The Global Coating Additives Market is expected to grow by $ 3.56 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.55% during the forecast period

Global Coating Additives Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the coating additives market and it is poised to grow by $ 3. 56 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.

55% during the forecast period. Our report on the coating additives market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased demand for paints and coatings with functional benefits, surging demand for waterborne coating additives, and the growing automotive industry in APAC.

The coating additives market analysis includes the application and formulation segments and geographic landscape.



The coating additives market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Architecture

• Industrial

• Automotive

• Wood and furniture

• Others



By Formulation

• Waterborne

• Solvent-borne

• Powder-based



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• the Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing focus on bio-based and eco-friendly products as one of the prime reasons driving the coating additives market growth during the next few years. Also, growth in the chemical additives industry and increased focus on research and development (R&D) will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the coating additives market covers the following areas:

• Coating additives market sizing

• Coating additives market forecast

• Coating additives market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading coating additives market vendors that include Akzo Nobel NV, Altana AG, Arkema S.A., Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Cabot Corp., Clariant International Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., Double Bond Chemical Ind. Co. Ltd., Eastman Chemical Co., Elementis Plc, Huntsman International LLC, LANXESS AG, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Munzing Chemie GmbH, RAG Stiftung, Solvay SA, The Dow Chemical Co., and The Sherwin Williams Co. Also, the coating additives market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape and an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04961871/?utm_source=GNW



