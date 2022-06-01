U.S. markets open in 3 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,136.75
    +5.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,097.00
    +126.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,639.00
    -7.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,867.20
    +5.30 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.48
    +1.81 (+1.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.90
    -14.50 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    21.51
    -0.17 (-0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0730
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8440
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.21
    -0.33 (-1.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2585
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3500
    +0.6740 (+0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,663.72
    +140.57 (+0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    690.63
    -5.43 (-0.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,598.61
    -9.05 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,457.89
    +178.09 (+0.65%)
     

Global Cloud Enterprise Content Management Market Report 2022-2026: With Enterprises Moving to the Cloud Amid the Pandemic, Opportunity for Cloud Based Solutions Explodes

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Market for Cloud Enterprise Content Management

Global Market for Cloud Enterprise Content Management
Global Market for Cloud Enterprise Content Management

Dublin, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Enterprise Content Management - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Cloud Enterprise Content Management Market to Reach $97 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cloud Enterprise Content Management estimated at US$18.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$97 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 30.7% over the analysis period.

Cloud-based enterprise content management (ECM) is poised to gather considerable momentum over the coming years as a result of the growing need to govern and manage burgeoning content volumes. While content generated globally is doubling every three months, around 80% of the content that needs to be leveraged by knowledge workers for revenue-generation and for meeting business goals remains unstructured. The staggering growth of the unstructured data is providing a major impetus to the cloud-based ECM market.

Document Management, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 28.4% CAGR and reach US$23.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Workflow Management segment is readjusted to a revised 36.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $9.4 Billion by 2026

The Cloud Enterprise Content Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.6 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.4 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 37.5% over the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 27.9% and 28.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 28.2% CAGR. Companies in developing and developed markets alike are stepping up adoption of cloud based ECM to reduce the time spent for document management and boost efficiency and productivity.

The transition to the cloud enables organizations to leverage an always-accessible platform and sophisticated resources to drive innovation and help employees in processing documents in an efficient manner. As cloud-based ECM allows employees to stay connected and collaborate from anywhere, they can complete workloads quickly for faster time-to-market.

Content Management Segment to Reach $17.1 Billion by the Year 2026

AI is increasingly being utilized in content management systems for processing as well as analysis of content in various forms. AI is employed in enterprise content management systems in several different ways, including content security, enterprise search, robotic process automation, and chatbots. Enriching content management systems with AI helps users in quickly identifying required information using data mining capabilities. AI can also contribute significantly in terms of securing content.

In the global Content Management segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 34.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional account for a combined market size of US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2026.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Cloud Enterprise Content Management - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

  • Cloud Computing Emerges as the Lone Bright Spot Amidst the Crisis

  • Impact Score of Trends Driving Public Cloud Engagement 2019 VS 2020

  • With Enterprises Moving to the Cloud Amid the Pandemic, Opportunity for Cloud Based Solutions Explodes

  • What is Enterprise Content Management (ECM)? & What Are the Unique Benefits of Cloud ECM

  • Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 418 Featured)

  • Alfresco Software, Inc.

  • ASG Technologies

  • Box, Inc

  • Docuware GmbH

  • Epicor Software Corporation

  • Everteam Software

  • Fabsoft Software, Inc

  • Hyland Software, Inc

  • IBM Corporation

  • Laserfiche

  • Lexmark International, Inc

  • M-Files Corporation

  • Micro Strategies Inc

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • Newgen Software Technologies Limited

  • Nuxeo

  • Objective Corporation

  • OpenText Corporation

  • Oracle Corporation

  • SERgroup Holding International GmbH

  • Xerox Holdings Corporation

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Unexpected Windfall Gains for Cloud ECM as COVID-19 Accelerates Digital Transformation

  • COVID-19 Has Created an Environment Where Digital Transformation Equals Survival

  • Here's How Content Chaos Can Be Biggest Barrier to Successful Digital Transformation

  • Connected Enterprises Remain the Cornerstone for Growth in the Market

  • The Journey Towards Connected Enterprises Offers Robust Opportunities for ECM

  • Accelerated by Pandemic Induced WFM Models, ECM Converges With Enterprise Mobility Goals

  • Accelerated Mobility Amid the Pandemic Spurs Convergence of ECM With Mobility Solutions

  • Big Data Overload Accelerates The Content Chaos Challenge

  • Why Now is the Time to Outthink Content Chaos?

  • Information Governance is the First Step in Leveraging the Value of Big Data: Volume of Data Generated, Stored & Consumed Worldwide (In Zettabytes)

  • Role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Content Management Systems Grows Bigger

  • Use of ECM in the Logistics & Transportation Industry: A Review

  • IoT, Augmented Reality Convergence With ECM: A Major Trend

  • Expanding Use in Key End-Use Markets Drives Market Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nzlg6a

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • Should I buy this big dip? Warren Buffett has spent a third of his cash hoard — so it might be a sharp idea to start nibbling

    Buffett is buying. Time to follow his coattails?

  • What Exempting Russia From OPEC+ Supply Quotas May Mean for Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Exempting Russia from the OPEC+ alliance’s oil-production agreements is being discussed by some members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, the Wall Street Journal reported. Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerBiden Says US Will Provide Ukraine Advanced Rocket SystemsChinese Banks Overflow With

  • Jeremy Grantham warns the S&P 500 will ‘likely’ plunge another 40% minimum — here are 3 shockproof stocks in his portfolio to help limit the pain

    Grantham remains ultra bearish. But this trio may offer some protection.

  • Salesforce earnings top estimates, stock jumps after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins the Live show to break down Salesforce's Q1 revenue beat.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Crashed Today

    Despite being not yet operational, and having no revenue to its name (much less profits), Lithium Americas stock has had a terrific run as investors bid up lithium assets in anticipation of booming demand for the metal, which is used to make the batteries that power electric vehicles. With lithium currently priced at $60,000 a ton, Goldman sees that slipping 10% to $54,000 later this year -- a pothole that precedes a bigger fall off a cliff. By next year, the banker believes, lithium prices will average just $16,000, a staggering 73% decline from present-day prices.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Loads Up on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    What to make of the markets right now? Stocks finished the last full week of May with gains. The S&P 500 pulled back from the bear-market territory by gaining 6% for the week and moderating its year-to-date loss to 13%. The NASDAQ remains low, at a 23% year-to-date loss. It’s all a reminder that while markets are falling this year, the true key to understanding them is volatility. It’s natural at times like this to turn to the financial experts – traders who’ve risen to prominence through long-t

  • CrowdStrike Reports Thursday: Let's Check the Charts

    CRWD failed and turned lower into May. In this daily bar chart of CRWD, below, we see an "interesting" picture. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been strong since December and its new highs are suggesting that we will see new price highs.

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 simple ways to get exposure for the rest of 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • Oil Prices on the Rise Again as OPEC Considers Suspending Russia From Output Deal

    OPEC’s 13 members and 10 non-OPEC producers led by Russia are set to meet on Thursday to approve a planned increase of 432,000 barrels a day.

  • Why MicroStrategy Stock Spiked Today

    Shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), a cloud-based analytics company, were flying high today on no company-specific news. Investors were instead likely reacting to the rising price of Bitcoin as the value of the cryptocurrency is on the rise. MicroStrategy holds well over 100,000 Bitcoin tokens, so its shareholders react strongly to the price of the cryptocurrency.

  • T-Mobile Goes After AT&T, Verizon Over Higher Prices

    In light of both AT&T and Verizon increasing their prices, T-Mobile has announced an interesting new approach for frustrated mobile customers. In a press release, T-Mobile says its issuing a "Carrier Callout Throwdown," promising that customers who switch over to T-Mobile can get up to $1000 for doing so. "To put it into perspective, that's more than 260 million gallons of inflation gas that The Carriers are swiping from customers over the next year," T-Mobile said.

  • GameStop to report earnings Wednesday: What to watch

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith examines what to expect from GameStop's earnings report tomorrow.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    A strange thing happens when the market takes a downward turn. Many amateur investors take their ball and go home. According to a survey by Bankrate.com, only 18% of adults in the U.S. will invest more in 2022 than they did in 2021.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Was a Bad Bet on Tuesday

    Investors slapping a few dollars down on DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stock Tuesday didn't make the best pick. Tuesday morning, Citigroup's Jason Bazinet gave his DraftKings price target a 20% haircut. In his new research note on the company, Bazinet wrote that his modification is based on a slight decline in DraftKings' active accounts, and a lower target enterprise value per account.

  • Down More Than 40%: Analysts Say These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Are Oversold

    After 7 weeks of straight losses, the markets went into the long weekend on positive note: their best single week since 2020. The S&P 500 added more than 6% wiping away its losses from the month of May. The sudden drop in value, combined with the even more sudden bullish shift, even if it is temporary, has brought out the discount shoppers of the equity world. ‘Buy the dip’ is a real thing, and frequently successful path toward long-term portfolio gains, and the current environment is ripe for t

  • Top REITs for June 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. Among other requirements, REITs are required to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends. A key REIT metric is funds from operations (FFO), a measure of earnings particular to the industry.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks to Buy as the Market Rebounds

    Despite heightened uncertainty right now, one thing is crystal clear: Stock market downturns don't last forever. But with a history spanning 60 years, MKS also has a strong presence in other industries like defense, life sciences, and industrial tech.

  • Don’t fall in love with stocks, they’ll break your heart

    In the late 1960s and early 1970s, my father had a stockbroker friend through whom he bought shares, mostly in blue-chip drug companies that he admired. At various times, he owned Bristol Myers (BMY) Glaxo , Pfizer (PFE) and Schering-Plough.

  • Why Gold Fields Stock Sank Today and Yamana Gold Rose

    Shares of precious metals miner Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) fell as much as 23% at the open of trading on May 31. Meanwhile, Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) rose around 12%. The basics of the acquisition are that Gold Fields will buy Yamana in an all-stock deal.