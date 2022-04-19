U.S. markets open in 4 hours 6 minutes

Global coated steel market size to exhibit strong gains through 2027

SKYLINE MARKET RESEARCH LLP
·7 min read
SKYLINE MARKET RESEARCH LLP

The latest research report on ‘global coated steel market’ offers detailed insights into the factors affecting the industry performance over 2021-2027. It helps stakeholders in understanding the key growth catalysts, restraints, and opportunities shaping the business dynamics and also offers recommendations for tackling the unforeseen challenges over the forecast duration.

Pune, India, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, that global coated steel market is anticipated to register an 4.4% CAGR growth rate during the forecast period 2021-2027. Increasing construction and infrastructure development activities are primarily driving the industry growth. Besides, advancements in galvanizing technology to better protect steel from corrosion are enhancing the industry outlook.


Proceeding further, a major part of the study involves a granular analysis of the market with respect to its various segments. Lastly, the competitive landscape section lays out a blueprint of the strategies deployed by major players to help new businesses as well as other industry partakers in making well-informed decisions.

Notably, steel is a highly versatile material that finds applications in various products and industries. Its innate ability to be coated with various treatments contributes to its durability and adaptability. Coating steel surfaces lend it improved resistance from wear and tear resistance, corrosion, and other external elements while simultaneously augmenting the aesthetics.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/4357570/

Market segmentation rundown

Based on product type, global coated steel market from metallic coated steel is further segmented into electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and others (galfan, galvalume & aluminized). The others segment is touted to progress at a CAGR of over 3.8% over the forecast period.

Considering the application spectrum, apart from appliances, automotive, building & construction, the others segment is expected to witness an uptick with a CAGR of 3.3% through 2027.

Regional overview

Latin America market is anticipated to garner strong returns in the upcoming years, with a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2017-2027.

Competitive landscape summary

JSW Steel Ltd., Severstal' PAO, SSAB AB, Baosteel Group, OJSC Novolipetsk Steel, Nippon Steel Corporation, JFE Steel Corporation, Voestalpine AG, Posco Holdings Inc., Essar Group, and ArcelorMittal are the major players influencing global coated steel business sphere.

The companies are focusing on new product development and innovations to elevate their standing in the marketplace. For instance, Nippon Steel Corporation in April 2021 launched its superior steel sheets named ZAM-EX to fulfill the surging demand for corrosion-resistant coated steel sheets in the solar power industry.

Citing another major development, Tata Steel in November 2020 launched its novel coated steel called Galvanova that caters to a wide range of applications across the home appliances, automotive, solar panel, and HVAC industries.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/coated-steel-market

Global Coated Steel Market, by Type (Thousand Tons, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Metallic Coated Steel

  • Electrogalvanized

  • Hot-dip Galvanized

  • Others (Galfan, Galvalume & Aluminized)

Tinplate

Organic Coated Steel

Global Coated Steel Market, by Application (Thousand Tons, USD Million, 2017-2027)

  • Appliances

  • Building & Construction

  • Others

Global Coated Steel Market, by Region (Thousand Tons, USD Million, 2017-2027)

North America

  • United States

  • Canada

Europe

  • United Kingdom

  • Germany

  • Italy

  • France

  • Spain

  • Russia

Asia Pacific

  • India

  • China

  • South Korea

  • Thailand

  • Vietnam

  • Japan

Latin America

  • Mexico

  • Brazil

  • Chile

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Turkey

  • UAE

  • South Africa

Global Coated Steel Market Company Profiles (Value, USD Million, 2017-2027)

  • Tata Steel Ltd.

  • Nucor Corporation

  • Kobe Steel Ltd.

  • China Steel Corporation

  • JSW Steel Ltd.

  • Severstal' PAO

  • SSAB AB

  • Baosteel Group

  • OJSC Novolipetsk Steel

  • Nippon Steel Corporation

  • JFE Steel Corporation

  • Voestalpine AG

  • Posco Holdings Inc.

  • Essar Group

  • ArcelorMittal

Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Market definitions

1.2 Base estimation & working

1.2.1 North America

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 Asia Pacific (APAC)

1.2.4 Latin America (LATAM)

1.2.5 Middle East & Africa (MEA)

1.3 Forecast calculations

1.3.1 COVID-19 impact calculations on industry forecast

1.4 Data Sources

1.4.1 Paid sources

1.4.2 Primary

1.4.3 Secondary

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global coated steel industry 360 degree synopsis, 2017 - 2027

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Type trends

2.1.3 Application trends

2.1.4 Regional trends

Chapter 3 Global Coated Steel Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape, 2017 - 2027

3.2.1 COVID-19 impact on coated steel industry

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Raw material supply

3.3.2 Value addition at each stage

3.3.3 Vendor matrix

3.3.3.1 List of key raw material suppliers

3.3.3.2 List of key coated steel manufactures

3.3.3.3 List of key potential customer

3.4 Pricing analysis (including COVID-19 impact)

3.4.1 Regional price trends

3.4.2 Cost structure analysis, 2020

3.5 Innovation & sustainability

3.5.1 Technology landscape

3.5.2 Future trends

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.6.1 U.S

3.6.2 Europe

3.6.3 China

3.7 Industry impact forces

3.8 Growth potential analysis, 2020

3.9 Porter's analysis

3.10 Competitive landscape

3.10.1 Top player's analysis, 2020

3.10.2 Strategy dashboard

3.11 PESTLE analysis

3.12 COVID-19 impact on steel industry

Chapter 4 Coated Steel Market, By Type

4.1 Global coated steel market insights, by type

4.2 Metallic Coated Steel

4.3 Organic Coated Steel

4.3.1 Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2027

4.3.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2017 - 2027

4.4 Tinplate

4.4.1 Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2027

4.4.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2017 - 2027

Chapter 5 Coated Steel Market, By Application

5.1 Global coated steel market insights, by application

5.2 Building & Construction

5.2.1 Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2027

5.2.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2017 - 2027

5.3 Appliances

5.3.1 Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2027

5.3.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2017 - 2027

5.4 Automotive

5.4.1 Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2027

5.4.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2017 - 2027

5.5 Others

5.5.1 Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2027

5.5.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2017 - 2027

Chapter 6 Coated Steel Market, By Region

Related Report:

Iron & Steel Casting Market Size, By Material (Iron [White Iron, Ductile Iron, Gray Iron], Steel), By Process (Sand Casting, Die Casting), By Application (Automotive; Industrial Machinery; Pipe, Fittings & Valves; Power & Electrical; Sanitary), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Landscape & Forecast, 2021 - 2027

The iron & steel castings market size is projected to foresee commendable growth in coming years owing rapid industrialization, rising construction activities as well as infrastructure development across the globe, and high product usage across applications such as sanitary, automotive, power & electrical, pipes, fittings, and valves, and industrial machinery among many others. Casting provides peculiar capacity for design detail, often removing the need for extra fabrication and assembly. Numerous materials can be cast, including various kinds of synthetics and metals, however iron & steel are known to be the best and most favored. Iron and steel are both known to be ferrous metals comprising of primarily iron atoms. Iron and steel casting is referred as the process of producing iron & steel-based products utilizing molds to form the molten metal. From a regional frame of reference, Middle East & Africa region will witness around 5% CAGR over the forecast time period. This anticipated growth is attributed to the rising construction activities coupled with increasing industrialization.

About US:

Market Study Report is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Corporate Sales, Market Study Report Phone: 1-302-273-0910 Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150 Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com News: https://marketprimes.com/


