U.S. markets open in 1 hour 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,342.00
    -1.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,977.00
    -30.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,939.50
    -56.50 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,011.00
    +4.40 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.85
    +2.78 (+3.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.70
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.09
    +0.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1355
    +0.0042 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.16
    +1.05 (+3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3546
    -0.0054 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1010
    +0.4020 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,614.14
    +83.19 (+0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    858.01
    -78.78 (-8.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,502.88
    +18.55 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Global Cloud Professional Services Market Size Worth USD $48.13 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 16.5% Exclusive Report by ZionMarketResearch®

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to analysts at Zion Market Research, the global Cloud Professional Services market accounted for more than USD 14.18 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 48.13 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 16.5 from 2021 to 2028.

Zion Market Research
Zion Market Research

Read Market Research Report "Cloud Professional Services Market By Service Type (Integration and Optimization, Consulting, Implementation and Migration, Application Development and others), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail and others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2028."

The increasing adoption of the cloud is due to the variety of services offered by the cloud providers. The Cloud Professional Services vendors have also increased their offerings by using new technologies such as AI and ML with integrating the cloud platforms, thus creating an eco-system for the clients. The factors such as increased efficiency, risk mitigation, reduced cost and increased competition have been encouraging the organizations to opt for cloud professional services. Also, the cloud service providers and vendors have been making strategic partnerships to make cloud adoption a seamless experience for the customers.

The variety of services offered by cloud providers to Spur Growth:

The rising adoption of robotics on account of emerging automation trends in the manufacturing processes has further influenced the demand for the cloud professional services to deploy the robotic applications on cloud. The increasing focus on digitizing the business processes is further paving the way for these cloud services. The usage of AI and ML by the service providers is making the overall environment of Information Technology agile, thus propelling the growth of this market.

Global Cloud Professional Services-Market

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the global Cloud Professional Services is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Zion Market Research (ZMR). Capgemini SE, Accenture PLC and Cisco Systems Inc. are some of the key vendors of Cloud Professional Services market across the world. These players across Cloud Professional Services market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products. Over the coming years, they are also expected to take up partnerships and mergers and acquisitions as their key strategy for business development, states the Cloud Professional Services market study.

Get More Insight before Buying @: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/cloud-professional-services-market

High expenditure on the business operations In The Region Support North American Dominance:

Regionally, North America has been leading the worldwide Cloud Professional Services market and is anticipated to continue on the dominant position in the years to come, states the Cloud Professional Services market study. This high growth is due to the fact US markets have adopted the cloud-based markets very early. The scarcity of the resources to create in-house facilities and increasing demand of using own devices are the factors helping this region to have a greater demand. The IT management complexity combined with the ability to deploy new applications faster are the primary drivers for this market.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market size value in 2020

USD 14.18 Billion

Revenue forecast in 2028

USD 48.13 Billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of almost 16.5% 2021-2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016 - 2020

Forecast Years

2021 - 2028

Segments Covered

By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)

Quantitative Units

Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Companies Covered

Capgemini SE, Accenture PLC, Cisco Systems Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com, Inc.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Atos SE, Microsoft Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Limited, HCL Technologies Limited, Infosys Limited, NTT DATA Corporation (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone), Oracle Corporation and SAP SE among others.

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization Scope

Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/cloud-professional-services-market

Request Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Businesses: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/2101?covid19=true

The Global Cloud Professional Services Market is segmented as follows:

Cloud Professional Services Market: By Service Type Outlook (2021-2028)

  • Integration and Optimization

  • Consulting

  • Implementation and Migration

  • Application Development

Cloud Professional Services Market: By Industry Vertical Outlook (2021-2028)

  • BFSI

  • Healthcare

  • Retail

Cloud Professional Services Market: By Region Outlook (2021-2028)

North America

  • The U.S.

  • Canada

Europe

  • France

  • The UK

  • Spain

  • Germany

  • Italy

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Southeast Asia

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

  • GCC

  • South Africa

  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Get Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/cloud-professional-services-market

List of Key Players of Cloud Professional Services Market:

  • Capgemini SE

  • Accenture PLC

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Amazon Web Services Inc.

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

  • Atos SE

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • Dell Technologies Inc.

  • Fujitsu Limited

  • HCL Technologies Limited

  • Infosys Limited

  • NTT DATA Corporation

  • Oracle Corporation

  • SAP SE

  • others.

Press Release For Cloud Professional Services Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/cloud-professional-services-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

  • Smart Transportation Market: The global Smart Transportation Market accrued earnings worth approximately 65.1 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 285.18 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 23.01% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

  • Blockchain-as-a- Service Market: The global Blockchain-as-a- Service Market accrued earnings worth approximately 2.1 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 26.2 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 40.1% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

  • Smart Home Market: According to the report, the smart home market size is expected to reach USD 137.9 billion by 2026 from USD 85.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/cloud-professional-services-market

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Technology & Media Industry

About Us

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research
244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202
New York, 10001, United States
Tel: +49-322 210 92714
USA/Canada Toll Free No.1-855-465-4651
Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com
Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/
Blog - https://zmrblog.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cloud-professional-services-market-size-worth-usd-48-13-billion-by-2028--cagr-16-5-exclusive-report-by--zionmarketresearch-301487300.html

SOURCE Zion Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Glitches mar launch of Trump’s new social-media app

    Former President Donald Trump's social media app that he hopes will rival Twitter launched Monday as he seeks a new digital stage to rally his supporters and fight Big Tech limits on speech a year after he was banned from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis: Goldman Sachs' worst-case scenario for stock market

    Goldman Sachs runs the numbers on how bad it could get for investors should the Ukraine-Russian crisis become full blown.

  • What war in Ukraine would mean for markets as Putin orders Russian troops to separatist regions

    Markets calmed somewhat early Tuesday, but investors were expected to remain on edge as they monitored escalating tensions over Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said he would recognize the independence of two Russian-led breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered troops to the separatist territory, moves that were expected to result in additional sanctions against Moscow and stoked fears that a full-scale invasion could soon take place. Western leaders “will see this as the crossing of a clear red line…bringing closer the point at which the sanctions hammer will fall,” said Claus Vistesen, chief eurozone economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, in a Monday note.

  • ‘I don’t expect l will live long enough to repay these loans.’ I’m 66 and retired, but still owe $70K in student loans. Can I get them canceled?

    Question: I’m 66 years old and retired and have $70,000 in student loan debt. My loan payments have been $0 a month because my Social Security is too low to warrant payments. Have a question about getting out of student loan or other debt?

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti

  • Go Ahead, Retire at 62 and Claim Social Security at 67. Your Benefit Will Climb.

    Readers had questions on full retirement age and the need to work until then; the benefits of NOT paying off a low-rate mortgages; and tax-smart investing to guard against inflation. Barron's Retirement found some answers.

  • How low could bitcoin fall?

    The cryptocurrency, which is now trading around a two-week low, has analysts eyeing a $30,000 level as the conflict between Ukraine and Russia heats up.

  • EU Proposes Sanctions as Putin Backs Separatists: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union proposed an initial package of sanctions targeting Moscow after Russia’s lower house of parliament ratified treaties recognizing two self-proclaimed republics in eastern Ukraine. It follows weeks of warnings from the U.S. and its partners that President Vladimir Putin could be planning to invade Ukraine, something he has repeatedly denied.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea Ma

  • Stocks Steady After EU Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks erased losses as investors bet that markets can recover from the latest imbroglio between the West and Russia over Ukraine, and a flight to havens eased.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP Ca

  • Markets Are on a War Footing. Here’s a Worst-Case Scenario.

    U.S. and European allies set to announce sanctions against Russia, China looks ready to regulate the metaverse, pharmacies say filling prescriptions for Covid-19 pills is costly, and other news to start your day.

  • Investing like a recession is coming makes no sense: strategist

    Don't hide your head in the sand amid these nervous markets, warns JPMorgan market strategist Mislav Matejka.

  • SoFi to acquire cloud-based banking platform Technisys in all-stock deal valued at $1.1 bln

    SoFi Technologies Inc. said Tuesday it has entered an agreement to acquire Technisys, a cloud-based banking platform, in an all-stock deal valued at about $1.1 billion. Under the terms of the deal, Technisys shareholders will receive about 84 million SoFi shares, or less than 10% of its fully diluted share count as of Sept. 30. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter. "Technisys has built an attractive, fast-growth business with a unique and critical strategic technology that all lea

  • Shell and BP rise as oil soars on deepening Ukraine-Russia crisis

    Fears of disruption in energy markets also sent natural gas prices surging 13% in Europe. The UK equivalent is up more than 8% on the back of the news.

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Continues Its Buying Spree

    Ark purchased 694,584 shares or Roku, worth $78.1 million as of Friday's close; 82,488 shares of Zoom, worth $10.5 million; 40,384 shares of Sea, worth $5.2 million; and 65,057 shares of Roblox worth $3.2 million. Roku is the No. 3 holding in Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF , and Zoom is No. 4.

  • Elon Musk Makes a Serious Accusation Against a Top Tesla Regulator

    Tensions between the CEO of the high-end electric vehicle manufacturer and the regulators seem to be reaching levels of no return.

  • Macy's Stock Leaps After Q4 Earnings Beat, Dividend And Buyback Boost

    Macy's, which has been under activists' pressure to spin-off its digital sales division, blasted Wall Street earnings forecasts and boosted its holiday quarter dividend by 5%.

  • Markets brace for heavy falls as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates

    Investors were bracing for a torrid day for Russian, Ukrainian and wider global markets when they reopen on Tuesday, after Vladimir Putin upped the ante in a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war. In a lengthy televised address, the Russian president recognised two breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine as independent entities and described Ukraine as an integral part of Russia's history. Tensions have already rattled global markets this year and wiped tens of billions of dollars off the value of Russian and Ukraine assets, but Monday's escalation is expected to cause much worse.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures flat as investors monitor Russia-Ukraine tensions

    U.S. stock futures bounced back from overnight lows Tuesday morning but remained below the flatline to start the holiday-shortened week as investors continued to monitor tensions between Russia and Ukraine and await the Kremlin’s next move.

  • Russian stocks suffer biggest fall since 2008 as Ukraine war looms

    Boris Johnson has done ‘sweet FA’ to cut red tape, says Iain Duncan Smith Brexit opportunities: the burdensome red tape that Britain can begin cutting FTSE 100 slips into the red on Russia-Ukraine tensions Andrew Orlowski: TikTok is giving the West a hard lesson in family values Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter