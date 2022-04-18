U.S. markets open in 1 hour 29 minutes

Global CNS Therapeutics Market to Reach $142.1 Billion by 2026

·7 min read

SAN FRANCISCO , April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "CNS Therapeutics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global CNS Therapeutics Market to Reach $142.1 Billion by 2026

FACTS AT A GLANCE

What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 19; Released: February 2022
Executive Pool: 10879
Companies: 181 - Players covered include AbbVie Inc.; Alkermes Plc.; Allergan Plc.; AstraZeneca Plc.; Bristol-Myers Squibb; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Co.; Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; GlaxoSmithKline Plc; H. Lundbeck A/S; Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.; Novartis AG; Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.; Pfizer Inc.; Purdue Pharma L.P.; Sanofi; Shire Plc; Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; UCB Group and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Segment (Pain Management, Anti-Psychotics, Anti-Depressants, Anti-Epilepsy, Anti-Alzheimer's, Anti-Parkinson's, and Other Segments)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global CNS Therapeutics Market to Reach $142.1 Billion by 2026
Central Nervous System (CNS) disorder drugs comprise medications employed for treating diseases that impact the spinal cord or the brain. CNS disorders can be classified into pain drugs, neurology, and psychiatry. Neurological drugs treat ailments, such as Alzheimer's disease, narcolepsy, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, migraine, and epilepsy. Psychiatry drugs are generally used for schizophrenia, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), bipolar disorders, anxiety, and depression. Pain management drugs are employed for treating the pain associated with CNS disorders. Bipolar disorders, depression, anxiety, Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, and Parkinson's disease are the common CNS disorders. Parkinson's disease is degenerative and is characterized by bradykinesia, akinesia, tremor and rigidity, while epilepsy is a brain condition which results in reoccurring seizures. Such diseases are a result of autoimmune disorders, vascular disorders, trauma, tumors, and neurodegeneration.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for CNS Therapeutics estimated at US$116.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$142.1 Billion by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% over the analysis period. The United States represents the largest regional market for CNS Therapeutics, and is projected to reach US$36.1 Billion by 2026. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period.

The market is on a growth trajectory led by increasing incidence of CNS diseases, rapidly growing aging population, and rising healthcare expenditure. Unmet healthcare needs for detecting and treating CNS conditions brings to fore the untapped potential in the market. Presently, there exists increased demand for new laboratory tests to monitor CNS diseases and also an urgent requirement for developing safe and effective drugs that overthrow limitation of current generation drugs. Companies are therefore investing to develop novel drugs in the neurodegenerative segment. The industry has crossed some milestones in recent years with regard to developing therapies with relatively lesser side effects, convenient drug administration, and efficient performance, although major breakthroughs are still in pipeline. In addition to the reduction in prices in general as a result of patent expiries and the generication of the drugs market, the growing confidence in drug efficacy and clinical evidences is also offering a strong business case for these drugs.

Greater patient compliance as a result of increased awareness about the benefits of the drugs, such as improved quality of life and reduction/prevention of disease co-morbidity, will also help spur patient adherence to prescribed treatment regimes. Acceptance of new therapies and new classes of drugs will additionally benefit the market. In the anti-epilepsy market, for instance, GABA receptor modulators, sodium channel blockers, AMPA receptor antagonist, glutamate blocker, and CRMP-2 modulator, are growing in popularity. Government intervention, especially in developing countries, geared at improving healthcare infrastructure, also infuses confidence in sporting a bullish outlook for the CNS drugs market. Increasing attention towards regenerative therapies for CNS disorders is among the key trends in the market. Such therapies support in healing by replacing or regenerating tissues or human cells, or organs. Several regenerative therapies, such as growth factors, stem cells, and usage of matrix, such as hyaluronic acid, collagen, and fibrin, are emerging.

Therefore, several companies have been focusing on developing regenerative medicines, supported by product innovations and technological advancements. Several existing and new companies are also seen introducing effective medicines for the treatment of specific ailments. Strategic initiatives and partnerships, and launch of novel drugs are the other trends of the market. CNS drugs, specifically for neurodegenerative diseases, are set to become the next big healthcare movement over the coming decades, with Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases as the two most important therapeutic categories. Though there exists no curative medicine available at present, medications that provide partial relief from symptoms have gained momentum in the recent past. Growing aging population, rising life expectancy, rising incidences of Parkinson's and Alzheimer's diseases are the key growth drivers in the markets. Increased demand for combination therapies and growing usage of generics are important trends in the market. Introduction of new class of Alzheimer's drugs, including anti-amyloid proteins, anti-tau proteins, cholinergic and nicotine receptor agonists, Neuro protective drugs, and GABA receptor modulators, will also help support growth in this space.

The market is also witnessing the launch of novel therapies for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, such as adenosine and andrenergic agonists, glutamate receptor modulators, and dopamine receptor agonists. Other disease conditions propelling increases in CNS prescriptions, although to a lesser extent, include pain manifestations, psychiatric disorders (schizophrenia, sleep disorders, depression and anxiety), cerebrovascular disorders, stroke, seizures, cognitive and memory disorders, and ailments caused due to injuries and physical trauma. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

