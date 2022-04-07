Global Cloud Orchestration Market Report 2022-2030: Growth in Demand for Optimum Resource Utilization & Surge in Demand for Low Cost Process Setup and Automation

Company Logo

Dublin, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Orchestration Market by Service, Deployment Mode Organization Size, Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cloud orchestration market is influenced by several factors such as growth in demand for optimum resource utilization, need for self-servicing provisioning and surge in demand for low cost process setup and automation.

Cloud orchestration is the use of programming technology to manage the interconnections and interactions among workloads on public and private cloud infrastructure. It connects automated tasks into a cohesive workflow to accomplish a goal, with permissions oversight and policy enforcement.

Cloud orchestration is typically used to provide, deploy or start servers; acquire and assign storage capacity; manage networking; create VMs; and gain access to specific software on cloud services. This is accomplished through three main, closely related attributes of cloud orchestration: service, workload and resource orchestration. An orchestration platform can integrate permission checks for security and compliance.



Cloud orchestration technology must work with heterogeneous systems, potentially servicing a global cloud deployment in different geographical locations and with different providers. Many cloud orchestrator users run public cloud and private deployments.

In addition, a number of lucrative benefits offered by cloud orchestration such as monitor, alert, and report on unexpected conditions to diagnose root cause, simplify data integrations and automatically apply policies for governance and security fuel the growth of this market.

However, high initial investment cost and involvement of heterogeneous systems create challenges to provide both public and private cloud solutions thus causing difficulty in maintaining operational consistency are factors that would hamper growth of the global market to a certain extent.

Story continues

On the other hand, growth in cloud adoption and rise in demand for streamline business process are estimated to be opportunistic for the growth of the market.



The global cloud orchestration market is dominated by key players such as Amazon Web Services, Inc., BMC Software, Inc., Cisco Systems, INC., DXC Technology Company, HP Inc., IBM Corporation, VMware, Inc., Rackspace US, Inc., and Oracle Corporation.

MARKET DYNAMICS



Drivers

Growth in demand for optimum resource utilization

Increase in cloud adoption across several industry vertical

Need for self-servicing provisioning

Surge in demand for low cost process setup and automation

Restraints

Lack of IT infrastructure in underdeveloped nations

Lack of technical skills for effective cloud orchestration

Opportunities

Growth in cloud adoption among SMEs

Rise in demand for streamline business process

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

BMC Software, Inc.

Cisco Systems, INC.

DXC Technology Company

HP Inc.

IBM Corporation

VMware, Inc.

Rackspace US, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Flexiscale Technologies Limited

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By SERVICE TYPE

Configuration

Managed Support

Portable service

Other

By CLOUD

Private

Public

Hybrid

By ORGANIZATION SIZE

Large enterprises

Small & medium sized enterprise

By INDUSTRY VERTICAL

BFSI

IT & Telecommunications

Retail

Government

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Metals & Mining

Petrochemicals

Energy & utilities

Pulp & Paper

Agriculture

By REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6wp3rj

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



