Global Co-Packaged Optics Market Report 2020: CPO will Become a Dominant Enabling Technology for Cloud Provider Data Centers

The report Co-Packaged Optics Markets 2021-2025 states that the Co-Packaged Optics Market (CPO) will reach around US $344 million by 2026 going on to US $2.3 billion by 2030. Although CPO is currently associated primarily with data center transceivers operating at 800G and above, the analyst sees opportunities for CPO in edge and metro networking, high-performance computing and sensors. Nonetheless, to reach these revenues, telecom and computing industry must work quickly to create new CPO products and standards.

The main objective of this Co-Packaged Optics Market report is to assess the potential of CPO in the data communications, telecommunications and IT sectors.



"CPO is a new technology platform. No other technology can solve the thermal and power consumption problems of high-speed optoelectronics, while reducing form factors. The analyst sees CPO as the next big thing after silicon photonics".

CPO is increasingly enabling a number of high-performance applications in data and computing centers, broadband service provider networks as well as the Internet-of-Things. This report provides an assessment and ten-year forecasts of the new revenue opportunities for CPO with break outs by applications in the data center, edge and metro telecom, industrial interconnects, supercomputers/high-performance computing and sensors.

"Going into 2021 two things are going to happen. First, there will be a lot more standardization work being done, not just by the CPO Collaboration and OIF - who already are in the game - but from the IEEE and some packaging industry organizations. Secondly, we expect to see 800G modules using CPO to make a commercial appearance in big data centers, with CPO-based HPC and interconnects becoming a thing."

The report also contains a review of the organizations that are shaping the CPO sector including the Co-Packaged Collaboration, OIF and other influencers. In addition, there are profiles of important companies that are actively working to develop CPO technology and products. These include Ayar Labs, Cisco, Facebook, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, POET Technologies, Rain Tree Photonics, Ranovus, Rockley Photonics, SABIC, SENKO and TE Connectivity. The analyst believes that the high proportion of large public companies active in the CPO space indicate that CPO has serious and substantial backers.

In the coming decade, CPO will become a dominant enabling technology for cloud provider data centers, and will account for 63 percent of CPO products revenues by 2030. As the data rates for inter-machine and inter-building data communications increase beyond 400G it will be hard for traditional pluggable optics and the new on-board optics to keep up with CPO in terms of cost effectiveness. In the data center, CPO-based optical engines and switch/optics combo are being actively developed by major equipment OEMs and large data center user.

An area of considerable potential for CPO is in the high-speed industrial interconnect sector, where classical SerDes approaches may run out of steam over the coming decade. As high-speed interconnects become ubiquitous - in aerospace, video and military applications - the market for CPO-based interconnects may reach as high as $450 million by 2030. However, this is an area where CPO-based products see competition from a new generation of modified SerDes with (for example) no re-timers.

CPO has its origins in the supercomputer/high-performance computing world and this sector continues to be a major source of technical thinking for CPO. As HPC becomes a bigger factor in the IT world as the result of new applications (AI, for example), CPO devices are likely to see new growth from HPC applications. By 2030, the market for CPO devices for use in HPC installations will be around $170 million.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter One Introduction

1.1 Background to this report

1.2 Goal and scope of this report

1.3 Methodology of this report

1.4 Plan of this report

Chapter Two Technology Assessment

2.1 The co-packaging concept: Why we need it

2.1.1 SERDES simplification

2.1.2 Power consumption and thermal optimization

2.1.3 Device density

2.1.4 Technical challenges for Co-packaged optics

2.2 Quality and reliability issues with co-packaged optics

2.3 Components for co-packaged optics devices

2.3.1 Connectors

2.3.2 Light sources: VCSELs, quantum lasers, etc.

2.3.3 Use of interposer and waveguide technology

2.3.4 Emerging packaging technology

2.3.5 Switching ASIC, chiplets and co-packaged optics

2.3.6 Substrates for co-packaged optics

2.4 Testing co-packaged optics devices and systems

2.5 Key points from this chapter

Chapter Three The Co-Package Collaboration and Other Organizations

3.1 The Co-Packaged Collaboration

3.1.1 Membership and who the Collaboration represents

3.1.2 The future of open specifications for design elements

3.1.3 Messaging to ASIC and switch makers

3.1.4 Implications for the photonics and datacom industries

3.2 OIF, EPIC and other relevant organizations

2.4 Key points from this chapter

Chapter Four Five-year Market Assessment and Five-year Forecast

4.1 Time to market: A co-packaged roadmap

4.2 Market forecasts of co-packaged optics in the data center

4.2.1 400G

4.2.2 800G

4.2.3 Terabit networks

4.3 Market forecasts for co-packaged optics in public networks

4.4 Market forecasts for co-packaged optics in computing

4.4.1 High-performance computing and supercomputing

4.4.2 Storage systems

4.4.3 AI and machine learning

4.5 Other

Chapter Five: Profiles

5.1 ASE Group

5.2 Broadcom

5.3 Cisco

5.4 Corning

5.5 Facebook

5.6 IBM

5.7 Intel

5.8 Juniper

5.9 Kaiam

5.10 Microsoft

5.11 POET Technologies

5.12 Rain Tree Photonics

5.13 Ranovus

5.14 Rockley Photonics

6.15 Samtec

5.16 Senko

5.17 TE Connectivity

5.18 vario-optics ag

