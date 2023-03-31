U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,092.00
    +12.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,108.00
    +64.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,124.50
    +42.50 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,785.10
    +5.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.43
    +0.06 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,999.20
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    +0.07 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0913
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5510
    -0.0150 (-0.42%)
     

  • Vix

    19.02
    -0.10 (-0.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2405
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9310
    +0.2420 (+0.18%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,148.27
    -686.49 (-2.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    615.04
    -4.20 (-0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,620.43
    +56.16 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,036.93
    +254.00 (+0.91%)
     

Global Cloud Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Report 2022: Rising Demand for Cloud-based Security Services Bolsters Growth

PR Newswire
·9 min read

DUBLIN, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cloud Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size, Share, Trends, Product Type (Services and Software), Connectivity Type (Site-To-Site and Remote Access), Company Size, End-user, and Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global cloud Virtual Private Network (VPN) market is expected to experience rapid growth in the coming years, with an estimated market size of USD 40.78 Billion by 2030 and a projected revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.6%.

This growth can be attributed to various factors, including the increased demand for cloud VPN technologies in security products and services, the rising adoption of secure remote access, and the growing acceptance of private clouds.

Cloud VPNs are becoming increasingly popular among businesses due to their ability to provide high security without sacrificing usability. They are cost-effective and easy to set up, and provide secure, encrypted web browsing capabilities. Compared to traditional VPNs, the new generation of cloud-based VPNs offers more flexibility, cost efficiency, and security features. This makes them ideal for businesses that regularly share sensitive or confidential information over private networks.

Cloud VPNs protect against both internal and external threats, and offer faster access to applications, ensuring smooth business operations. Major tech companies are investing in cloud VPN-based services, which is contributing significantly to market revenue growth. For example, GoodAccess recently secured a $1 million seed funding round to expand its cloud-based VPN services. Similarly, HMD Global, the manufacturer of Nokia smartphones, has partnered with ExpressVPN to offer secure digital connections on mobile devices using 3G, 4G, and 5G networks.

Market Dynamics

The market for cloud VPN services is expected to grow due to the increased adoption of secure remote access and the widespread acceptance of private clouds. Leading cloud VPN service providers are focusing on replacing traditional VPNs with cloud VPNs to meet the growing demand for more secure and sophisticated technologies that support privacy protection in a reliable and streamlined manner. Businesses that have already adopted cloud services have seen significant improvements in process efficiency, time to market, and IT spending reduction.

Cloud computing investment is expected to reach $160 billion worldwide by 2020, nearly twice what it was in 2017, and cloud solutions are expected to account for 80% of all IT investments by 2019. Cloud VPNs enable secure connections between offices located anywhere in the world over an open network and can connect any number of branch offices with the main office, supply chain, and partners. The VPN technology also enables user-to-office connections, making remote working simple.

The revenue growth in this industry is driven by an increase in product launches by leading tech companies that target secure remote access and widespread acceptance of cloud computing. For instance, Google has released BeyondCorp Remote Access, a zero-trust remote-access service that allows remote teams to access their companies' internal web-based services without the use of a VPN.

The use of VPNs is restrained by stringent government regulations, which limit the growth potential of the market. Governments worldwide have implemented severe restrictions and regulations against using VPNs to prevent criminal use and increase the visibility of online activity. Cybercriminals can use VPNs to conceal their illegal activity and maintain their anonymity. New regulations mandate that all VPN service providers keep customer data for at least five years.

For example, India has approved a law requiring all VPN service providers to retain user data, including names, email addresses, phone numbers, and IP addresses, for at least five years. These regulations are focused on strict VPN regulations, and the national order mandates the collection of specific, substantial customer data even after users delete their accounts or cancel their subscriptions. These regulations apply not only to VPN providers but also to cloud service providers, data centers, and cryptocurrency exchanges.

Product Type Insights

The global Cloud Virtual Private Network (VPN) market is divided into two product types: software and services. In 2021, services dominated the market, with Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs), Virtual Private Network as a Service (VPNaaS), and cloud-based remote access being some of the frequently used services. The need for managed cloud VPN-as-a-service solutions has risen as businesses require secure and remote connections to their corporate network through the Internet.

Additionally, cloud-based services have gained popularity among businesses as they offer cost-effectiveness. On the other hand, the software segment is predicted to experience rapid growth during the forecast period. Many businesses have realized that using a VPN provides an extra layer of protection and privacy for their remote workers. Cloud-based VPN software allows users to access systems through an internet-based software deployment approach. This eliminates the need for businesses to maintain physical servers or infrastructure.

Connectivity Type Insights

The global Cloud Virtual Private Network (VPN) market is also segmented based on connectivity type: site-to-site and remote access. Site-to-site VPNs held the largest revenue share in 2021 due to their secure IPsec protocols that encrypt communication transmitted through the VPN tunnel. They are used to establish encrypted links between VPN gateways located at different geographical sites, which require secure inter-site communication.

The site-to-site VPN tunnel also prevents any attempts to intercept traffic from the outside. Recent innovations in site-to-site VPN services, such as IPSec VPN connections through Direct Connect, are driving revenue growth of this segment. On the other hand, remote access VPNs are predicted to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. The coronavirus pandemic has led to the increased popularity of remote access VPNs, allowing remote employees to connect safely to company networks. Cloud-based solutions are preferred to control costs, and major tech companies are launching innovative remote VPN solutions to drive revenue growth of this segment.

End-User Insights

Based on end-users, the telecom and IT sector held the largest revenue share in 2021. New demands for fast and secure VPN networks by the telecom industry have led to the growth of cloud VPNs. Operators and vendors in the telecom industry are adopting cloud-native technologies, while public cloud and IT companies have been using them for some time. Cloud-based VPNs have experienced tremendous growth over the past five years, leading to a rise in global spending on cloud computing. Cloud VPNs offer virtual private branch exchange capabilities, improving employee accessibility while maintaining cost management.

Regional Insights

In terms of regional analysis, the Cloud Virtual Private Network (VPN) market in North America has dominated the global market in 2021 with the highest revenue share. This can be attributed to the increasing partnerships between major companies and government agencies to address data protection and privacy issues. Furthermore, the presence of leading market players in the region has been a driving factor for market growth. For example, Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., has announced its plans to launch a VPN service for its users that will be bundled with certain Google One subscription levels. The VPN service has been introduced in the United States in 2020 for Android users through the Google One app, with plans to expand to other nations and operating systems such as iOS, Windows, and Mac.

Europe is anticipated to experience steady revenue growth during the forecast period. According to NordLayer's Global Remote Work Index, Germany is the top country for remote work followed by Denmark, the USA, Spain, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Sweden, Estonia, Singapore, and France. Consequently, there has been a rising demand for privacy protection, and businesses are choosing cloud-based solutions to provide their remote access to Virtual Private Networks to efficiently manage costs. Major IT companies are releasing their own advanced remote VPN solutions, which is driving revenue growth in the region. For instance, Deutsche Telekom has launched a cloud VPN service for small and medium-sized organizations in Croatia, Hungary, and Slovakia, providing easy access to highly secure and scalable internet services. The cloud VPN option includes cloud-managed IT solutions, firewalls, online protection, and remote access through encrypted VPNs. Additionally, Cisco and Deutsche Telekom are collaborating on this project.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Cloud Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Cloud Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Rising demand for Cloud-based security services
4.2.2.2. Growing adoption of secure remote access and increased acceptance of private clouds
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. High cost premium associated with the use of Cloud Virtual Private Network (VPN)s
4.2.3.2. Stringent government regulations associated with the use of VPNs
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Price trend Analysis
4.6. Customer Mapping
4.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.8. Global Recession Influence

Chapter 5. Cloud Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market By Product Type Insights & Trends

Chapter 6. Cloud Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market By Connectivity Type Insights & Trends

Chapter 7. Cloud Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market By Company Size Insights & Trends

Chapter 8. Cloud Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market By End-User Insights & Trends

Chapter 9. Cloud Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 11. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Google

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • Cisco Systems

  • Oracle Corporation

  • Amazon

  • Nord Security

  • GoodAccess

  • IBM Corporation

  • Huawei

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f6dwvh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cloud-virtual-private-network-vpn-market-report-2022-rising-demand-for-cloud-based-security-services-bolsters-growth-301786214.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • I am a Starbucks barista who doesn’t qualify for all the wonderful benefits you keep hearing about. We want the ‘different kind of company’ that Howard Schultz promised but failed to deliver

    'The benefits are great on paper, but often don’t exist in reality due to inconsistent scheduling.'

  • More companies are watching their remote workers WFH on camera—but it’s costing them big time

    97% of companies think spying on their remote workers makes them more productive. But many employees end up getting fired for it—or quitting.

  • Accountants’ Salaries Are Rising, but It May Not Add Up to More Accountants

    The salaries offered to U.S. accountants and auditors last year climbed at their quickest pace in recent years, but industry observers say increasing pay alone may not be enough to remedy a national shortage of accountants.

  • Morgan Stanley Analyst Downgrades Schwab Over Client Cash Concerns

    Analysts have been reassessing Charles Schwab because of the impact of interest rates and uncertainty as to when relief might arrive.

  • Apple wins U.S. appeal over patents in $502 million VirnetX verdict

    (Reuters) -Apple Inc persuaded a U.S. appeals court on Thursday to uphold a patent tribunal's ruling that could imperil a $502 million verdict for patent licensing company VirnetX Inc in the companies' long-running fight over privacy-software technology. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a decision from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office that invalidated the two patents VirnetX had accused Apple of infringing. VirnetX Chief Executive Kendall Larsen said in a statement that the company was disappointed with the decision and considering seeking a rehearing or appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court.

  • 3 Tobacco Stocks Worth Watching Despite Industry Headwinds

    The Zacks Tobacco industry players are seeing low cigarette sales and commodity cost inflation. However, a focus on low-risk products and solid pricing bode well for Philip Morris (PM), Altria Group (MO) and Turning Point Brands (TPB).

  • Coinbase Hires Ex-Shopify Exec to Oversee Canada Operations

    Coinbase (COIN) has named Lucas Matheson as its country director in Canada and said it signed an enhanced Pre-Registration Undertaking with that country’s regulators, according to a Thursday afternoon blog post.

  • Ford in $4.5 billion deal for EV battery materials plant

    The investment is Ford's first in the Southeast Asian country and underscores growing appetite among automakers for raw materials used in producing electric vehicle (EV) batteries, which account for about 40% of a vehicle's sticker price, aiming to cut costs and close the gap on EV market leader Tesla. Indonesia, which has the world's biggest nickel reserves, has been trying to develop downstream industries for the metal, ultimately aiming to produce batteries and electric vehicles. The proposed high-pressure acid leaching (HPAL) plant will be located in Pomalaa in Southeast Sulawesi, where Vale operates a nickel mine.

  • AI Stocks To Watch As Big Tech Improves Products With Artificial Intelligence

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • Transocean (RIG) Secures 2 Drilling Contracts From Equinor

    Transocean (RIG) has secured two drilling contracts, worth $382 million, from Equinor. The agreements include a strategic partnership to explore areas including technology and sustainability.

  • Coinbase Says US 1M Tech Jobs At Risk, Microsoft To Place Ads In ChatGPT Powered Bing Search, Netflix Preps For Big Transition Into TV Gaming: Today's Top Stories

    Benzinga Coinbase Warns Unclear Crypto Regulations Pose Threat To 1M US Tech Jobs Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) says that one million tech jobs are at risk of being outsourced to other countries. Coinbase said as "the U.S. goes down a path of regulatory uncertainty," the EU, U.K., UAE, Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, and Japan are all creating "environments for crypto to flourish." Coinbase said that a recent report from venture capital firm Electric Capital shows that the

  • Microsoft’s CEO said he ‘never expected’ to land the top job—this is his best piece of career advice

    Nadella also revealed his three top tips for aspiring leaders.

  • Iraqi Oil-Pipeline Closure Supports Global Crude Prices

    The closure of a vital oil pipeline in northern Iraq is bolstering international prices and threatens supplies in European countries hunting for alternatives to Russian crude. Producers including Norway’s DNO A, London-listed Gulf Keystone Petroleum and Dallas-based HKN Energy Ltd. say they have either started to shut wells in semiautonomous Iraqi Kurdistan, or will soon do so if the blockage doesn’t free up. The ruling by a tribunal at the International Chamber of Commerce in Paris relates to a pipeline carrying 400,000 barrels daily from Iraqi Kurdistan and 70,000 barrels more from federal Iraq.

  • Biden admin urges Supreme Court to hear 'skinny labels' case between Teva, GSK

    The Biden Administration told the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday that it should agree to hear a patent appeal over drug labels involving Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc and GlaxoSmithKline LLC that could have significant ramifications for the generic-drug industry. The U.S. Solicitor General said Teva's generic version of GSK's heart drug Coreg could not have violated GSK's patent rights because Teva omitted the infringing use of the drug from its labeling. Such "skinny labels" typically allow generic drugmakers to launch their products earlier while avoiding liability for infringing brand-name drugmakers' patents.

  • Exclusive-Massachusetts regulator probes First Republic insiders' stock sales

    Massachusetts regulators have opened an investigation into sales of company stock by top executives at First Republic Bank in the weeks leading up to the recent banking turmoil. Massachusetts' Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin told Reuters his office has subpoenaed First Republic. A spokesperson for First Republic declined to confirm the firm received a subpoena or comment on the stock sales.

  • Here's How Much to Keep in Stocks, Bonds and Cash in Retirement

    There are many different approaches and strategies for retirement investing that might appeal to you. But how do you tell if a certain strategy works for your situation? When evaluating different approaches, consider how each strategy is put together and … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much to Keep in Stocks, Bonds and Cash in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Workers are largely happy with their jobs — but not their paychecks, survey finds

    Happy with your job? Most Americans are extremely or very satisfied with theirs, a recent survey found. The gripes? Mostly about pay and opportunities to move ahead.

  • Buy Alibaba Stock Because $130 Is Around the Corner, Says Top Analyst

    It’s all change at Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). In what represents the biggest recalibration of the organization in its 24-year history, the Chinese ecommerce giant announced that it will split its business into six different groups (Cloud Intelligence Group, Taobao Tmall Commerce Group, Local Services Group, Cainiao Smart Logistics, Global Digital Commerce Group and Digital Media and Entertainment Group). Each group will have its own CEO and board of directors. Each will also be able to raise outside f

  • Trouble brews at Starbucks as its caffeine high finally fades

    When Starbucks first set its sights on Britain, the Seattle coffee shop aimed to become the new local.

  • JD.Com's Business Units Prepares For Separate Hong Kong IPOs Days After Alibaba's Similar Move

    JD.Com, Inc's (NASDAQ: JD) two subsidiaries filed for Hong Kong's initial public offerings on Thursday. Jingdong Property Inc and Jingdong Industrials Inc submitted listing applications to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. JD.com would hold more than 50% of both companies after the completion of the spinoffs. Also Read: Are US Sanctions On China Working? China Tech ETFs Paint A Picture Jingdong Property's business now covers 29 Chinese provincial-level regions. It also has 25 overseas infrastructure