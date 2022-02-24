U.S. markets open in 22 minutes

Global Cloud Gaming Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

·5 min read


DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Gaming Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global cloud gaming market reached a value of US$ 865.8 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 9,439.9 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 48.3% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Cloud gaming, also known as gaming on demand, is a form of web gaming that allows direct streaming of games onto the user's personal computer (PC), mobile device or console. This is achieved by establishing a remote connection with a third-party organization that has the software of the game stored in their server. It enables users to play games online without having to download or purchase the actual software. Cloud gaming also provides an integrated gaming experience on smart devices that allows the user to view another user's game through live video streaming. It aims to offer smooth and direct game-playing experience to the end users across various devices.

Increasing mobile gaming audience and digitalization in gaming technology are two of the key factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, constant update and maintenance of a backup are some of the benefits provided by cloud gaming. This eliminates the need for keeping physical copies of software and minimizes the overall gaming cost. Moreover, cloud gaming also offers a reduction of data storage and ease of accessibility to the users. All these factors have contributed to the overall popularity of cloud gaming. Additionally, improving network connectivity, availability of instant play games, and download- and installation-free gameplays on almost all operating systems and devices such as Android, Linux, Mac, iOS and Chrome OS are also catalyzing the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Utomik B.V., Nvidia Corporation, Numecent Holdings Ltd., RemoteMyApp SP ZOO (Vortex), Parsec Cloud Inc., Paperspace, LiquidSky Software Inc., Simplay Gaming Ltd., Ubitus Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Sony, Amazon web services, Google, IBM Corporation, Samsung electronics, GameFly, CiiNow, Inc., etc.

Key Questions Answered in this Report1. What was the size of the global cloud gaming market in 2021?
2. What is the expected growth rate of the global cloud gaming market during 2022-2027?
3. What are the key factors driving the global cloud gaming market?
4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global cloud gaming market?
5. What is the breakup of the global cloud gaming market based on the devices type?
6. What is the breakup of the global cloud gaming market based on the technology?
7. What is the breakup of the global cloud gaming market based on the gamers?
8. What are the key regions in the global cloud gaming market?
9. Who are the key companies/players in the global cloud gaming market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Cloud Gaming Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Devices Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Genre
5.6 Market Breakup by Technology
5.7 Market Breakup by Gamers
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Devices Type
6.1 Smartphones
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Smart TVs
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Consoles
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Tablets
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 PCs
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Genre
7.1 Adventure/Role Playing Games
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Puzzles
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Social Games
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Strategy
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Simulation
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Technology
8.1 Video Streaming
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 File Streaming
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Gamers
9.1 Hardcore Gamers
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Casual Gamers
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Utomik B.V.
15.3.2 Nvidia Corporation
15.3.3 Numecent Holdings Ltd.
15.3.4 RemoteMyApp SP ZOO (Vortex)
15.3.5 Parsec Cloud Inc.
15.3.6 Paperspace
15.3.7 LiquidSky Software Inc.
15.3.8 Simplay Gaming Ltd.
15.3.9 Ubitus Inc.
15.3.10 Microsoft Corporation
15.3.11 Sony
15.3.12 Amazon web services
15.3.13 Google
15.3.14 IBM Corporation
15.3.15 Samsung electronics
15.3.16 GameFly
15.3.17 CiiNow, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zcrygt

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cloud-gaming-market-2022-to-2027---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301489590.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

