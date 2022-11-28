U.S. markets open in 3 hours 9 minutes

Global Coagulation Testing Market to Reach $8.8 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·6 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Increase in the prevalence of chronic blood illnesses, rise in need for specialized haematology and coagulation laboratories, and growth in the popularity of smartphone-based blood coagulation test drive the growth of the global coagulation testing market. High demand for coagulation-related parameters such as D-dimer in various countries during the pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the global coagulation testing market.

Portland, OR, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new business intelligence report released by Allied Market Research, the global Coagulation Testing Market generated $3.1 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $8.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3488

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$3.1 billion

Market Size in 2031

$8.8 billion

CAGR

11.5%

No. of Pages in Report

280

Segments Covered

Product, application, end-user, and region

Drivers

Increase in the standard of living

Increase in the prevalence of chronic blood illnesses

Opportunities

Rise in need for specialized haematology and coagulation laboratories

Growth in the popularity of smartphone-based blood coagulation test

Restrains

Shortage of competent workers and increased device costs


COVID-19 Scenario:

  • The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the global coagulation testing market, owing to the significant surge in demand for coagulation-related parameters such as D-dimer.

  • Increase in D-dimer was the most significant change in coagulation parameters such as prothrombin time. According to studies, patients with higher D-dimer had a higher risk of dying. In this time of economic crisis, this factor is expected to fuel market expansion as it is a primary driver of the demand for coagulation testing techniques for early diagnosis.

  • Besides, researchers were responsible for monitoring several coagulation tests such as prothrombin time (PT), platelet count, fibrinogen, and D-dimer methods to find the sensitivity of coagulation testing in hospitalized patients due to COVID-19.

  • Thus, the market surged exponentially during the pandemic.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global coagulation testing market based on product, application, end-user, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on product, the consumables segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global coagulation testing market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period. The report also analyses the instruments segment.

Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3488

Based on application, the prothrombin time segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global coagulation testing market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The activated clotting time segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the hospitals segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding around half of the global coagulation testing market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments such as clinical laboratories, point-of-care testing.

Based on region, the market across Europe held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global coagulation testing market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The LAMEA region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global coagulation testing market report include Alere Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Sysmex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Diagnostica Stago Sas, Helena Laboratories, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, Micropoint Biosciences.

The report analyzes these key players in the global coagulation testing market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analysing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.


Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Flow Cytometry Market by Component (Instruments, Reagents and consumables, Software, Services), by Technology (Cell based flow cytometry, Bead based flow cytometry), by Application (Academic and clinical applications, Diagnostic applications), by End User (Hospitals, Medical schools and clinical testing labs, Commercial organizations, Academic institutions, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Digital Therapeutics Market by Product (Software and Devices), Sales Channel (Business-to-Business and Business-to-Consumers), Application (Diabetes, Obesity, Cardiovascular Disease (CVD), Central Nervous System (CNS), Disease Respiratory Disease, Smoking Cessation, Gastrointestinal Disorder (GID) and Others: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

Hip Replacement Market by Procedure (Total Hip Replacement, Partial Hip Replacement, Revision Hip Replacement, Hip Resurfacing), by Material (Metal-on-Metal, Metal-on-Polyethylene, Ceramic-on-Polyethylene, Ceramic-on-Metal, Ceramic-on-Ceramic), by End User (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

CAR T-Cell Therapy Market by Drug type (Axicabtagene Ciloleucel, Tisagenlecleucel, Brexucabtagene Autoleucel, Others), by Indication (Lymphoma, Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia, Others), by End user (Hospitals, Cancer Treatment Centers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Skin Cancer Treatment Market by Type (Melanoma, Non-Melanoma), by Therapy (Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Chemotherapy), by Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies, Online Providers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031


About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com


