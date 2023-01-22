Global Coating Additives Market Analysis Report 2022: New Product Development is Influenced by Regulations, Sustainability Trends, and the Drive for Robust Functionality and Performance

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Coating Additives Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study presents an assessment of the global coating additives market. It considers volume shipments and revenue generated from additives used in coating applications between 2018 and 2028.

The total market is segmented into rheology modifiers; wetting, dispersing, and levelling agents; foam control agents; biocides; and others (a wide range of additives used in relatively smaller quantities). Key chemistries used for each of these additive functionalities have been discussed in detail, and the dynamics around the demand for these additives in solvent and water-borne formulations have been analyzed.

The study discusses regional trends and dynamics across the Americas; Europe; the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia; and the Asia-Pacific and analyzes the use of various additive types and chemistries across different applications such as architectural, industrial, marine, and protective coatings.



The demand for additives is primarily driven by the growth in the volume of coatings and an increasing focus on the performance, functionality, unique textures, and appearance of coatings for a wide range of substrates. Although coating formulators seek additives with superior functional properties, the focus remains on reducing the number and quantity of additives, leading to the development of multi-functional additives. Formulators also focus on reducing the treat rates, which depends on the type of additive chemistry in the formulation.



Certain additives can be part of almost all coating formulations, whereas a few additives form part of formulations for specific applications and functionalities. Additives are crucial in various stages of the coating life cycle, including formulation, in-can preservation, application of the coating on the substrate, and throughout the use phase of the coating. Additives are useful in all stages of the coating life cycle.

KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED

What stage is the market life cycle at, and how is it expected to grow during the forecast period?

What are the growth opportunities emerging from the coating additives market?

How is the regulatory scenario expected to impact the different segments in the coating additives market?

What are the key technological developments observed across major segments?

What are the competitive factors impacting the market? Which companies are expected to lead this market in the future?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Coating Additives Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Overview and Introduction

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Segmentation by Chemistry

Segmentation by Application and Technology

Geographic Scope

Provisional List of Competitors

Growth Metrics

Value Chain: Additives in the Coatings Ecosystem

Value Chain Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Volume Forecast by Segment

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region

Percent Volume Forecast by Technology

Percent Volume Forecast by Application

Percent Volume Forecast by Application Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Rheology Modifiers

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Segment Overview

Growth Metrics

Impact of Drivers and Restraints on Volume and Revenue Growth

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Analysis of Rheology Modifiers by Solvent and Water-borne Coatings

Analysis of Rheology Modifiers by Coating Application Segments

Revenue Forecast by Chemistry

Volume Forecast by Chemistry

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Chemistry

Pricing Forecast

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

4 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Wetting, Dispersing, and Levelling Agents

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Segment Overview

Bio-based Surfactants

Growth Metrics

Impact of Drivers and Restraints on Volume and Revenue Growth

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Analysis of Wetting, Levelling, and Dispersing Agents by Solvent and Water-borne Coatings

Revenue Forecast by Chemistry

Volume Forecast by Chemistry

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Chemistry

Pricing Forecast

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

5 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Foam Control Agents

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Segment Overview

Growth Metrics

Impact of Drivers and Restraints on Volume and Revenue Growth

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Analysis of Foam Control Agents by Solvent and Water-borne Coatings

Revenue Forecast by Chemistry

Volume Forecast by Chemistry

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Chemistry

Pricing Forecast

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

6 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Biocides

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Segment Overview

Growth Metrics

Impact of Drivers and Restraints on Volume and Revenue Growth

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Regulations Affecting Biocides

Analysis of Biocides by Solvent and Water-borne Coatings

Analysis of Biocides by Coating Application Segments

Revenue Forecast by Chemistry

Volume Forecast by Chemistry

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Chemistry

Pricing Forecast

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

7 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Others

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Growth Metrics

Impact of Drivers and Restraints on Volume and Revenue Growth

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Pricing Forecast

8 Competitive Environment

Growth Opportunity 1: Environmentally Sustainable Products

Growth Opportunity 2: Dynamic Regulatory Landscape

Growth Opportunity 3: Product Offerings

