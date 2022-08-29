U.S. markets open in 1 hour 45 minutes

The Global Cloud Infrastructure Services Market is expected to grow by $ 143.62 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Cloud Infrastructure Services Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the cloud infrastructure services market and it is poised to grow by $ 143. 62 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.

New York, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cloud Infrastructure Services Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377679/?utm_source=GNW
7% during the forecast period. Our report on the cloud infrastructure services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a shift from the CAPEX model to the OPEX model, the need to optimize project management and business processes, and the rising popularity of the SOA.
The cloud infrastructure services market analysis includes deployment segment and geographic landscape.

The cloud infrastructure services market is segmented as below:
By Deployment
• Public cloud
• Private cloud
• Hybrid cloud

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• APAC
• Europe
• South America
• The Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the rise in the adoption of hybrid cloud storage systems as one of the prime reasons driving the cloud infrastructure services market growth during the next few years. Also, increased adoption of the BYOD policy and the emergence of virtualization technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the cloud infrastructure services market covers the following areas:
• Cloud infrastructure services market sizing
• Cloud infrastructure services market forecast
• Cloud infrastructure services market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cloud infrastructure services market vendors that include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., DigitalOcean Holdings Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., GTT Communications Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NTT Communications Corp., Oracle Corp., OVH Groupe SA, Rackspace Technology Inc., Salesforce Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SAP SE, Tencent Holdings Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., and VMware Inc. Also, the cloud infrastructure services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377679/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


