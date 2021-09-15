Global Cloud Gaming Market to 2028: Market Opportunities, Regulatory Scenario, Device Trend, Merger and Acquisitions, New Product Launch/Approvals

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Gaming Market Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global cloud gaming market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The use of advanced virtual reality and augmented reality is expected to create lucrative growth opportunity for the cloud gaming industry. According to Huawei Corporation, a China based technology company, 5G and AV (Augmented reality) VR (Virtual reality) can play a huge role in the cloud gaming market offering users a truly immersive experience. According to analysis, global AR VR gaming market is expected to reach 11.5 Bn by 2026.

The cloud gaming enables users to play high quality games online without using any high-end gaming devices, which also eliminates the constant need of upgrading your devices. In cloud gaming, all image rendering and graphics processing is cloud-based, and is directly delivered to the user with the help of high speed internet connectivity.

The user can play these games over any platform such as smartphones, PC, TV, etc. The rapidly growing 5G connectivity and smartphone devices market is expected to drive the global cloud gaming market during the forecast period.



Market Dynamics



Furthermore, the adoption Content Delivery Network (CDN) is gaining popularity in the recent past, which is expected to propel the cloud gaming market during the forecast period. The helps CDN reduce the lag for gaming and provide superior experience to the user. According to analysis, the global CDN market is expected to reach 28.2 billion by 2026. Thus, rapidly growing adoption of CDN is expected to create lucrative growth opportunity for the global cloud players.



Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of global cloud gaming market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021- 2028), considering 2020 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading market players

It profiles leading players in the global cloud gaming market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, market capital, key developments, strategies, and future plans

Companies covered as a part of this study includes Amazon Web Services Inc., Apple, Inc., Electronic Arts, Inc., Google Inc., Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC, Ubitus Inc., and others

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decisions regarding future product launches, product upgrades, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global cloud gaming market report caters to various stakeholders in this Application including investors, suppliers, managed service providers, third-party service providers, distributors, new entrants, and value-added resellers

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global cloud gaming market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

Story continues

Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By Type

Market Snippet, By Device

Market Snippet, By Region

Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Market Opportunities

Regulatory Scenario

Device Trend

Merger and Acquisitions

New Product Launch/Approvals

Value Chain Analysis

Porter's Analysis

PEST Analysis

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

4. Global Cloud Gaming Market, By Type, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2020 and 2028 (%)

Segment Trends

File Streaming

Video Streaming

5. Global Cloud Gaming Market, By Device, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2020 and 2028 (%)

Segment Trends

Smartphones, Gaming Consoles

PC

Tablets

Others

6. Global Cloud Gaming Market, By Region, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, By Region, 2020 and 2028 (%)

Regional Trends

Market Size and Forecast, By Type, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Device, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020 and 2028 (%)

7. Competitive Landscape

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Apple, Inc.

Electronic Arts, Inc.

Google Inc.

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC

Ubitus Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dy287d

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cloud-gaming-market-to-2028-market-opportunities-regulatory-scenario-device-trend-merger-and-acquisitions-new-product-launchapprovals-301377910.html

SOURCE Research and Markets