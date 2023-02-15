Global Cloud OSS BSS Market Analysis/Forecast Report 2022-2030: Growing Demand for Next-Gen 5G Communication Solutions and Cloud OSS by Tier 1 Communication Service Providers

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud OSS BSS Market Forecast to 2030 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Solution, Deployment Model, Enterprise Size, and Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cloud OSS BSS market is expected to grow from US$ 19,249.82 million in 2022 to US$ 55,733.74 million by 2030; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2022 to 2030.



Cloud technology is making a huge impact on the telecommunications industry as it helps reduce operational and administrative costs for telcos. It also helps them maintain unified communication and collaboration with content delivery networks. In addition, cloud service providers help telecom sectors to focus on essential business services rather than server updates, IT, or maintenance issues.

Cloud technology has increased the reach of the telecommunications industry across the world. Cloud delivery model platforms help deliver IT and communication services over any network, such as fixed and mobile, with worldwide coverage. These platforms can also be used by any connected devices of end users, such as PCs, smartphones, and televisions.



In addition, cloud technology helps deliver a wide range of communication services, including audio/video calls and conference calls, broadcasting, and messaging. It also helps provide high-grade network services, such as VPN and L4-L7 connection, thus ensuring secure and high-performance services with superior quality.

Using cloud technology, the telecom industry can provide services at a reduced cost by offering software at lower prices through virtualization and provisioning software. It also helps deliver highly scalable and flexible infrastructure, along with enabling the optimum use of flexible and efficient resources, such as storage, IT, server, and network. Thus, the adoption of cloud technology in the telecom industry is emerging as a new trend in the cloud OSS BSS market.



OSS solutions help deliver end-to-end services and resource management, which enables service agility and operational efficiency through automation. They also provide zero-touch orchestration for both traditional and digital services, which includes SDN/NFV, IoT, cloud, and 5G, while automating operations across complex hybrid environments.

The OSS solutions help service providers to provide faster service and delivery, with improved operational agility and lower total operational costs. Thus, the OSS are increasingly being used to manage enterprise operations, which is fueling the cloud OSS BSS market growth.



The demand for public cloud is growing tremendously in the cloud OSS BSS market, and it is also expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. In addition, enterprises engage in deploying this cloud via third-party cloud service providers (CSPs) to manage applications and data within their infrastructure.

Furthermore, key players in the market continue to provide OSS and BSS solutions to manage and monitor business operations. The public cloud helps reduce the total cost of ownership and maintenance of servers. The public, individuals, and businesses are largely attracted to public cloud infrastructures as they provide service scalability and further ease the management workload for in-house IT staff. These factors, collectively, bolster the cloud OSS BSS market growth for the public cloud deployment segment.



Key Market Driving Forces

Key Market Drivers

Continuous Product Innovations by Vendors

Growing Demand for Cloud OSS by Tier 1 Communication Service Providers

Key Market Restraints

Concerns Regarding Data Privacy

Lack of Awareness and Expertise Regarding OSS BSS Solutions

Key Market Opportunities & Trends

Growing Demand for Next-Gen 5G Communication Solutions

Adoption of Cloud Technology in Telecom Industry

Key Company Profiles

Amdocs Ltd

Oracle Corp

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd

Axino Solutions GmbH

CSG Systems International Inc

Nokia Corp

Infosys Ltd

Softelnet SA

