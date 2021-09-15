Global Cloud Gaming Market to 2028: Market Opportunities, Regulatory Scenario, Device Trend, Merger and Acquisitions, New Product Launch/Approvals
The global cloud gaming market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The use of advanced virtual reality and augmented reality is expected to create lucrative growth opportunity for the cloud gaming industry. According to Huawei Corporation, a China based technology company, 5G and AV (Augmented reality) VR (Virtual reality) can play a huge role in the cloud gaming market offering users a truly immersive experience. According to analysis, global AR VR gaming market is expected to reach 11.5 Bn by 2026.
The cloud gaming enables users to play high quality games online without using any high-end gaming devices, which also eliminates the constant need of upgrading your devices. In cloud gaming, all image rendering and graphics processing is cloud-based, and is directly delivered to the user with the help of high speed internet connectivity.
The user can play these games over any platform such as smartphones, PC, TV, etc. The rapidly growing 5G connectivity and smartphone devices market is expected to drive the global cloud gaming market during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
Furthermore, the adoption Content Delivery Network (CDN) is gaining popularity in the recent past, which is expected to propel the cloud gaming market during the forecast period. The helps CDN reduce the lag for gaming and provide superior experience to the user. According to analysis, the global CDN market is expected to reach 28.2 billion by 2026. Thus, rapidly growing adoption of CDN is expected to create lucrative growth opportunity for the global cloud players.
