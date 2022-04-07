U.S. markets open in 3 hours 17 minutes

Global Cloud Orchestration Market Report 2022-2030: Growth in Demand for Optimum Resource Utilization & Surge in Demand for Low Cost Process Setup and Automation

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Orchestration Market by Service, Deployment Mode Organization Size, Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cloud orchestration market is influenced by several factors such as growth in demand for optimum resource utilization, need for self-servicing provisioning and surge in demand for low cost process setup and automation.

Cloud orchestration is the use of programming technology to manage the interconnections and interactions among workloads on public and private cloud infrastructure. It connects automated tasks into a cohesive workflow to accomplish a goal, with permissions oversight and policy enforcement.

Cloud orchestration is typically used to provide, deploy or start servers; acquire and assign storage capacity; manage networking; create VMs; and gain access to specific software on cloud services. This is accomplished through three main, closely related attributes of cloud orchestration: service, workload and resource orchestration. An orchestration platform can integrate permission checks for security and compliance.

Cloud orchestration technology must work with heterogeneous systems, potentially servicing a global cloud deployment in different geographical locations and with different providers. Many cloud orchestrator users run public cloud and private deployments.

In addition, a number of lucrative benefits offered by cloud orchestration such as monitor, alert, and report on unexpected conditions to diagnose root cause, simplify data integrations and automatically apply policies for governance and security fuel the growth of this market.

However, high initial investment cost and involvement of heterogeneous systems create challenges to provide both public and private cloud solutions thus causing difficulty in maintaining operational consistency are factors that would hamper growth of the global market to a certain extent.

On the other hand, growth in cloud adoption and rise in demand for streamline business process are estimated to be opportunistic for the growth of the market.

The global cloud orchestration market is dominated by key players such as Amazon Web Services, Inc., BMC Software, Inc., Cisco Systems, INC., DXC Technology Company, HP Inc., IBM Corporation, VMware, Inc., Rackspace US, Inc., and Oracle Corporation.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

  • Growth in demand for optimum resource utilization

  • Increase in cloud adoption across several industry vertical

  • Need for self-servicing provisioning

  • Surge in demand for low cost process setup and automation

Restraints

  • Lack of IT infrastructure in underdeveloped nations

  • Lack of technical skills for effective cloud orchestration

Opportunities

  • Growth in cloud adoption among SMEs

  • Rise in demand for streamline business process

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc.

  • BMC Software, Inc.

  • Cisco Systems, INC.

  • DXC Technology Company

  • HP Inc.

  • IBM Corporation

  • VMware, Inc.

  • Rackspace US, Inc.

  • Oracle Corporation

  • Flexiscale Technologies Limited

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By SERVICE TYPE

  • Configuration

  • Managed Support

  • Portable service

  • Other

By CLOUD

  • Private

  • Public

  • Hybrid

By ORGANIZATION SIZE

  • Large enterprises

  • Small & medium sized enterprise

By INDUSTRY VERTICAL

  • BFSI

  • IT & Telecommunications

  • Retail

  • Government

  • Media and Entertainment

  • Healthcare

  • Manufacturing

  • Oil & Gas

  • Metals & Mining

  • Petrochemicals

  • Energy & utilities

  • Pulp & Paper

  • Agriculture

By REGION

  • North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • UK

  • France

  • Germany

  • Russia

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

  • LAMEA

  • Latin America

  • Middle East

  • Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6wp3rj

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


