Global Coal Mining Market | Better electricity generation technology to boost market growth | Technavio

·10 min read

Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

Anglo American Plc, Arch Coal Inc., and BHP Group Plc will emerge as major coal mining market participants

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coal Mining Market size is expected to grow by USD 64.68 billion at a CAGR of 2.16%, according to Technavio. The report extensively covers coal mining market segmentation by end-user (thermal power generation, cement manufacturing, steel manufacturing, and others)) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Coal Mining Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Coal Mining Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The coal mining market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Anglo American Plc, Arch Coal Inc., BHP Group plc, China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd., Coal India Ltd., Glencore Plc, Peabody Energy Corp., Shaanxi Coal and Chemical Industry Group Co. Ltd., Teck Resources Ltd., and Vale SA among others.

Download the Business Planning Structure. Click here

Related Report:

Magnesium Fluoride Market: The magnesium fluoride market share is expected to increase to USD 225.17 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.82%. Download Sample Report.

3D Printing Metal Materials Market: The 3D printing metal materials market share is expected to increase by USD 1.34 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 21.66%. Download Sample Report.

Major Three Coal Mining Market Participants:

Anglo American Plc

Anglo American Plc operates its business through segments such as Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and other. The company owns and operates assets including the Moranbah North and Grosvenor metallurgical coal mines, both located in Queensland, Australia. The company also operates thermal coal mines including Goedehoop, Greenside, and Khwezela located in South Africa.

Arch Coal Inc.

Arch Coal Inc. operates its business through segments such as Powder River Basin (PRB), MET, Other Thermal, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The company operates four large and modern metallurgical mines to produce High-Vol A metallurgical coal. The company also operates highly efficient, low-cost thermal mines in the Powder River Basin, Colorado, and Illinois.

BHP Group Plc

BHP Group Plc operates its business through segments such as Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, Coal, and Group and unallocated items. The company is involved in the mining of metallurgical coal and energy coal.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Sample Report.

Coal Mining Market Segmentation

  • End-user

  • Geography

The coal mining market is driven by better electricity generation technology. In addition, other factors such as mine planning software in the coal sector are expected to trigger the coal mining market toward a CAGR of over 2.16% during the forecast period. However, the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period.

Get Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Dynamics

Better energy generation technology is one of the main drivers of the coal mining business. Another element promoting the expansion of the coal mining market in the anticipated time is the use of liquid coal as fuel and power. However, during the projected period, the coal mining industry would face significant challenges due to the unpredictability of coal demand and pricing.

Download sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Coal Mining Market.

Coal Mining Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.16%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 64.68 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

1.63

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 84%

Key consumer countries

China, India, US, Indonesia, and Australia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Anglo American Plc, Arch Coal Inc., BHP Group plc, China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd., Coal India Ltd., Glencore Plc, Peabody Energy Corp., Shaanxi Coal and Chemical Industry Group Co. Ltd., Teck Resources Ltd., and Vale SA

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Thermal power generation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Cement manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Steel manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Anglo American Plc

  • 10.4 Arch Coal Inc.

  • 10.5 BHP Group plc

  • 10.6 China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd.

  • 10.7 Coal India Ltd.

  • 10.8 Glencore Plc

  • 10.9 Peabody Energy Corp.

  • 10.10 Shaanxi Coal and Chemical Industry Group Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 Teck Resources Ltd.

  • 10.12 Vale SA

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

