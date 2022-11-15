U.S. markets close in 4 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,017.56
    +60.31 (+1.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,772.54
    +235.84 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,478.16
    +281.94 (+2.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,901.42
    +40.17 (+2.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.17
    +0.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,772.90
    -4.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    21.58
    -0.53 (-2.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0384
    +0.0055 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8030
    -0.0620 (-1.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1898
    +0.0143 (+1.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.2630
    -0.7370 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,962.68
    +482.81 (+2.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    398.64
    +3.94 (+1.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,369.44
    -15.73 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,990.17
    +26.70 (+0.10%)
     

The global cloud computing platform market size is expected to grow from USD 545.8 billion in 2022 to USD 1240.9 billion by 2027 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.9%

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

during the forecast period. Cloud computing is an on-demand delivery of a virtual environment that includes a pool of resources, such as computing, storage, applications, database, and network, through pay-as-you-go pricing service models, which enable enterprises to host their workloads.

New York, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cloud Computing Platform Market by Service Model, by Deployment Model, Organization Size, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05749258/?utm_source=GNW


As per the service model, IaaS to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
As per the service model, Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) is estimated to hold the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.5% in the cloud computing platform market. Cloud Computing Service Models are further categorized into IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS. IaaS, or Infrastructure as a service, is a type of cloud computing that offers basic computation, network, and storage capabilities to customers on demand, via the internet, and on a pay-as-you-go basis. It describes a set of services, including hosting, provisioning, hardware, and the fundamental ones required to run a cloud. With this, an enterprise can use this service to outsource servers, storage, hardware, servers, and networking components, as well as other equipment needed to support operations. Further, PaaS, or platform as a service, is an all-inclusive environment for cloud development and deployment that has the tools necessary to provide anything from basic cloud-based apps to complex business systems. It consists of application infrastructures (middleware) services, such as application platforms, development tools, integration, business process management, Business Analytics/BI, and database management services. SaaS refers to a cloud-based method of providing software to users. Users subscribe to an application rather than purchasing it once and installing it. Users can log into and use a SaaS application from any compatible device over the internet. The actual application runs in cloud servers instead of each user installing the software on their device. For large organizations, updating software was a time-consuming process.

As per platform as a service, analytics and reporting segments to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
As per PaaS, Analytics and reporting are anticipated to develop at the highest CAGR of 23.4% during the forecast period, while the data management segment is expected to hold a larger market share based on platform-as-a-service. Analytics and reporting are data management solutions implemented in organizations to collect historical and present data while using statistics and software to analyze raw information and deliver insights for making better future decisions. BI is the process of collecting, storing, and analyzing data from business operations. It provides comprehensive business metrics in near-real-time to support better decision-making.

As per software as a service, the supply chain management segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
As per SaaS, supply chain management is estimated to hold the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.6% in the cloud computing platform market. Applications, such as logistics, inventory, and production planning, are covered under the SCM segment. Improving supply chain operations for different capital-intensive industries requires explicit consideration, as the multidisciplinary nature of different sectors makes SCM practices more complex. Cloud-based SCM applications help to reduce all these challenges and improve the business processes associated with managing supply chain activities.

Breakdown of primaries
In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the cloud computing platform market.
• By Company: Tier I: 32%, Tier II: 49%, and Tier III: 19%
• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 33%, D-Level Executives: 22%, and Managers: 45%
• By Region: APAC: 35%, Europe: 20%, North America: 40%, Rest of World: 5%
The report includes the study of key players offering cloud computing platform.It profiles major vendors in the cloud computing platform market.

Some of the major cloud computing platform market vendors are AWS (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Google (US), Alibaba Cloud (China), SAP (Germany), Salesforce (US), Oracle (US), Adobe (US), Workday (US), Fujitsu (Japan), VMWare (US), Rackspace (US), DXC (US), Tencent (China), NEC (Japan), DigitalOcean (US), Joyent (US), Virtustream (US), Skytap (US), OVH (France), Bluelock (US), Navisite (US), CenturyLink (US), Infor (US), Sage (UK), Intuit (US), OpenText (Canada), Cisco (US), Box (US), Zoho (US), Citrix (US), Epicor (US), Upland Software (US), ServiceNow (US), and IFS (Sweden).

Research Coverage
The market study covers the cloud computing platform market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as components, deployment type, marketing function, organization size, vertical, and region.

It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report
The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall cloud computing platform market and its subsegments.It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights better to position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05749258/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • A Once-in-a-Generation Opportunity: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Investor sentiment has soured in response to economic uncertainty, sparking a sweeping downturn in the stock market. In fact, the broad-based S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite have both declined for three consecutive quarters, an event that last occurred during the Great Recession in 2009. For instance, Block (NYSE: SQ) and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) have lost 71% and 57% of their value, respectively, providing a rare buying opportunity.

  • Court told Musk's $56 billion pay wasn't for punching a clock

    A Tesla Inc director and a former executive took the stand on Monday and defended Elon Musk's $56 billion pay package against a shareholder's claims that the entrepreneur dictated terms of the deal to finance his dream of traveling to Mars. Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta hopes to prove that Musk used his dominance over the electric vehicle maker's board to craft the 2018 package and then duped investors into approving it. The first day of a week-long trial in Wilmington, Delaware, featured testimony from Ira Ehrenpreis, a Tesla director since 2007, who was pressed to explain why the board did not demand that Musk dedicate himself to the company full-time.

  • Morgan Stanley expects the S&P 500 to plunge another 15%-25% within the next four months — use these 3 top recession-resistant stocks for protection

    It's time to be extra picky.

  • Surprise! Warren Buffett Just Bought a Semiconductor Stock

    Followers of Warren Buffett know he's generally averse to technology stocks. Buffett typically takes big positions, and therefore seeks a high bar in terms of both valuation and conviction. Since Buffett has admitted he's a novice when it comes to technology, it's no surprise to see few tech stocks in his portfolio, which totaled nearly $300 billion as of the third quarter.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn Looks for Diamonds in the Rough; Here Are 2 Stocks He’s Snapping Up

    The elections are behind us, the latest inflation data showed an easing back in the rate of increase, and markets finished last week with their best trading sessions in months. The signs have aligned for investors to feel good. Or should they? Billionaire investor Carl Icahn believes otherwise, and in a recent interview he laid out the case for the bears. “I am still quite bearish on what is going to happen. A rally like this is of course very dramatic to say the least, but you have them all the

  • 15 Biggest Midstream Companies Heading into 2023

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 15 biggest midstream companies heading into 2023. If you want to skip our introduction to the industry and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at 5 Biggest Midstream Companies Heading Into 2023. The oil and gas industry […]

  • Michael Burry is Betting Everything on These 6 Stocks

    In this article we take an in-depth look at why Michael Burry is Betting Everything on These 6 Stocks. Click to jump straight to the ‘Big Short’ icon’s top stock picks to see why Michael Burry is Betting Heavily on These 3 Stocks. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO), Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA), and CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) […]

  • Walmart beats earnings estimates, raises outlook as inventory improves

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Walmart following third-quarter earnings.

  • Here's How Tilray Could Grow by 3X Before 2027

    Few marijuana businesses are as hungry for growth as Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY). Right now, Tilray has a market cap of just over $2.6 billion, which means that it'll need to grow to reach a cap of $7.8 billion to triple. If we assume that its trailing 12-month (TTM) price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 3.5 will stay roughly the same, that market cap implies reaching an annual total revenue of around $2.2 billion before 2027.

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for November 15th

    GOLD, ABST and BSBR have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on November 15, 2022.

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Makes New Bets

    The legendary investor has just invested in five new companies after liquidating most of his stock portfolio in the second quarter.

  • Here's What Drove Tesla Shares Back Above $200 Today

    Elon Musk acknowledged he has his hands full with Twitter, and that admission might just be what Tesla investors wanted to hear.

  • What's Going on With Unity Stock?

    Unity Software (NYSE: U) reported third-quarter earnings results that investors are diligently studying. This video will deliver a detailed analysis of Unity's third-quarter earnings call. Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov.

  • 2 Monster Stocks to Buy for 2023 That Are Practically Minting Money

    While a recession could potentially dampen your optimism for portfolio growth next year, a few companies have recently beaten market expectations despite a stock market sell-off, and could continue to win next year. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) defied market declines in the last month and could provide investors with significant gains in 2023. As a leader in PC components, AMD has seen its stock fall 49% year to date because of market declines.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Berkshire Hathaway Bought 3 New Stocks In Q3, Sold These Others

    Investing legend Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought Taiwan Semiconductor in Q3 and added to several positions.

  • Amazon to lay off 10,000 workers as soon as this week: New York Times

    Amazon is expected to lay off some 10,000 employees, according to The New York Times.

  • Why UiPath Stock Was Soaring Today

    Shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH) were moving higher today after the robotic process automation specialist reported better-than-expected preliminary third-quarter earnings results and announced another round of layoffs. As of 9:39 a.m. ET, UiPath stock was up 16.2%. First, UiPath, whose software makes bots that automate workflows, said it expected to report revenue of approximately $260 million for the third quarter, an increase of 18% from the quarter a year ago and ahead of estimates at $245.3 million.

  • Want to Be a Millionaire? Invest $250,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait Till 2032

    All three major U.S. stock indexes have entered a bear market, and the bond market is on pace for its worst year in history. If you have $250,000 ready to invest, which won't be needed for bills or to cover emergencies as they arise, the following three stocks can make you a millionaire. The first game-changing company that has the competitive edges and innovative capacity to quadruple a $250,000 initial investment over the next 10 years is fintech stock PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL).

  • Is Now the Time to Buy AT&T Stock?

    Investors of AT&T (NYSE: T) have suffered significant stock price swings throughout 2022. This fact provides a compelling reason to invest in AT&T. After all, the veteran telecom behemoth is capturing customers from rivals in a highly competitive U.S. market. AT&T's stock volatility this year is due to several reasons.

  • 1 Green Flag for Carnvial Stock in 2022, and 1 Red Flag

    Conditions continue to improve for the business supporting Carnival (NYSE: CCL) stock. Hence investors need to look at Carnival's green flags and red flags before deciding whether to buy the dip. After a devastating shutdown, Carnival is well on the way to recovery by most measures.