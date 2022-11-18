The Global Cloud Security Solutions Market is expected to grow by $ 8.63 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.16% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

16% during the forecast period. Our report on the cloud security solutions market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in data thefts globally, regulatory requirements encouraging the use of security solutions, and low cost of ownership.

The cloud security solutions market analysis includes the end-user and component segments and geographic landscape.



The cloud security solutions market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Government

• Others



By Component

• Cloud IAM

• Cloud e-mail security

• Cloud DLP

• Cloud IDS/IPS

• Cloud SIEM



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growth of the mobile workforce as one of the prime reasons driving the cloud security solutions market growth during the next few years. Also, partnerships between cloud service and traditional security solutions providers and a rise in demand for vulnerability management and compliance will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the cloud security solutions market covers the following areas:

• Cloud security solutions market sizing

• Cloud security solutions market forecast

• Cloud security solutions market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cloud security solutions market vendors that include Akamai Technologies Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., Dell Inc., Fortinet Inc., HelpSystems LLC, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Lookout Inc., Microsoft Corp., Musarubra US LLC, NTT DATA Corp., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Qualys Inc., Thoma Bravo LP, Trend Micro Inc., WatchGuard Technologies Inc., Zscaler Inc., and Thales Group. Also, the cloud security solutions market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

