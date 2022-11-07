U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,806.80
    +36.25 (+0.96%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,827.00
    +423.78 (+1.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,564.52
    +89.26 (+0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.81
    +9.94 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.87
    +0.08 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,678.50
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    20.86
    +0.08 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0019
    +0.0058 (+0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2140
    +0.0580 (+1.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1512
    +0.0136 (+1.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.5780
    -0.0760 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,509.23
    -625.37 (-2.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.58
    -4.15 (-0.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,299.99
    -34.85 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.64
    +327.90 (+1.21%)
     

Global Cobalt Sulphate Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.4%

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cobalt Sulphate Market by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The global cobalt sulphate market was valued at $1.0 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $1.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Cobalt sulphate is inorganic divalent cobalt salt of sulfuric acid, represented by the chemical formula, CoSO4. It is an odorless reddish metallic salt, which is readily soluble in water and methanol. Cobalt oxide or other cobalt derivatives are dissolved in dilute sulfuric acid, which crystallizes to form cobalt sulfate.

The growth of the global cobalt sulphate market is driven by rise in adoption of cobalt sulphate for formulation of super alloys. Super alloys are high-performance alloys, used in situations that require exceptional properties, such as high mechanical strength, resistance to high temperatures, corrosion, and other stress situations. Use of cobalt sulphate during production of super alloys drives the demand in the global market. Synthetic inks, soil & animal feed additive, and storage batteries application of cobalt sulphate augments the growth of the global market.

However, inhalation and exposure of cobalt sulphate over the threshold value leads to carcinogenicity and skin irritation is hampering the market growth. Moreover, exceeding the consumption and inhalation of cobalt sulphate over few milligrams per day can be dangerous and imparts negative impact on vital organs of the body such as kidneys, lungs, and heart, which hamper the market growth.

Cobalt sulphate finds application during production of polyvinyl chloride, dyes, and animal feed, which is anticipated to offer new growth opportunities during the forecast period. In addition, key-players in the cobalt sulphate market have launched innovative products to extend its application in storage battery application. For instance, Primobius GmbH launched battery grade cobalt sulphate that has low impurity level and high crystallinity that makes it suitable to be used a raw material for predecessor cathode active material production, which is anticipated to offer new growth opportunities during the forecast period.

The global cobalt sulphate market report provides in-depth competitive analysis as well as profiles of these major players.

Key benefits for stakeholders

  • Porter's five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building

  • It outlines the current trends and future estimations of the market from 2020 to 2030 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets

  • The major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market

  • The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are explained in the study

  • The profiles of key players and their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report

Key Market Segments

By Application

  • Alloys

  • Magnets

  • Hard Materials

  • Catalyst

  • Inks and Dyes

  • Batteries

  • Others

By Region

  • North America

  • US

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • UK

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

  • LAMEA

  • Brazil

  • Saudi Arabia

  • South Africa

  • Rest of LAMEA

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Cobalt Sulphate Market, by Application

Chapter 5: Cobalt Sulphate Market, by Region

Chapter 6: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 7: Company Profiles:

Companies Mentioned

  • Jervois Finland

  • Ganzhou Tengyuan Cobalt Industrial Co. Ltd.

  • Zhangjiagang Huayi Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • Nantong Xinwei Nickel & Cobalt Hightech Development Co. Ltd.

  • Norilsk Nickel

  • Umicore

  • Hunter Chemical LLC

  • Jiayuan Cobalt Holdings Limited

  • Merck KGaA

  • Jinchuan Group International Resources Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9r037q

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cobalt-sulphate-market-to-reach-1-9-billion-by-2030-at-a-cagr-of-6-4-301670590.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Natural Gas Stocks Soar On Chilly Forecast

    A particularly cold winter could force demand much higher, because natural gas is used for heating and electricity.

  • Elon Musk knows what he’s doing. Here’s the real value he sees in Twitter

    By using Twitter to speak directly to investors, Musk doesn’t have to rely on market analysts to drive his other companies' valuations, writes Bradley Tusk.

  • As layoffs mount, one tech CEO figured out how to do them right

    Stripe Inc. CEO Patrick Collison showed there's a far more humane way to deliver bad news.

  • Frackers Say Oil Production Slowing in the Shale Patch

    Despite an extended streak of strong profits, shale companies are slowing their oil-field activity, keeping U.S. oil production roughly flat and offering little relief for tight global markets. What was expected to be a banner year for U.S. oil production has failed to materialize as creeping inflation-related costs, supply-chain snarls and disappointing well performance for some companies have coalesced to limit domestic output, executives and analysts said. Global oil prices averaged about $100 a barrel in the third quarter, according to Bank of Nova Scotia and in past years such prices have prompted increased shale production.

  • 15 Biggest Global Logistics and Shipping Companies

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 15 biggest global logistics and shipping companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 biggest global logistics and shipping companies. The global logistics and shipping industry is at a very interesting crossroads right now. While many […]

  • Former Petrobras executive asks Brazil court to block dividend payment

    Guilherme Estrella, former director of Brazil's state-controlled oil giant Petrobras, filed a lawsuit in court to block the payment of dividends by the company. In a late Friday filing, Petrobras reported that Estrella, a former director of exploration and production, requested the blocking of 32.1 billion reais ($6.6 billion) in dividends that would be paid in advance to the federal government, as approved in July. Estrella asks for studies to be carried out to prove that the distribution of dividends does not compromise the company's competitiveness.

  • Twitter asking some fired workers to return, reports say

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley discusses Twitter in the aftermath of massive layoffs and Elon Musk hitting back at impersonation accounts.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Top Growth Stocks Near a 52-Week Low to Buy Now

    Economic uncertainty sent the Nasdaq Composite tumbling into a bear market this year. No one knows when the economy will improve or when the bear market will end, but both of those things will happen eventually. For instance, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) are trading near a 52-week low, and both stocks are worth buying.

  • Disadvantages of Roth IRAs Every Investor Should Know

    Before you open a retirement account, you should know the disadvantages of Roth IRAs, including income limits. Learn about the drawbacks of Roth IRAs.

  • 10 Meta Investors Lose $211 Billion On Mark Zuckerberg's Madness

    Who could slow down Mark Zuckerberg's costly plan to pivot Meta Platforms into the metaverse? It's going to have to be one of the investors holding the biggest losses.

  • 14 Largest Lithium Producers in the World

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 14 largest lithium producers in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 largest lithium producers in the world. There is a huge demand for various minerals by different industries, but it wasn’t that long ago that […]

  • A Life-Boat Called Coca-Cola

    Insider buying indicates this beverage giant could be undervalued.

  • Why ExxonMobil Stock Jumped 27% in October

    Shares of ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) delivered sizable gains for investors last month as the oil major benefited from rising oil prices and a strong third-quarter earnings report. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock finished the month up 27%. As the chart shows, the stock gained early in the month as oil prices bounced from a months-long slide, and Exxon closed out the month with further gains after it raised its dividend and reported huge profits in its third-quarter earnings report.

  • The antitrust pressure on the Kroger-Albertsons merger is building

    The pushback against the potential merger between supermarket chains Kroger and Albertsons continues, with the focus now on a planned $4 billion dividend payment by the latter.

  • Carvana, Dealers Show Perils of Deflation. Ford, GM Investors Should Watch Out.

    Carvana isn't the only auto dealer that reported a disappointing quarter. Falling prices have car buyers waiting for a better deal.

  • SEC gets more time to file reply briefs in XRP lawsuit against Ripple

    The U.S. SEC has received approval from the court to extend the time for all parties to submit reply briefs, in the ongoing lawsuit the SEC filed in 2020 against Ripple.

  • Oil futures end lower as traders weigh potential for changes to China’s COVID restrictions

    Oil futures settle lower on Monday, as traders weigh talk of potential changes to China's COVID-19 restrictions, which can impact energy demand.

  • Meta to cut thousands of jobs this week

    Meta is planning to begin mass sackings that will affect thousands of workers from this week, adding to the mounting job losses across Silicon Valley.

  • 4 Consumer Products-Discretionary Stocks to Watch Amid Industry Headwinds

    Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH), Central Garden & Pet (CENT), Traeger (COOK) and The RealReal (REAL) have been focusing on superior product strategy and prudent capital investments.

  • The US Northeast Is Hurtling Toward a Winter Heating Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- In the most densely populated corner of the US, temperatures are about to drop after a stretch of unusually warm weather. And the signs of a winter crisis are already multiplying.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestBillions in Capital Calls Thre