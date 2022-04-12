U.S. markets close in 5 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,462.17
    +49.64 (+1.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,558.85
    +250.77 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,664.28
    +252.32 (+1.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,023.30
    +42.98 (+2.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.43
    +5.14 (+5.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,967.20
    +19.00 (+0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    25.42
    +0.43 (+1.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0885
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7210
    -0.0590 (-2.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3044
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.2050
    -0.1800 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,285.93
    -836.45 (-2.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.21
    +16.71 (+1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.45
    -44.86 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,334.98
    -486.54 (-1.81%)
     

Global Cloud Computing Services Market Report 2022: Cloud Computing Revenue will Reach $519 Billion by 2027 at 23.7% CAGR

·7 min read

DUBLIN, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Computing Services, Platforms Infrastructure and Everything as a Service 2022 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This report evaluates the global and regional markets for cloud services including IaaS, PaaS, and PaaS by solution type (private and public). The report provides an analysis of specific challenges and opportunities from both the customer and the cloud services provider perspective.

The report evaluates the general cloud service market as well as specific market opportunities within the healthcare, energy, insurance, entertainment, and financial services sectors. The report also evaluates the emerging growth drivers for cloud services including wearable technologies. It also includes specific recommendations for CSPs and their customers.

Cloud is an enabler of business process change as it facilitates key benefits including expenditure reduction (CapEx and OpEx), service development and delivery efficiencies, and greater flexibility to meet evolving business needs. Cloud technologies and solutions are becoming increasingly more important to communication service providers, enterprise, content and commerce providers. This is particularly the case as many IT departments predominantly implement virtualization of network functions and "softwaritization" of applications and operational support systems through the use of software-defined network solutions.

Clouded-based technologies are evolving at a rapid pace along with the myriad of ways in which services can be developed, implemented, and operated. Various players in the cloud ecosystem achieve varying degrees of sustainability in accordance with their ability to identify gaps in IT infrastructure and/or services delivery regardless of what technologies are in place today and anticipate how methods and procedures will need to evolve to capture future opportunities.

We see IT departments becoming increasingly savvy regarding the distinction between core cloud and edge computing used for distributed cloud computing. Fog computing represents an evolution of cloud computing that takes into account the need for some computing to occur at the edge of networks. It will be very important for the Internet of Things (IoT). However, it will raise some serious issues regarding data security and overall data management. One of the key areas will be big data analytics in terms of how real-time data is managed and optimized.

Similar to fog computing, but based on a different architectural approach, Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) represents cloud-computing capabilities and an IT service environment at the edge of mobile networks, such as LTE or 5G, but may also include WiFi. In cellular networks, the edge of the network includes base station infrastructure and data centers close to the radio network, which can extract network context from Radio Access Network (RAN) and process in a distributed manner.

MEC brings virtualized applications much closer to mobile users ensuring network flexibility, economy and scalability for improved user experience. It facilitates a service environment that allows seamless access experience and responsiveness for content, services, and applications. It provides mobile network operators with an opportunity to play a greater role in an emerging ecosystem as they can add value through optimized apps and content.

Supported by leading organizations such as ETSI ISG, IBM, Intel, Nokia Network, Huawei, NTT DoCoMo, Saguna, and Vodafone, MEC will be applied in a wide array of areas including content delivery, DNS caching, RAN optimization, offloading, IoT connectivity, distributed video, critical communications, and urban security. MEC is also anticipated to create a new ecosystem that will positively impact various vertical markets.

Arguably, a corporation's most critical asset is its data. As a result, optimizing data management assets, processes and procedures is of particular importance. This includes those data elements that are shared between the numerous applications, systems and services within the enterprise across all industry verticals. Only through reliable data management services can organizations truly realize the true potential of their own data as well as data from customers, suppliers, partners, and various third parties.

From an enterprise cloud service and infrastructure perspective, having a firm understanding of data management technologies and solutions is critical to all constituents in the value chain for all industry verticals. ICT leaders will be faced with many emerging challenges such as data management in the IoT era, advanced cloud architectures and solutions such as fog computing or MEC.

As cloud computing evolves, there is an increasing need for third-party support of cloud platforms, architectures, and services. Support takes the form of various cloud professional services ranging from data management, cloud brokering, and end-to-end cloud management.

Select Report Findings:

  • Global cloud computing revenue will reach $519B by 2027 at 23.7% CAGR

  • Global IaaS storage and related computing revenue alone will reach $63.8B by 2025

  • Major impact of edge computing will initially be computing efficiency improvements

  • Inclusion of AI within 34% of core networks and 44% of distributed notes by application

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

3.0 Cloud Computing Technology and Markets
3.1 Business Value Proposition
3.2 Cloud Computing Ecosystem
3.3 Telecom in Cloud Computing
3.4 Cloud Computing Market Segmentation
3.5 Cloud Computing Applications
3.6 Cloud Computing Market Growth Drivers
3.7 Cloud Computing Market Challenges

4.0 Global Cloud Computing Market Outlook
4.1 Global Cloud Computing Revenue 2022 - 2027
4.2 Revenue by Cloud Computing Deployment Type
4.3 Global Cloud Revenue by Software, Platform, and Infrastructure
4.4 Global Cloud Services Revenue 2022 - 2027
4.5 Regional Cloud Computing Market Outlook
4.6 Global Cloud Computing Revenue by Industry Vertical 2022 - 2027

5.0 Cloud Services in Internet of Things
5.1 IoT Overview
5.1.1 IoT will Drive Massive Data Storage and Processing Needs
5.1.2 Processing Cloud IoT Data
5.1.3 Dealing with Centralized Storage and Decentralized Processing
5.1.4 Data Security and Personal Information Privacy are the Biggest Hurdles
5.1.5 Enhanced Tools needed for Machine Generated Data in IoT
5.1.6 Cloud Data Management for IoT Devices
5.2 Leading Vendors in IoT Cloud Computing
5.3 Cloud Computing in IoT Market Outlook

6.0 Cloud Computing Case Studies

7.0 Carrier Cloud Services
7.1 Overview
7.2 Carrier Clouds
7.3 Mobile Edge Computing
7.4 Carrier Cloud Market Outlook

8.0 Important Cloud Computing Industry Developments
8.1 Cloud Computing Mergers and Acquisitions
8.2 Cloud Computing Investments

9.0 Select Companies in Cloud Computing and Infrastructure
9.1 Amazon Web Services, Inc.
9.2 Microsoft
9.3 Alibaba
9.4 Google
9.5 IBM
9.6 VMware
9.7 Oracle
9.8 Rackspace
9.9 Salesforce
9.10 Adobe
9.11 Verizon

10.0 Appendix: Fundamentals of Cloud Computing
10.1 Cloud Computing Deployment Model Categories
10.2 Cloud Technologies and Architecture
10.3 Cloud Computing and Virtualization
10.4 Moving Beyond Cloud Computing
10.5 Rise of the Cloud-Based Networked Enterprise
10.6 General Cloud Service Enablers
10.7 Personal Cloud Service Enablers
10.8 Cloud Computing Services
10.9 Emerging Models: Everything as a Service
10.10 APIs and Database
10.11 The Need for Federated Database Model
10.12 Enterprise Resource Planning in the Cloud
10.13 Supply Chain Management in the Cloud
10.14 Emerging Cloud-Based Applications
10.15 Cloud Myths and Realities

11.0 Appendix: MEC Technology and Solutions
11.1 MEC Characteristics
11.2 Benefits of MEC
11.3 MEC Architecture and Platforms
11.4 MEC Technology and Building Blocks

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qk2o30

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cloud-computing-services-market-report-2022-cloud-computing-revenue-will-reach-519-billion-by-2027-at-23-7-cagr-301523726.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • ‘It put everyone in a weird position’: Our waitress said a 20% service fee was added to cover benefits and health insurance, but that it was not a tip. Is this normal?

    ‘No one would have flinched if our meal was just $3 more, but the way it was broken out was just weird and struck us the wrong way.’

  • Warner Bros. Discovery starts trading on Nasdaq following AT&T-Discovery deal

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal details the Warner-Discovery merger, what subsidiary channels and content are included under this umbrella, and WarnerMedia-Discovery's stock debut.

  • Microsoft Customers Decry Cloud Contracts That Sideline Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- The current tide of antitrust scrutiny and regulations focused on big technology companies has conspicuously omitted one company: Microsoft Corp., the software and cloud-computing behemoth that was the notorious target of a landmark U.S. government lawsuit in the 1990s. Microsoft, the thinking goes, was already humbled by years of intense government oversight, and since it largely caters to other companies, instead of consumers, it doesn’t belong in the same category as Facebook,

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch As Acquisitions Pick Up

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Honeywell CEO receives his largest compensation package of $26.1M

    Honeywell CEO Darius Adamczyk's 2021 compensation package is his largest ever, but far short of the record set by his predecessor.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Singapore’s Zilingo Is Said to Suspend CEO Amid Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Zilingo Pte, one of Singapore’s highest-profile startups, has suspended Chief Executive Officer Ankiti Bose after an effort to raise new funding led to questions about the company’s accounting, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet P

  • Shopify, Alphabet, Amazon, and Tesla Stocks Are Splitting -- Which Ones Are the Best Buys?

    Shopify is on a "100 year mission to make commerce better for everyone." Shopify's software suite helps aspiring entrepreneurs, small businesses, and fast-growing retail brands manage their sales online and via traditional in-person channels.

  • Semiconductor Watchlist: Apple, AMD, Onsemi

    While shares in the sector are under pressure, several companies are positioned well for the rest of the year.

  • J.P.Morgan slaps 'sell' rating on Rolls-Royce, shares drop

    Lowering the stock to "underweight" from "equal-weight" in its first rating change since March last year, the U.S. bank said Rolls-Royce's move implied weak confidence in the company's biggest unit and could raise execution risks in the coming years. After being floored by the COVID-driven collapse in air travel in 2020, Rolls-Royce has tried to repair its balance sheet by cutting more than 1 billion pounds ($1.30 billion) in costs and said recently that it expected to be modestly cash flow positive for 2022 as airline customers fly again. The company has also sharpened its focus on developing less carbon-intensive hybrid, electric or hydrogen-powered engine options, which could eventually replace traditional engines.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Intel’s $3 Billion Factory Expansion Opens in Key Comeback Step

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. announced the opening of a $3 billion extension to its D1X plant in Oregon, an investment aimed at speeding up technology development needed to regain leadership of the chip industry. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontUkraine Seeks Russia Ass

  • Natural Gas Is Flying High Even as Oil’s Rally Stalls

    Oil prices have faded, and are now nearly back to where they traded before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The dynamic has had a major impact on stocks, with natural gas producers outperforming companies that produce more oil. In the past month, Exxon Mobil (ticker: XOM) is down 0.7% and ConocoPhillips (COP) has traded flat, while natural gas producer EQT (EQT) is up 45% and Southwestern Energy (SWN) has risen 44%.

  • Larry Fink is only half-right about globalization’s end. A new era of world trade is here and it will create U.S. jobs

    When Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his war against Ukraine, most observers predicted the conflict would end quickly with a Russian flag flying over Kyiv. Just as projections about the conflict have been exaggerated, so too are those forecasting the demise of globalization as an after-effect. In his annual letter to shareholders, BlackRock (BLK) CEO Larry Fink declared the invasion, “put an end to the globalization we have experienced over the last three decades.”

  • Boomer couple bilked investors out of $5 million after claiming they had invented software to rival Microsoft that one employee called a ‘heap of junk’

    Michael and Betsy Feinberg took $5 million from investors over 15 years by repeatedly claiming to be on the verge of a breakthrough.

  • EV industry: Tesla, Nio see production slump amid China lockdowns

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian explains how Chinese COVID lockdowns are impacting EV production and sales, in addition to talking about the New York Auto Show's return.

  • Expert: 'Very few Americans are adequately prepared for retirement'

    More than one-third of Americans say they’ve never had a retirement account, such as a 401(k) or an IRA.

  • Kyowa Kirin, Ardelyx Amend Tenapanor Pact In Cardiorenal Disorders

    Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) has amended its license agreement, initially executed in 2017, granting Kyowa Kirin exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Ardelyx's tenapanor for cardiorenal diseases, including hyperphosphatemia, in Japan. Under the agreement, considering a reduction in the royalty rate due Ardelyx upon net sales in Japan, Kyowa Kirin has agreed to pay Ardelyx up to an additional $40 million, payable in two tranches. The first payment is due following Kyowa Kirin's filing with

  • The Near-500% Rally in Lithium Is Showing Cracks in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium is showing signs of losing momentum -- at least in China -- after a powerful rally that carried prices to what Elon Musk called “insane levels”.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontUkraine Seeks Russia Assets, Oil Fleet Seizure as ReparationsChinese

  • Cisco tops Fortune's best places to work. Salesforce, Nvidia in top 10

    The magazine praised Cisco's commitment to its employees as they return to work. The company topped last year's list, too.