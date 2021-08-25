U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,483.25
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,333.00
    +19.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,362.75
    +7.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,229.50
    +1.40 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.48
    -0.06 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.90
    -4.60 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    -0.03 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1756
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    +0.0350 (+2.79%)
     

  • Vix

    17.22
    +0.07 (+0.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3729
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7890
    +0.1520 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,906.12
    -1,637.25 (-3.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,205.16
    -44.54 (-3.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,125.78
    +16.76 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,880.18
    +148.08 (+0.53%)
     

Global CMOS Camera Module Market | Analyzing Growth in Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry | Technavio

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global CMOS camera module market is expected to grow by USD 21.04 billion according to Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2020 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2021. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.03%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled CMOS Camera Module Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled CMOS Camera Module Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Grab this latest CMOS camera module market report sample from Technavio Right Here!

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "CMOS camera Module Market Analysis Report by Application (Consumer electronics, Automotive, Surveillance cameras, Factory automation, and Others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts 2021-2025. Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/cmos-camera-module-market-industry-analysis

The CMOS camera module market is driven by the growing popularity of social media applications. The growth of the market will further be accelerated due to the rise in automation across industries.

Download COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report on CMOS Camera Module Market

Major Five CMOS Camera Module Companies:

  • Chicony Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Cowell e Holdings Inc.

  • Guangdong Lite Array Co. Ltd.

  • LG Electronics Inc.

  • LITE-ON Technology Corp.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

CMOS Camera Module Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • Consumer electronics - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Automotive - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Surveillance cameras - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Factory automation - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

CMOS Camera Module Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive Report

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Adaptive Optics Market: This market research report identifies suppliers like Baker Adaptive Optics, Benchmark Electronics, Boston Micromachines, HoloEye Photonics, Northrop Grumman, Sacher Lasertechnik, Synopsys Optical Solutions Group, and Thorlabs to be the key vendors in the global adaptive optics market. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report of the Latest Version

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70826

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cmos-camera-module-market--analyzing-growth-in-electronic-equipment--instruments-industry--technavio-301361453.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Middle Eastern ride-sharing company Swvl to combine with Queen's Gambit Growth Capital

    Swvl Founder and CEO Mostafa Kandil joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's upcoming combining with Queen's Gambit, his outlook for growth, and the company's goals for safe, sustainable travel around the globe.

  • Vaccine mandates: Here are the companies requiring proof of inoculation from employees

    More employers announced vaccination requirements for their workers after the Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine got full approval.

  • U.S. Farmers Brace for Inflation as Highs of Crop Rally Wear Off

    (Bloomberg) -- Minnesota farmer Jason Knopik didn’t sell corn earlier this year as prices soared, missing out on one of the biggest rallies in a generation. Now he’s grappling with inflation.Knopik held back as lack of rain put the fate of his plants into question. His drought-stricken fields have seen less than 10 inches of rain since planting in May, almost 40% below normal, and it’s so arid the creeks on his land dried up that he’s had to truck water to his cows. Knopik’s corn and soybeans su

  • Oil Prices Are Swinging Higher. Why the Rally Could Continue.

    Jeffrey Currie of Goldman Sachs believes that producers are investing too little in new projects today to catch up to future growth, and that means prices are likely to rise.

  • Airline outlook as FDA approves COVID vaccine

    John Grant, Senior Aviation Analyst with tracking service O.A.G, discusses his outlook on airlines amid rising delta variant concerns.

  • U.S. Food Suppliers Are Having Trouble Keeping Shelves Stocked

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the largest U.S. food distributors are reporting difficulties in fulfilling orders as a lack of workers weighs on the supply chain. Sysco Corp., North America’s largest wholesale food distributor, is turning away customers in some areas where demand is exceeding capacity. The company also said prices for key goods such as chicken, pork and paper products for takeout packaging are climbing amid tight supplies. In particular, production has slowed for high-demand, labor-inte

  • UPS mandates COVID-19 vaccination for employees in some U.S. locations

    The decision comes after the U.S. drug regulator on Monday granted full approval to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, a move that is expected to spur a string of similar mandates from corporate employers. Facebook Inc, Lyft Inc and several other major companies have already mandated vaccination. "In certain U.S. office locations where employees have been working remotely, UPSers must be vaccinated when they return to office," the company said in an emailed statement.

  • Exclusive-Venezuela swapped PDVSA oil for food, then punished the dealmakers

    CARACAS (Reuters) -With U.S. sanctions spooking key oil buyers and depriving its government of cash, Venezuela last year inked a deal with a little-known local company to swap crude for food, Reuters has learned. That agreement saw state oil company PDVSA, beginning in December 2020, deliver more than 6 million barrels of crude worth nearly $260 million to a company named Supraquimic C.A., which was to supply food for a government program. This account of the deal and its demise is based on dozens of pages of internal PDVSA documents viewed by Reuters, court filings by prosecutors, and interviews with three people familiar with the situation.

  • Top Energy Stocks for September 2021

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Abbott Destroyed Several COVID Test Cards, Now Faces Diminished Capacity: NYT

    When demand for rapid COVID-19 screening dropped earlier this year, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) lowered its financial outlook for full-year 2021 and announced 400 layoffs. According to The New York Times investigation, Abbott told factory workers to shred millions of paper testing cards that it thought would never sell. But now, with the Delta variant, surging demand for fast-acting diagnostics is on the rise again, and Abbott's brand is running scarce. Abbott now aims to rehire hundreds of

  • GM says it will seek reimbursement from LG Chem for $1B Chevy Bolt recall losses

    American automaker General Motors expanded its recall of Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles on Friday due to fire risks from battery manufacturing defects. The automaker said it would seek reimbursement from LG Chem, its battery cell manufacturing partner, for what it expects to be $1 billion worth of losses. Following the news of the recall, the third one GM has issued for this vehicle, LG Chem shares fell by 11% on Monday, and its stock price lost $6 billion in market value.

  • Washington Wants America to Catch Up to China's Manufacturing — a Mining Boom in North America Might be Needed

    Photo by omid roshan on Unsplash The continued competition and economic back and forth between the United States and China has spurred American policy to move toward a renewal of old capabilities in heavy industry and manufacturing. America used to be the king of the majority of sectors, including mining, refining and processing raw materials required for advanced manufacturing activities. However, these industries have shifted through decades of advancement on China’s part and the decomposition

  • 2 Cathie Wood Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Popular asset manager Cathie Wood continues to crush the market. Ark's Next Generation Internet ETF is up 41% over the past year, topping the 31% return of the S&P 500. And among the 49 positions in the fund, PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) stand out.

  • MicroStrategy Buys More Bitcoin Near Peak Levels

    MicroStrategy has scooped up nearly 4,000 bitcoins for approximately USD 177 million.

  • Oil Sector Imposing Vaccine, Mask Mandates at Rigs, Refineries

    (Bloomberg) -- Pioneer Natural Resources Co., the largest oil producer in the Permian Basin, is requiring new hires to be vaccinated against Covid-19 as inoculation and mask mandates proliferate across the economy.Amid surging caseloads that are stressing medical facilities in West Texas, Pioneer also is offering employees a one-time vaccine incentive of $1,000, the company said in an email. Devon Energy Corp. is offering $500 to workers that show proof they took the jab by Oct. 15. Meanwhile, O

  • Exclusive-Ford doubles Lightning production target on strong pre-launch demand -sources

    Ford Motor Co has doubled its production target for the F-150 Lightning because of strong early demand for the full-sized electric pickup truck ahead of its 2022 launch, and the company plans to spend an additional $850 million to meet that target, several people and suppliers familiar with the plans said. The No. 2 U.S. automaker is targeting annual production of more than 80,000 in 2024, up from its prior target of more than 40,000, according to the sources, who asked not to be identified. Shares of Ford rose 1.3% on Monday.

  • Deloitte Blockchain Survey: Majority Believe Crypto Will Replace Fiat Within 10 Years

    What Happened: A vast majority of those surveyed in Deloitte’s annual global blockchain survey believe that cryptocurrencies will play a major role in the future of finance. “In a seismic shift, financial leaders increasingly see digital assets as the future,” stated Deloitte. Of the thousands of executives surveyed across Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas, 76% of them believed that digital assets will serve as a strong alternative to, or outright replacement for, fiat currencies i

  • U.S. Coal Consumption Hit 60-Year Low In 2020

    U.S. coal consumption plunged last year as a result of the covid-19 pandemic, but also because of the strong competition from natural gas and renewable energies

  • Top Tech Stocks for September 2021

    These are the tech stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Top Materials Stocks for September 2021

    These are the materials stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.