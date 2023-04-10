Global Coaxial Cable Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $50 Billion by 2028 at a 5% CAGR
DUBLIN, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Coaxial Cable Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 by Type, Application, End-User, and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Coaxial Cable Market is expected to witness a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period (2022-2028). The market accounted for US$ 25 billion in 2017 and is estimated to be US$ 35 billion in 2022.
Further, the market is forecasted to reach a size of US$ 50 billion by 2028. Due to the rising telecommunication and IT industry. A significant rise in the demand for internet connection is also fueling the growth of the coaxial cable market.
Significant rise in usage of the internet is driving the growth of the coaxial cable market as higher bandwidth requires secure and competent transmission lines to function without signal loss. Cisco, an American multinational technology company, mentioned that by 2023, nearly 60% of the mobile devices and connections globally will have 4G+ capability, surpassing 3G and below-capable devices and connections by severalfold.
Advancement in the telecom industry is further propelling the growth of the global coaxial cable market. Coaxial cable is used to convey data, video, and voice communication to customers. Invest India, a national investment promotion and facilitation agency reported that the telecom industry in India is the second largest in the world with a subscriber base of 1.17 billion as of July 2022 (wireless and wireline subscribers).
The diminishing number of subscriptions for cable television, owing to its high cost compared to online streaming platforms, is likely to hamper the growth of the global coaxial cable market. According to the Capital News Service (CNS), a news organization, stated that the basic plan of DirecTV costs US$ 75, and DTH costs US$ 70, on the other hand online streaming video platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, and Disney Plus, HBO Max, and other is offering basic plan at an average cost of US$ 8.
Furthermore, advancement in technology in form of fiber optic cables is hampering the growth of the coaxial cable market. Fiber optic internet transmission speed is faster than coaxial cables, which makes it ideal for large companies.
Scope of the Report
The Coaxial Cable market is segmented by Type, Application, and End-User. In addition, the report also covers market size and forecasts for the four major regions in the Coaxial Cable markets. The revenue used to size and forecast the market for each segment is US$ billion.
By Cable Type
Hardline Cable
Triaxial Cable
RG Cable
By Application
Internet Data Transfer
Video Distribution
Radio Frequency Transfer
By End-User
Cable Television Industry
Military & Aerospace
Internet Service Providers
Telephone Network Operators
Communication Equipment Manufacturers
By Geography
North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)
Key Companies
Belden Inc
Prysmian Group
Amphenol Corporation
CommScope
Trigiant Group Limited
HUBER+SUHNER
Leoni AG
Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd
TE Connectivity
Nexans
Key Trends by Market Segment
By Cable Type: The RG cable segment held the largest market share of the Global Coaxial Cable market in 2021. RG-type coaxial cables are commonly used in community antenna television (CATV) for residential and commercial installations.
RG-type coaxial cables are available in various sizes and applications in the market such as RG6 used for cable television, RG8 used for radio stations, and RG11 used for video distribution.
Multiple companies offer coaxial cables under a single RG-type segment such as Nexans, Huber+Suhner, Belden Inc., and Commscope.
Amphenol RF, a division of Amphenol Corporation, in October 2022, announced the expansion of the cable assembly portfolio with additional BNC to MCX and MMCX configurations. These assemblies are designed on flexible RG316 cable and offer reliable electrical performance.
By Application: The radio frequency transfer segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021, as it is used for multiple wired connections such as Wi-Fi, phones, television cables, and others.
A coaxial cable is an electric cable used to transmit radio frequency from one point to another. Radio frequency transfer has multiple applications including computer network connections, antennas, and the distribution of cable television signals.
Wi-Fi is the key component in radio frequency transfer applications, as it helps in transferring secure and reliable data from one point to another. Increasing average Wi-Fi speed is a driving factor for the global coaxial cable market, as higher bandwidth requires high-quality cables to transfer the data. According to Cisco, the average Wi-Fi network connection speed of 30.3 Mbps in 2018 will exceed 91.6 Mbps by 2023.
By End-User: Internet service provider is likely to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period (2022-2028), owing to the increasing demand for data across the world. Internet service providers require cable to transmit the data from one end to another.
According to Cisco, the total number of internet users is projected to grow from 3.9 billion in 2018 to 5.3 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 6% worldwide.
As per Cisco, by 2023, the top three 5G countries in terms of the percentage of devices and connections shared on 5G will be China at 20.7%, Japan at 20.6%, and the United Kingdom at 19.5%.
By Geography: Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share within the global coaxial cable market in 2021, owing to the growing mobile telecommunication networks.
Invest India, the national investment promotion and facilitation agency reported that the telecom industry in India is the second largest in the world with a subscriber base of 1.17 billion as of July 2022 (wireless and wireline subscribers).
According to the International Trade Association (ITA), a U.S. agency that promotes trade and investment, in 2020 stated that over the next five years, the four Japanese carriers including NTT Docomo, KDDI au, Softbank, and Rakuten Mobile, will spend more than US$14 billion combined in capital expenditure to build its 5G networks. In 2019, U.S. suppliers exported more than US$720 million in telecom equipment to Japan.
Cisco in its annual internet report, 2018-2023 mentioned that Asia Pacific internet users as a percentage of the regional population are forecasted to grow by 20%, which is highest among other regions.
Recent Developments Related to Major Players
In August 2022, Amphenol RF introduced reduced interference with low PIM NEX10 coaxial adapters. NEX10 adapters can be used where RF signals need to be combined or distributed to an antenna in multi-operators, and multiband DAS applications.
In September 2021, Nexans entered into a share purchase agreement with Xignux SA of Mexico to acquire Centelsa, a premium cable maker in Latin America.
Conclusion
The global coaxial cable market witnessed significant growth during the period 2017-2021, surging growth of data and communication, and increasing demand for high-frequency signals without signal loss are driving the growth of the coaxial cable market. The growth rate is expected to remain moderate during the forecast period.
Though the market is highly competitive with ~250 participants, the global players dominate the market share, and regional players also hold a significant share.
Key Topics Covered in the Report
Snapshot of Global Coaxial Cable Market
Industry Value Chain and Ecosystem Analysis
Market size and Segmentation of the Global Coaxial Cable Market
Historic Growth of the Overall Global Coaxial Cable Market and Segments
Competition Scenario of the Market and Key Developments of Competitors
Porter's 5 Forces Analysis of the Global Coaxial Cable Industry
Overview, Product Offerings, and Strengths & Weaknesses of Key Competitors
Covid-19 Impact on the Overall Global Coaxial Cable Market
Future Market Forecast and Growth Rates of the Total Global Coaxial Cable Market and by Segments
Market Size of Application/End User Segments with Historical CAGR and Future Forecasts
Analysis of the Global Coaxial Cable Market
Major Production/Supply and Consumption/Demand Hubs in Each Major Region
Major Continent-wise Historic and Future Market Growth Rates of the Total Market and Segments
Overview of Notable Emerging Competitor Companies within Each Major Continent
Key Target Audience - Organizations and Entities Who Can Benefit by Subscribing This Report
Coaxial Cable Manufacturing Companies
Coaxial Cable Distributors and Traders
Coaxial Cable Traders
Coaxial Cable Material Supplier Companies
Potential Investors in Coaxial Cable Companies
Cable & Wire Association
Electric Cable Association
Cable TV Companies
CCTV Installation Companies
Internet Providers
Government Ministries and Departments of Communications Industry
Consulting Companies in The Cable & Wire
Coaxial Cable Component Providers
RG Coaxial Cable Component Manufacturers
Government And Research Organizations
Investment banks
Time Period Captured in the Report
Historical Period: 2017-2021
Forecast Period: 2022-2028F
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Study Period of this Market Report?
The Global Coaxial Cable Market is covered from 2017- 2028 in this report, which includes a forecast for the period 2022-2028
What is the Future Growth Rate of the Global Coaxial Cable Market?
The Global Coaxial Cable Market is expected to witness a CAGR of ~5% over the next 6 years
What are the Key Factors Driving the Global Coaxial Cable Market?
The growing Telecommunication and IT industry, and rising demand for high-speed internet and data across the world are also propelling the growth in the coaxial cable market
Which is the Largest Type Segment within the Global Coaxial Cable Market?
RG Type segment held the largest share of the Global Coaxial Cable Market in 2021
