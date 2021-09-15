U.S. markets closed

Global Cloud Gaming Market to 2028: Market Opportunities, Regulatory Scenario, Device Trend, Merger and Acquisitions, New Product Launch/Approvals

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Gaming Market Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global cloud gaming market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The use of advanced virtual reality and augmented reality is expected to create lucrative growth opportunity for the cloud gaming industry. According to Huawei Corporation, a China based technology company, 5G and AV (Augmented reality) VR (Virtual reality) can play a huge role in the cloud gaming market offering users a truly immersive experience. According to analysis, global AR VR gaming market is expected to reach 11.5 Bn by 2026.

The cloud gaming enables users to play high quality games online without using any high-end gaming devices, which also eliminates the constant need of upgrading your devices. In cloud gaming, all image rendering and graphics processing is cloud-based, and is directly delivered to the user with the help of high speed internet connectivity.

The user can play these games over any platform such as smartphones, PC, TV, etc. The rapidly growing 5G connectivity and smartphone devices market is expected to drive the global cloud gaming market during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Furthermore, the adoption Content Delivery Network (CDN) is gaining popularity in the recent past, which is expected to propel the cloud gaming market during the forecast period. The helps CDN reduce the lag for gaming and provide superior experience to the user. According to analysis, the global CDN market is expected to reach 28.2 billion by 2026. Thus, rapidly growing adoption of CDN is expected to create lucrative growth opportunity for the global cloud players.

Key features of the study:

  • This report provides in-depth analysis of global cloud gaming market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021- 2028), considering 2020 as the base year

  • It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

  • This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading market players

  • It profiles leading players in the global cloud gaming market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, market capital, key developments, strategies, and future plans

  • Companies covered as a part of this study includes Amazon Web Services Inc., Apple, Inc., Electronic Arts, Inc., Google Inc., Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC, Ubitus Inc., and others

  • Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decisions regarding future product launches, product upgrades, market expansion, and marketing tactics

  • The global cloud gaming market report caters to various stakeholders in this Application including investors, suppliers, managed service providers, third-party service providers, distributors, new entrants, and value-added resellers

  • Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global cloud gaming market

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

  • Research Objectives

  • Assumptions

  • Abbreviations

2. Market Purview

  • Report Description

  • Market Definition and Scope

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Snippet, By Type

  • Market Snippet, By Device

  • Market Snippet, By Region

  • Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

  • Market Dynamics

  • Drivers

  • Restraints

  • Market Opportunities

  • Regulatory Scenario

  • Device Trend

  • Merger and Acquisitions

  • New Product Launch/Approvals

  • Value Chain Analysis

  • Porter's Analysis

  • PEST Analysis

  • Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

4. Global Cloud Gaming Market, By Type, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2020 and 2028 (%)

  • Segment Trends

  • File Streaming

  • Video Streaming

5. Global Cloud Gaming Market, By Device, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2020 and 2028 (%)

  • Segment Trends

  • Smartphones, Gaming Consoles

  • PC

  • Tablets

  • Others

6. Global Cloud Gaming Market, By Region, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, By Region, 2020 and 2028 (%)

  • Regional Trends

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Type, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Device, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

  • Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020 and 2028 (%)

7. Competitive Landscape

  • Amazon Web Services Inc.

  • Apple, Inc.

  • Electronic Arts, Inc.

  • Google Inc.

  • Intel Corporation

  • International Business Machines Corporation

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • NVIDIA Corporation

  • Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC

  • Ubitus Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dy287d

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cloud-gaming-market-to-2028-market-opportunities-regulatory-scenario-device-trend-merger-and-acquisitions-new-product-launchapprovals-301377910.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

