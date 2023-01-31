U.S. markets open in 2 hours 27 minutes

Global CMOS Image Sensors Market to Reach $35.5 Billion by 2030

ReportLinker
·26 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global CMOS Image Sensors Industry"
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global CMOS Image Sensors Market to Reach $35.5 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for CMOS Image Sensors estimated at US$17.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$35.5 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 9% over the period 2022-2030. CMOS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.2% CAGR and reach US$27.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Other Technologies segment is readjusted to a revised 12% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.1% CAGR

The CMOS Image Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 7.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 28 Featured)
- e2v technologies PLC
- GalaxyCore Inc.
- OmniVision Technologies, Inc.
- ON Semiconductor Corporation
- Panasonic Corporation
- Pixart Imaging Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Sharp Corporation
- SK Hynix, Inc.
- Sony Corporation
- STMicroelectronics NV
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
- Teledyne Technologies Inc.
- Toshiba Corporation


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899235/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Image Sensors: An Introductory Prelude
World Image Sensors Market (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown
of Revenues by Sensor Type
CMOS Image Sensors Rise to Deliver Best-in-Class Image Sensing
Capabilities
Offering Better Alternative to CCD, CMOS Image Sensors Evolve
as the Largest Category
Robust Growth on the Cards for CMOS Image Sensors Market
Digital Camera Revolution: Cornerstone for Present and Future
Growth of the Market
Indispensable Role of Digital Photography in Consumer,
Commercial and Industrial Domains Poised to Sustain Market
Momentum
Continued Evolution in Digital Camera Capabilities Seeks
Progressive Improvements in CMOS Technology
CMOS Image Sensors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise of Smartphone as Indispensable Technology for 21st Century
Humans Alters Market Dynamics in the CMOS Image Sensors Domain
A Note on Camera Phone Enhancements Over the Years
Further Improvements on the Cards for Smartphone Camera
Smartphone Ownership Rate as a Proportion of Total Mobile Users
in Select Countries (Q4 2018)
Automotive Industry: The New Growth Vertical for CMOS Image
Sensors
A Look into Key Camera Types for Automotive Vehicles
ADAS Spurs Image Sensor Deployments
Percentage (%) Breakdown of Vehicular Image Sensor Deployments
by Camera Location
Self Driving Cars to Trigger Next Wave of Growth in Automotive
CMOS Image Sensors Market
Mainstream Role of CCTV in Monitoring & Surveillance Spurs
Demand for CCTV CMOS Sensors
Ongoing Emphasis on ?Smart City’, where CCTV is an Important
Component, to Steer Spectacular Growth
Advanced Industrial Cameras, Equipped with Robust Image
Sensors, Come to Fore Addressing the Critical Requirements of
Modern Production Processes
CMOS Image Sensors Eye Novel Opportunities in Smart Factory &
Industry 4.0 Environments
A Review of Prominent Industrial Camera Technologies
Medical Imaging: Niche Application Segment
CMOS Image Sensors Poised to Make Big Splash in the Machine
Vision Realm

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CMOS
Image Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for CMOS Image Sensors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for CMOS Image Sensors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CMOS
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for CMOS by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for CMOS by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World CMOS Image Sensors Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 21: World Historic Review for Medical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Medical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 24: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surveillance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 27: World Historic Review for Surveillance by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Surveillance by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Defense & Aerospace by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 30: World Historic Review for Defense & Aerospace by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Defense & Aerospace by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
CMOS Image Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CMOS
Image Sensors by Technology - CMOS and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: USA Historic Review for CMOS Image Sensors by
Technology - CMOS and Other Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for CMOS Image Sensors by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for CMOS and
Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CMOS
Image Sensors by Application - Consumer Electronics, Medical,
Industrial, Surveillance, Automotive, Defense & Aerospace and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: USA Historic Review for CMOS Image Sensors by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Medical, Industrial,
Surveillance, Automotive, Defense & Aerospace and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for CMOS Image Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Surveillance, Automotive,
Defense & Aerospace and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

CANADA
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
CMOS Image Sensors by Technology - CMOS and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: Canada Historic Review for CMOS Image Sensors by
Technology - CMOS and Other Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for CMOS Image Sensors by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for CMOS and
Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
CMOS Image Sensors by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Medical, Industrial, Surveillance, Automotive, Defense &
Aerospace and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 42: Canada Historic Review for CMOS Image Sensors by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Medical, Industrial,
Surveillance, Automotive, Defense & Aerospace and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for CMOS Image Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Surveillance, Automotive,
Defense & Aerospace and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

JAPAN
CMOS Image Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CMOS
Image Sensors by Technology - CMOS and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: Japan Historic Review for CMOS Image Sensors by
Technology - CMOS and Other Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: Japan 16-Year Perspective for CMOS Image Sensors by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for CMOS and
Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CMOS
Image Sensors by Application - Consumer Electronics, Medical,
Industrial, Surveillance, Automotive, Defense & Aerospace and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: Japan Historic Review for CMOS Image Sensors by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Medical, Industrial,
Surveillance, Automotive, Defense & Aerospace and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for CMOS Image Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Surveillance, Automotive,
Defense & Aerospace and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

CHINA
CMOS Image Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CMOS
Image Sensors by Technology - CMOS and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: China Historic Review for CMOS Image Sensors by
Technology - CMOS and Other Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: China 16-Year Perspective for CMOS Image Sensors by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for CMOS and
Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CMOS
Image Sensors by Application - Consumer Electronics, Medical,
Industrial, Surveillance, Automotive, Defense & Aerospace and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: China Historic Review for CMOS Image Sensors by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Medical, Industrial,
Surveillance, Automotive, Defense & Aerospace and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: China 16-Year Perspective for CMOS Image Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Surveillance, Automotive,
Defense & Aerospace and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

EUROPE
CMOS Image Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
CMOS Image Sensors by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: Europe Historic Review for CMOS Image Sensors by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for CMOS Image Sensors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
CMOS Image Sensors by Technology - CMOS and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: Europe Historic Review for CMOS Image Sensors by
Technology - CMOS and Other Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for CMOS Image Sensors by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for CMOS and
Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
CMOS Image Sensors by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Medical, Industrial, Surveillance, Automotive, Defense &
Aerospace and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 63: Europe Historic Review for CMOS Image Sensors by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Medical, Industrial,
Surveillance, Automotive, Defense & Aerospace and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for CMOS Image Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Surveillance, Automotive,
Defense & Aerospace and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

FRANCE
CMOS Image Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
CMOS Image Sensors by Technology - CMOS and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: France Historic Review for CMOS Image Sensors by
Technology - CMOS and Other Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: France 16-Year Perspective for CMOS Image Sensors by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for CMOS and
Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
CMOS Image Sensors by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Medical, Industrial, Surveillance, Automotive, Defense &
Aerospace and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 69: France Historic Review for CMOS Image Sensors by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Medical, Industrial,
Surveillance, Automotive, Defense & Aerospace and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: France 16-Year Perspective for CMOS Image Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Surveillance, Automotive,
Defense & Aerospace and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

GERMANY
CMOS Image Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
CMOS Image Sensors by Technology - CMOS and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: Germany Historic Review for CMOS Image Sensors by
Technology - CMOS and Other Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: Germany 16-Year Perspective for CMOS Image Sensors by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for CMOS and
Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
CMOS Image Sensors by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Medical, Industrial, Surveillance, Automotive, Defense &
Aerospace and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 75: Germany Historic Review for CMOS Image Sensors by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Medical, Industrial,
Surveillance, Automotive, Defense & Aerospace and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: Germany 16-Year Perspective for CMOS Image Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Surveillance, Automotive,
Defense & Aerospace and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

ITALY
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CMOS
Image Sensors by Technology - CMOS and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: Italy Historic Review for CMOS Image Sensors by
Technology - CMOS and Other Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: Italy 16-Year Perspective for CMOS Image Sensors by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for CMOS and
Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CMOS
Image Sensors by Application - Consumer Electronics, Medical,
Industrial, Surveillance, Automotive, Defense & Aerospace and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: Italy Historic Review for CMOS Image Sensors by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Medical, Industrial,
Surveillance, Automotive, Defense & Aerospace and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: Italy 16-Year Perspective for CMOS Image Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Surveillance, Automotive,
Defense & Aerospace and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM
CMOS Image Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CMOS
Image Sensors by Technology - CMOS and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: UK Historic Review for CMOS Image Sensors by
Technology - CMOS and Other Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: UK 16-Year Perspective for CMOS Image Sensors by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for CMOS and
Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CMOS
Image Sensors by Application - Consumer Electronics, Medical,
Industrial, Surveillance, Automotive, Defense & Aerospace and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: UK Historic Review for CMOS Image Sensors by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Medical, Industrial,
Surveillance, Automotive, Defense & Aerospace and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: UK 16-Year Perspective for CMOS Image Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Surveillance, Automotive,
Defense & Aerospace and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

SPAIN
Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CMOS
Image Sensors by Technology - CMOS and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: Spain Historic Review for CMOS Image Sensors by
Technology - CMOS and Other Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: Spain 16-Year Perspective for CMOS Image Sensors by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for CMOS and
Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CMOS
Image Sensors by Application - Consumer Electronics, Medical,
Industrial, Surveillance, Automotive, Defense & Aerospace and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: Spain Historic Review for CMOS Image Sensors by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Medical, Industrial,
Surveillance, Automotive, Defense & Aerospace and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: Spain 16-Year Perspective for CMOS Image Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Surveillance, Automotive,
Defense & Aerospace and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

RUSSIA
Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
CMOS Image Sensors by Technology - CMOS and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: Russia Historic Review for CMOS Image Sensors by
Technology - CMOS and Other Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: Russia 16-Year Perspective for CMOS Image Sensors by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for CMOS and
Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
CMOS Image Sensors by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Medical, Industrial, Surveillance, Automotive, Defense &
Aerospace and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 99: Russia Historic Review for CMOS Image Sensors by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Medical, Industrial,
Surveillance, Automotive, Defense & Aerospace and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: Russia 16-Year Perspective for CMOS Image Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Surveillance, Automotive,
Defense & Aerospace and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

REST OF EUROPE
Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for CMOS Image Sensors by Technology - CMOS and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for CMOS Image
Sensors by Technology - CMOS and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for CMOS Image
Sensors by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
CMOS and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for CMOS Image Sensors by Application - Consumer
Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Surveillance, Automotive,
Defense & Aerospace and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for CMOS Image
Sensors by Application - Consumer Electronics, Medical,
Industrial, Surveillance, Automotive, Defense & Aerospace and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 106: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for CMOS Image
Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Consumer Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Surveillance,
Automotive, Defense & Aerospace and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ASIA-PACIFIC
CMOS Image Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for CMOS Image Sensors by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for CMOS Image Sensors
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 109: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for CMOS Image
Sensors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for CMOS Image Sensors by Technology - CMOS and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for CMOS Image Sensors
by Technology - CMOS and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 112: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for CMOS Image
Sensors by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
CMOS and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for CMOS Image Sensors by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Medical, Industrial, Surveillance, Automotive, Defense &
Aerospace and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for CMOS Image Sensors
by Application - Consumer Electronics, Medical, Industrial,
Surveillance, Automotive, Defense & Aerospace and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 115: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for CMOS Image
Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Consumer Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Surveillance,

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899235/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


