 ahead of Coinbase Global Inc.’s listing, before succumbing to an unexplained weekend swoon.This week’s almost 20% rout marks the worst period for Bitcoin since it tumbled amid a wider slump in risk assets at the end of February. Even digital currencies that have managed to eke out gains over the past few days, like Ether and the satirical Dogecoin, tumbled on Friday as the crypto space turned into a sea of red.“Bitcoin has slipped below the 50-day moving average support that it held sacrosanct through this rally,” said Pankaj Balani, CEO of Delta Exchange. “It looks like there is more downside here.”Read more: Wall Street Starts to See Weakness Emerge in Bitcoin ChartsThe latest threat comes from a Bloomberg News report Thursday that the Biden administration is considering raising the tax on capital gains to 39.6% for those earning more than $1 million a year. That was enough to ignite the biggest slide in U.S. stocks in five weeks. U.S. investors in Bitcoin, which has advanced more than 70% this year despite its recent pullback, already face a capital gains tax if they sell the cryptocurrency after holding it for more than a year.But the coin’s been one of the best-performing assets in recent years -- anyone who bought a year ago is sitting on a nearly 550% gain. For investors who bought in April 2019, it’s roughly 800%.“One of the biggest things you have to worry about is that the things with the biggest gains are going to be most susceptible to selling,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co. “It doesn’t mean people will dump wholesale, dump 100% of their positions, but you have some people who have huge money in this and, therefore, a big jump in the capital gains tax, they’ll be leaving a lot of money on the table.”The IRS has stepped up enforcement of tax collection on crypto sales. The agency -- which began asking crypto users to disclose transactions on their 2019 individual tax returns -- asks taxpayers whether they “received, sold, sent, exchanged or otherwise acquired any financial interest in any digital currency.”Still, investors may need to buckle up for more volatility in the near-term.“People have been talking about the capital gains tax and U.S. stock-market selloff being the catalyst of this,” said Todd Morakis, co-founder of digital-finance product and service provider JST Capital. “If it is true we’ve moved too much -- but once Bitcoin gets a head of steam it is tough to stop unless you are at a technical area.(Updates price levels)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Already got your third stimulus check? A bonus amount may be on the way

    The IRS is sending out "plus-up" payments — see if you can expect one.

  • Mortgage rates plunge back under 3% and provide new refinance savings

    The lowest rates in about two months represent a huge opportunity for borrowers.

  • Wall Street Weekahead: After blazing U.S. stock rally, some warn of tougher market ahead

    Some of Wall Street's biggest names are predicting a pause in a rally that has taken the S&P 500 to fresh records this year, leaving investors trying to determine whether to lock in some of the breathtaking gains or stay the course. Among the most recent has been Goldman Sachs, whose analysts on Wednesday said an expected second-quarter peak in U.S. growth could be tied to weaker stock returns. Morgan Stanley earlier this week warned stocks would soon face headwinds.

  • Stocks Drop on Biden Plan to Lift Capital-Gain Tax: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks had their biggest slide in five weeks after President Joe Biden was said to propose almost doubling the capital-gain tax for the wealthy. The dollar advanced.The S&P 500 turned lower after Bloomberg News reported that for those earning $1 million or more, the new top rate, coupled with an existing surtax on investment income, means that federal tax rates for rich investors could be as high as 43.4%. Speculation arose that some traders may sell shares before any change is made to capture the lower rate.“Sticker shock over some of these tax figures will be hard to shake off for some investors,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, wrote in a note. “Some traders are looking for an excuse to lock in profits and they might choose to use this tax story as their catalyst.”Equities whipsawed throughout the session amid mixed economic data and renewed concern the pandemic was worsening. All major groups in the S&P 500 fell, led by material, energy and tech shares. AT&T Inc. jumped after beating earnings estimates. Intel Corp. -- the biggest chipmaker -- slid in afterhours trading as it reported a drop in data-center revenue and a steep slump in gross profit margin.Elsewhere, Bitcoin declined for the sixth time in seven days, extending losses after the higher capital gains proposal was revealed. Investors already face a capital-gains tax if they hold the cryptocurrency for more than a year.Here are some key events to watch this week:U.S. releases new home sales data Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.9% at 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index advanced 0.7%.The MSCI All-Country World Index declined 0.2%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.2%.The euro declined 0.2% to $1.2014.The Japanese yen appreciated 0.1% to 107.98 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 1.54%.Germany’s 10-year yield rose one basis point to -0.25%.Britain’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 0.74%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $61.66 a barrel.Gold fell 0.5% to $1,783.50 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China’s Booming Economy Is Fueling Alternative Yuan Trades

    (Bloomberg) -- Optimism over China’s economy is fueling some alternative bets in the foreign-exchange market.Buy the yuan against the Singapore dollar and yen on expectations that China’s growth would outperform the region, analysts say. The upbeat view has boosted the Bloomberg CFETS RMB Index, which tracks the Chinese currency’s movement against 24 trading-partners, to its highest in three weeks.While betting on the yuan against the dollar -- as China recovered from the pandemic quicker -- yielded about 7% in 2020, both currencies are more or less moving in lockstep this year as the U.S. economy starts to rebound. The alternative strategies are also a reflection of how Wall Street is increasingly positioning the Chinese currency as a global play, with banks seeking more market-making opportunities.The yuan is likely to remain strong against the basket of currencies, according to Mitul Kotecha, chief emerging-market Asia and Europe strategist at TD Securities in Singapore. “We think China is keen to maintain some relative outperformance of CNY on a trade-weighted basis. The PBOC has fixed CNY stronger than expected 16 out of the last 20 days, which is a change from recent months.”The recommendations are tied to how the yuan trades against its partners, such as the euro and the yen, in the basket. Trades against other currencies though may still be executed in two legs via the dollar. The Bloomberg replica of the CFETS RMB Index is up 0.4% this week, its biggest gain since the period ended March 5.Citigroup Inc.’s strategist Gaurav Garg recommends long positions in offshore yuan against the Singapore dollar on expectations that China’s official CFETS RMB Index may rise further due to the nation’s strong trade balance. The currency pair tracks the index move “relatively well,” Garg wrote in a note this week.For Scotiabank’s Qi Gao, he prefers trading the offshore yuan against the Japanese yen. Better vaccine rollout in the European Union is expected to boost the euro, and hence the Chinese currency, due to their close correlation.The yen and the Singapore dollar have risen against the offshore yuan so far this month by 1.5% and 0.2% respectively.Another way to benefit from expectations for a stronger yuan is through the carry trade, according to Bloomberg Intelligence strategist Stephen Chiu. The baht can be used as a funding currency to invest in offshore yuan, with Thailand expected to keep rates low for longer as its tourism-reliant economy takes longer to recover from the pandemic, he said.(Updates with yen and Singapore dollar moves in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Goldman Says Get Ready for Higher Real Yields, Bond Volatility

    (Bloomberg) -- Get ready for a fresh volatility-threatening selloff in a corner of the Treasury market that holds big sway over global risk assets.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is projecting the U.S. economic revival will send longer-dated real yields in the world’s biggest bond market higher by some 40 basis points back toward the pre-Covid business cycle.“The key driver of longer-dated rates volatility from here might be real yields,” said Christian Mueller-Glissmann, the bank’s managing director of portfolio strategy and asset allocation. “They are too low to reflect the fundamental picture. We are entering the incredible strong second quarter where we expect year-on-year global growth to be among the strongest on record.”Before this month’s head-scratching reversal, a bearish repricing across the Treasury curve this year has been taking Wall Street by storm. The thinking goes that the market risks being caught off-guard if rates adjusted for inflation stage a spirited recovery.All that has the potential to undercut expensive stock and credit valuations while intensifying the competition for capital -- even if monetary conditions remain historically accommodative.Read more: Real Yields’ Rise Is Canary in the Coal Mine for Risk AssetsAs the pandemic fallout spurs the Federal Reserve to double down on stimulus, 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities remain deep in negative territory at around minus 0.79%. These levels -- far below the long-term average -- may well be justified given still-contained core inflation but they look jarring given the U.S. economy is expected to grow by 6.3% this year.After turning positive in February, market expectations for five-year real yields in five years time are currently at 0.31%, around 35 basis points below the decade average, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“Real yields are still 40 to 50 basis points below the average in the five years before the Covid-19 crisis, when investors were generally quite bearish on long-term growth prospects,” said Mueller-Glissmann. “This repricing does not all have to happen near-term, it might happen over several quarters.”Volatility in the rates market therefore has room to run “and it could drive at least temporary indigestion for other assets,” he added. At the same time, investors are entering a world of economic uncertainty, with the health of the business cycle and the central bank’s reaction function going forward big unknowns. How fast will the labor market roar back? What will the structural impact of the pandemic be on inflation dynamics? On those questions and more, there’s a division in market views on Wall Street, with year-end yield forecasts for 10-year Treasuries ranging between 1% and 2.5%.To hedge portfolios, the Goldman strategist is telling clients to trade options on interest rates that position for higher yields, known as payer swaptions, or by going long Treasury volatility.“The market has built up decent amount growth, inflation, and Fed rate hike expectations,” he said. “If all of those expectations unravel, volatility could be more elevated. Yields at current levels can generate more potential for rate volatility in both directions than when they were near zero.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Sanjeev Gupta’s Father Has Moved From U.K. as Group Battles for Survival

    (Bloomberg) -- Parduman Gupta, father of embattled metals tycoon Sanjeev Gupta, has moved out of the U.K., just as the pair’s GFG Alliance teeters on the brink following the collapse of its largest lender Greensill Capital.The senior Gupta has changed his country of usual residence from Britain to India, according to several filings made over the past few weeks at Companies House, the business registry. He owns Simec Group, the branch of the business empire which deals in renewable energy, shipping and mining, and was founded by the magnate as an export-and-import house in India.It’s not clear where Parduman Gupta is currently, but a spokesman for Companies House said that a company director must list their country of residence, and that this “should correspond with their usual residential address.” A spokesman for GFG Alliance, a loose grouping of companies owned by the father and son, declined to comment.Sanjeev Gupta has also been absent for several months from the U.K., where GFG owns numerous steel and aluminum plants and employs around 5,000 people. He said on recent podcasts for GFG employees that he left the U.K. for Dubai before Christmas, and hasn’t returned since.“Dubai is the perfect location for me and my family to operate out of for now,” Gupta said on a April 16 podcast, citing the city’s time zone.But he said that he was keen to be on the move again. “As soon as Covid travel restrictions in the U.K. and Australia and Europe are lifted I will definitely be trying to get in front of the customers and employees around the world.”‘Very Opaque’GFG last month asked the U.K. government for a 170 million-pound ($235 million) bailout, but the request was rebuffed. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told a parliamentary committee last week that it would be “very irresponsible” to give taxpayers’ money to the group, describing it as “very, very opaque” and having “liabilities that nobody seems to have got to the bottom of.”GFG has borrowed about $5 billion from Greensill, and is desperately seeking fresh financing, which Sanjeev Gupta is coordinating from Dubai.Some progress has been made. Three lenders are in talks to refinance one of his Australian steel mills, while a private equity firm has positioned itself to buy two of the group’s aluminum plants.Still, other parts of the business are facing difficulties. Three French units were put into voluntary administration last week, while other parts of GFG in France and Belgium have sought protection from their creditors.Gupta said on the April 16 podcast that some of his U.K. assets were “struggling at the moment with the lack of funding.” He called on GFG employees to be “brave,” but warned of “some difficult decisions” to come.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Netflix says Disney had nothing to do with its underwhelming quarter

    Netflix added just 4 million new subscribers this quarter, compared to the 6 million it expected. The streaming service blamed Covid-related production delays leading to a "lighter" than usual content slate.

  • Bitcoin’s Drop From Biden’s Proposed Tax Hikes Not Likely to Last, BCB CEO Says

    "While the shock may be sustained in stock markets, the nature of cryptocurrency will see straight through this dip," Landsberg-Sadie told CoinDesk on Friday.

  • Take Warren Buffet's advice to make the most of your tax refund

    The investing icon spells out what you should — and shouldn't — spend that money on