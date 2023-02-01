Global Cloud / Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market to Reach $11.7 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cloud / Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Usage Analytics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 24.7% CAGR and reach US$5.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Data Integration segment is readjusted to a revised 19.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $703.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.8% CAGR
The Cloud / Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$703.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 20.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.7% and 18.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 18 Featured)
- Built.Io
- Cloudmine Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Kii Corporation
- Kinvey, Inc.
- Kony
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
A Prelude to Mobile Backend-as-a-Service
Cloud/Mobile Backend-as-a-service to Witness Rapid Growth
Cloud/Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Use of Smartphones and Other Mobile Devices to Drive
BAAS Demand
Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2016
through 2024
Global Shipments of Tablets in Million Units for 2014 through
Q1 2019 (Link is not attached)
Increasing Adoption of IoT and Cloud Computing to Propel Market
Growth
Global Cloud Computing Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the
Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Increasing Trend of BYOD to Spur the Demand for Baas
Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024
North America BYOD market size, by device (USD Billion), 2012 -
2022
Rise in Number of Mobile Applications Propels the Demand for Baas
Growing Use of Baas by Mobile Game Developers
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
