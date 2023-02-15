Global Cloud OSS BSS Market Analysis/Forecast Report 2022-2030: Growing Demand for Next-Gen 5G Communication Solutions and Cloud OSS by Tier 1 Communication Service Providers
DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud OSS BSS Market Forecast to 2030 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Solution, Deployment Model, Enterprise Size, and Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The cloud OSS BSS market is expected to grow from US$ 19,249.82 million in 2022 to US$ 55,733.74 million by 2030; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2022 to 2030.
Cloud technology is making a huge impact on the telecommunications industry as it helps reduce operational and administrative costs for telcos. It also helps them maintain unified communication and collaboration with content delivery networks. In addition, cloud service providers help telecom sectors to focus on essential business services rather than server updates, IT, or maintenance issues.
Cloud technology has increased the reach of the telecommunications industry across the world. Cloud delivery model platforms help deliver IT and communication services over any network, such as fixed and mobile, with worldwide coverage. These platforms can also be used by any connected devices of end users, such as PCs, smartphones, and televisions.
In addition, cloud technology helps deliver a wide range of communication services, including audio/video calls and conference calls, broadcasting, and messaging. It also helps provide high-grade network services, such as VPN and L4-L7 connection, thus ensuring secure and high-performance services with superior quality.
Using cloud technology, the telecom industry can provide services at a reduced cost by offering software at lower prices through virtualization and provisioning software. It also helps deliver highly scalable and flexible infrastructure, along with enabling the optimum use of flexible and efficient resources, such as storage, IT, server, and network. Thus, the adoption of cloud technology in the telecom industry is emerging as a new trend in the cloud OSS BSS market.
OSS solutions help deliver end-to-end services and resource management, which enables service agility and operational efficiency through automation. They also provide zero-touch orchestration for both traditional and digital services, which includes SDN/NFV, IoT, cloud, and 5G, while automating operations across complex hybrid environments.
The OSS solutions help service providers to provide faster service and delivery, with improved operational agility and lower total operational costs. Thus, the OSS are increasingly being used to manage enterprise operations, which is fueling the cloud OSS BSS market growth.
The demand for public cloud is growing tremendously in the cloud OSS BSS market, and it is also expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. In addition, enterprises engage in deploying this cloud via third-party cloud service providers (CSPs) to manage applications and data within their infrastructure.
Furthermore, key players in the market continue to provide OSS and BSS solutions to manage and monitor business operations. The public cloud helps reduce the total cost of ownership and maintenance of servers. The public, individuals, and businesses are largely attracted to public cloud infrastructures as they provide service scalability and further ease the management workload for in-house IT staff. These factors, collectively, bolster the cloud OSS BSS market growth for the public cloud deployment segment.
Key Market Driving Forces
Key Market Drivers
Continuous Product Innovations by Vendors
Growing Demand for Cloud OSS by Tier 1 Communication Service Providers
Key Market Restraints
Concerns Regarding Data Privacy
Lack of Awareness and Expertise Regarding OSS BSS Solutions
Key Market Opportunities & Trends
Growing Demand for Next-Gen 5G Communication Solutions
Adoption of Cloud Technology in Telecom Industry
Key Company Profiles
Amdocs Ltd
Oracle Corp
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
Axino Solutions GmbH
CSG Systems International Inc
Nokia Corp
Infosys Ltd
Softelnet SA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tygw2f-oss-bss?w=5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cloud-oss-bss-market-analysisforecast-report-2022-2030-growing-demand-for-next-gen-5g-communication-solutions-and-cloud-oss-by-tier-1-communication-service-providers-301746951.html
SOURCE Research and Markets