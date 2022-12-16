U.S. markets closed

Global Cloud-native Application Protection Platform Market Analysis Report 2022: Increasing Requirements for Shift Left & Shield Right Security Model Drive Growth of Holistic Cloud Security Platforms

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cloud-native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) Annual Survey shows that 96% of organizations are either using or evaluating Kubernetes, and 93% of them are currently using or are planning to use containers in production.

The study derives information and insights from the publisher's secondary research and contributions from vendors, channel partners, and other industry stakeholders. However, all revenue estimates and forecasts are attributable to the publisher's analysis and modelling. The study period is 2021-2026 with a base year of 2021

This report only includes technology vendors that provide CNAPP platforms and/or CNAPP components in an integrated platform and excludes vendors that provide disjointed/point products. A platform must provide at least 2 core components, CSPM and CWPP, for inclusion in the report, which excludes CWPP, CSPM, or DevSecOps vendors without these capabilities.

With the increase in cloud adoption, organizations are transforming the way they build, operate, and manage their back-end infrastructure and front-end customer-facing applications. In the cloud environment, organizations are increasingly using new technologies (e.g., IaC, serverless computing, FaaS, container, and other CI/CD platforms) for cloud management, application, development, and deployment. 

The application framework is also changing, with organizations shifting from the traditional monolithic application development approach to a microservice architecture and containerized approach, using more open-source dependencies and libraries.

The use of open-source software, libraries/dependencies, and registries has introduced more security threats and concerns as these application artifacts remain vulnerable to cybersecurity issues related to container image vulnerability, host security, code injection (for serverless applications), and compliance.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Cloud-native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) Market

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis - CNAPP

  • Market Definition - Cloud-native Applications

  • Cloud-native Stack Overview

  • Cloud-native Architecture Core Principles

  • Comparison between Traditional and Cloud-native Applications

  • Security Challenges in Cloud-native Environments

  • Cloud-native Security Phases by CNCF

  • The Need for a Paradigm Shift to Cloud-native Application Security

  • Market Definition - CNAPP

  • Market Definition - CNAPP Key Capabilities

  • Benefits of CNAPP

  • Scope of Analysis - Global CNAPP Market

  • Global CNAPP Market Segmentation

  • Customer Segmentation

  • Research Methodology

  • Market Segmentation

  • Key Competitors

  • Global Cloud and Cloud-native Adoption Landscape

  • Business Priorities Reflect a Shift from Survival to Growth

  • Adoption Continues Up the Cloud Stack

  • Hybrid and Multi-cloud Support Modern Application Deployment

  • Why Organizations Use Multiple Public Clouds

  • Why Organizations Choose to Deploy Apps in the Public Cloud

  • Repatriating Workloads from Public Cloud to Premises

  • K8s Becoming De Facto in the Cloud-native Environment

  • Containers/K8s Become Mainstream Cloud Native Technologies

  • Hosted K8s Platforms Are Becoming More Popular

  • Serverless Technologies Are Gaining More Traction than Ever

  • CNAPP Market - Key Findings

  • CNAPP Market Overview - Top Features and Capabilities

  • CNAPP Market Overview - Regulatory Compliances and Frameworks

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Driver Analysis

  • Growth Restraints

  • Growth Restraint Analysis

  • Forecast Assumptions

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Consumption Forecast Analysis by Deployment Type, Agent-based and Agentless CNAPP

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product and Components

  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

  • Consumption Share by Feature

  • Revenue Share by Vertical

  • Revenue Share by Horizontal

  • Revenue Share by Vendor

  • Competitive Environment

3 Vendor Analysis

  • Vendor Profile - Aqua Security

  • Aqua Security's CNSP

  • Vendor Profile - Broadcom

  • Broadcom's Symantec CWP and CWA

  • Vendor Profile - Check Point Software Technologies

  • Check Point's CloudGuard

  • Vendor Profile - CrowdStrike

  • CrowdStrike's Falcon Platform

  • Vendor Profile - Data Theorem

  • Data Theorem's Cloud Secure

  • Vendor Profile - Lacework

  • Lacework Polygraph Data Platform

  • Vendor Profile - NSFOCUS

  • NSFOCUS's Cloud Native Security Platform

  • Vendor Profile - Orca Security

  • Orca Cloud Security Platform

  • Vendor Profile - Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

  • PANW's Prisma Cloud Platform

  • Vendor Profile - Skyhigh Security

  • Skyhigh Security's CNAPP

  • Vendor Profile - Sophos

  • Sophos's Cloud Native Security

  • Vendor Profile - Sysdig

  • Sysdig Secure and Sysdig Monitor

  • Vendor Profile - Tenable

  • Tenable.cs

  • Vendor Profile - Trend Micro

  • Trend Micro Cloud OneT Platform

4 Other Notable CWP-centric Vendors

  • Vendor Profile - Kaspersky

  • Vendor Profile - Qingteng

  • Vendor Profile - VMware

5 Growth Opportunity Analysis - NA

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast Discussion

  • Revenue Share by Vertical and Horizontal

  • Revenue Share by Vendor

6 Growth Opportunity Analysis - EMEA

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Share by Vertical and Horizontal

  • Revenue Share by Vendor

7 Growth Opportunity Analysis - APAC

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Share by Vertical and Horizontal

  • Revenue Share by Vendor

8 Growth Opportunity Analysis - LATAM

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Share by Vertical and Horizontal

  • Revenue Share by Vendor

9 Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Increasing Need for DevSecOps

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Increasing Need for Managed and Professional Security Services

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Need to Integrate with XDR and SSE

10 Insights for CISOs

  • Future of CNAPP

  • CNAPP Market - CISOs' Concerns

  • CNAPP Market - Insights and Recommendations

11 Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v66cuk

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cloud-native-application-protection-platform-market-analysis-report-2022-increasing-requirements-for-shift-left--shield-right-security-model-drive-growth-of-holistic-cloud-security-platforms-301705235.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

