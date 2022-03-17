U.S. markets open in 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,339.25
    -18.75 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,934.00
    -125.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,856.00
    -97.00 (-0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,019.80
    -8.50 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.66
    +5.62 (+5.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.10
    +28.90 (+1.51%)
     

  • Silver

    25.48
    +0.77 (+3.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1055
    +0.0020 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1640
    -0.0240 (-1.10%)
     

  • Vix

    27.14
    -2.69 (-9.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3106
    -0.0040 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.7600
    +0.0020 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,064.57
    +684.24 (+1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    927.95
    +46.39 (+5.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,328.25
    +36.57 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,652.89
    +890.88 (+3.46%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: Another 214,000 Americans filed new claims

New claims improved more than expected last week, further reflecting a tight labor market

Global Co-Packaged Optics Market 2022-2029: Rebuilding the Data Center with CPO

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Co-Packaged Optics Markets 2022-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The co-packaged optics market report focuses on advances for CPO in the data centre. In the first main chapter, the report focuses on the role of the standards and IAs, especially the latest version of the OIF's CPO Framework. In the publisher's view, the work recently presented by the OIF will lead to new product directions for laser, transceiver, and switch modules, as well as connectors.

While in the past, the drive towards high speeds in the data centre has been caused by the growing ubiquity, the data networking now believes that in the future even higher latency traffic, especially AI and machine language (ML) traffic will predominate. These and other newer kinds of traffic are now being cited as what is motivating CPO R&D. The final chapter of this report predicts how large data centres will be rearchitected with CPO to meet current demands. This chapter also includes multi-year forecasts in revenue and volume terms of CPO products for the data centre.

Along the way, this report discusses such matters as how well CPO will compete with the new breed of 800G pluggable and how far it will be able to penetrate the data centre market.

In addition, the report looks at how the CPO industry sector is evolving, which companies are rising to prominence and how the optical components supply chain is coping with the new challenge of an integrated optoelectronic product.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter One: CPO in the Latency-Sensitive Data Center
1.1 Background to this report
1.1.1 The evolution of CPO in 2021 and early 2022
1.1.2 CPO and the changing nature of data centre traffic
1.1.3 Five-year forecast summary of CPO products
1.2 Objectives and scope of this report
1.3 Methodology of this report

Chapter Two: Recent Advances in CPO Products and Standards
2.1 CPO product and standards trends
2.2 The OIF Co-Packaging Framework
2.2.2 External Laser Small Form Factor Pluggable: New opportunities for the optical module industry
2.2.3 Rethinking connectors
2.2.4 Cooling options for CPO products
2.2.5 3.2T CPO modules of the future
2.3 The role of COBO: Looking for something to do?
2.4 New CPO architectures
2.5 CPO and switch design
2.6 The CPO industry
2.6.1 Emerging companies and products in 2021-2022
2.6.2 How CPO is changing the optoelectronics supply chain
2.7 Key points from this chapter

Chapter Three: Impact of Latency-Sensitive Traffic on Demand for CPO
3.1 New types of traffic as a driver for CPO
3.2 Videoconferencing and online events: CPO and emerging requirements
3.3 AI and Machine Learning in the data centre: Everyone's favourite CPO market driver
3.4 IoT and IIoT
3.6 5G, CPO and the impact on the data centre
3.7 Key points from this chapter

Chapter Four Rebuilding the Data Center with CPO: Five-year Forecasts for CPO
4.1 From 400G to 800G and beyond
4.1 Continuing decline in the number of data centres
4.2 The future of hyperscale data centres
4.3 CPO in interbuilding links
4.3.1 Five-year deployment forecast
4.4 CPO in intermachine links
4.4.1 Five-year deployment forecast
4.5 The future of rack-based CPO
4.5.1 From TOR to MOR
4.5.2 Five-year deployment forecast
4.6 Alternatives to CPO: Next-generation pluggables
4.6.1 At what data rate will CPO become the only practical solution?
4.7 Major end-users in the data Center will shape CPO
4.7.1 Is CPO only a solution for the biggest datacom users
4.8 The impact of generational change

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1dpbyt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • The Keystone XL pipeline has nothing to do with gas prices

    Republican mythmakers want you to believe Biden blocked tons of oil from the US market. But the oil is still there.

  • Wendy's Follows McDonald's, Chipotle in Making a Big Move

    Fast-food chain Wendy's wants to do something that Chipotle has done but McDonald's has struggled with.

  • For one Japanese salaryman, nearly a decade of $4 annual pay rises

    Japanese accountant Masamitsu has not travelled or gone to the cinema in years and rarely eats out. Instead, his annual salary of about $34,000 goes to support his family and has risen by just $4 a year for nearly a decade. Masamitsu's plight mirrors that of many workers at small and medium-sized firms in Japan, where the average salary in 2020 was $38,515, little changed from the 1990s and well below the average of $49,165 in countries of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

  • Russian oil has become a bargain India can’t pass up

    India is preparing to buy heavily discounted crude oil from its long-time ally Russia. While this may not be much, a discount on Russian crude will surely lower India’s import bill, The Times of India reported today (March 16). Every 10% increase in crude oil prices would lead to a 0.3 percentage point-widening in India’s current account deficit (CAD), and in turn, a weaker rupee, Nomura Research said in a report recently.

  • Biden Is Calling Out the Surge in Gas Prices — Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices may have eased, but gasoline at the pump hasn’t -- a familiar problem for the Biden administration grappling with elevated inflation in the U.S.Most Read from BloombergPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Ukraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksKremlin Embrace of Neutral-Ukraine Plan Sparks Hope on Talk

  • Gas prices are already expected to top $5 a gallon, but experts lay out a scenario that could be much worse

    High gas prices are here to stay due to the Ukraine war. And it may have a huge impact on the economy.

  • Buffett Dives Deeper Into Occidental With New Share Purchases

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. snapped up 18.1 million additional shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp., giving the conglomerate a 14.6% stake in the oil giant. Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarUkraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredU.S. Is Sending Dive-Bombing Switchblade

  • Retirement planning advice we’re not getting from financial advisers

    THE VIEW FROM UNRETIREMENT Retirement is one of the Top 10 most stressful life events, according to the psychiatrists Thomas Holmes and Richard Rahe. As someone who recently began unretirement (or semiretirement), I concur.

  • Occidental Petroleum Stock Jumps As Warren Buffett Boosts Stake To $7 Billion

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway investment group added to its holdings of Occidental Petroleum this week, taking its overall stake to around 13.4%.

  • India's Reliance may avoid Russian fuel after sanctions, official says

    India's Reliance Industries Ltd, operator of the world's biggest refining complex, may avoid buying Russian fuels for its plants following Western sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, a senior company official said. "Even if we can source some of the feeds (from Russia), probably we will be out of it because of the sanctions," Rajesh Rawat, senior vice president and business head cracker, told an industry event on Wednesday. The private refiner mostly buys its petrochemical feedstock from the Middle East and the United States.

  • Carmakers Seen Producing 5 Million Fewer Vehicles After Russian Invasion

    (Bloomberg) -- A closely watched auto-industry forecaster lopped more than 5 million cars off its projections for global production this year and next, largely due to fallout expected from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredUkraine Update: Biden Offers Kyiv Weapons Including Armed DronesIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Richest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksKremlin E

  • Saudi Arabia Considers Accepting Yuan Instead of Dollars for Chinese Oil Sales

    Saudi Arabia is in active talks with Beijing to price its oil sales to China in yuan, people familiar with the matter said, a move that would dent the U.S. dollar’s dominance of the global petroleum market and mark another shift by the world’s top crude exporter toward Asia.

  • Oil surges amid warnings of supply shortages

    LONDON -Oil prices climbed 6% on Thursday after the International Energy Agency (IEA) said three million barrels a day (bpd) of Russian oil and products could be shut in from next month and despite the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates. The supply loss would be far greater than an expected drop in demand of one million bpd triggered by higher fuel prices, the IEA said in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark Brent crude futures gained $6.41, or 6.5%, to $104.43 a barrel by 1205 GMT.

  • Could the Keystone XL pipeline help lower U.S. gas prices?

    As prices at the pump surge, GOP leaders see the suspended oil pipeline as a solution. But the answer isn't so simple.

  • Oil Prices Rise After Three-Day Slump. Supply Fears Are Taking Hold.

    The International Energy Agency warned energy markets could face “the biggest supply crisis in decades.”

  • What Democrats don't get about gas prices

    None of the proposals for lowering oil and gas prices would address the economic fundamentals that dominate the US energy industry.

  • Signet Shocks Diamond Trade With Refusal to Buy Russian Gems

    (Bloomberg) -- Signet Jewelers Ltd., the owner of Kay Jewelers and Zales, sent shockwaves through the global diamond trade on Wednesday, telling suppliers it would no longer buy stones mined in Russia.Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarUkraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredU.S. Is Sending Dive-Bomb

  • Regulator orders pause in consideration of Canadian Pacific-KC Southern merger

    The nation’s railroad regulator on Wednesday ordered a pause in consideration of Canadian Pacific’s proposed purchase of Kansas City Southern. The Surface Transportation Board issued a ruling in the case to clarify information on traffic along the two railroads’ lines. Although Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE: CP) closed on its $31 billion purchase of Kansas City Southern in December, it must get approval from the Surface Transportation Board to actually combine operations.

  • Alnylam files patent infringement lawsuits against Pfizer, Moderna

    Alnylam said it was seeking compensation for use of its lipid nanoparticles (LNP) technology that carries and delivers RNA-based therapeutics or vaccines in the body. Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines infringe Alnylam's patent through the use of a lipid formulated into LNPs that protect and deliver the vaccines' mRNA, the pharmaceutical firm said.

  • Investors Sue Vanguard After Target Date Funds’ Big Tax Bill

    The lawsuit says that changes Vanguard made benefited institutional investors, but left individual investors with taxable accounts “holding the tax bag.”