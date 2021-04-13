Global Cloud Gaming Market- Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2025
The cloud gaming market is poised to grow by $ 4.50 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 33% during the forecast period.
The report on the cloud gaming market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by cost savings and quick onboarding options.
The cloud gaming market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the inherent benefits for vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the cloud gaming market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The cloud gaming market covers the following areas:
Cloud Gaming Market Sizing
Cloud Gaming Market Forecast
Cloud Gaming Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Alphabet Inc.
Apple Inc.
Blade SAS
International Business Machines Corp.
LiquidSky Software Inc.
Microsoft Corp.
NVIDIA Corp.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Sony Corp.
Ubitus KK
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five Force Summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Video streaming - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
File streaming - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Platform
Market segments
Comparison by Platform
Gaming consoles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Computing devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Smart TVs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Mobile devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Platform
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Volume drivers-demand-led-growth
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Alphabet Inc.
Apple Inc.
Blade SAS
International Business Machines Corp.
LiquidSky Software Inc.
Microsoft Corp.
NVIDIA Corp.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Sony Corp.
Ubitus KK
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
