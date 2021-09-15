U.S. markets open in 3 hours 28 minutes

The global cocoa market is projected to register a CAGR of 3.94% during the forecast period, 2021-2028

ReportLinker
·3 min read

The primary factors propelling the market growth include the growing demand for chocolates and the health benefits of cocoa. MARKET INSIGHTS Cocoa is the basis of chocolate.

New York, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL COCOA MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150754/?utm_source=GNW
It is a highly concentrated powder made from chocolate liquor, a paste made from cocoa beans.

It is used as a flavoring ingredient in beverages, and is the central ingredient in chocolate confections and chocolates.
The increasing consumption of chocolates worldwide contributes to the growing demand for cocoa.The Americas and Europe were the earlier consumers of chocolate, attributed to their culture and traditions.

However, in recent years, emerging economies in Asia-Pacific have witnessed a rise in the consumption of cocoa products.In addition, countries like India and China have a dense population, which increases demand and consumption.

Also, advertising strategies and social media influence impact people’s buying decisions. As a result, chocolate is considered a healthy treat for all ages, thus defying stereotypes.
Furthermore, restaurants and bakery shops are seeing an increase in the number of consumers.Also, the growing disposable incomes, particularly in middle-class households, benefit market growth.

Such factors lead to increased preference for high quality chocolates.Additionally, the premium quality and dark chocolates have high cocoa content.

These are also considered an ideal gifting option.Such factors enable market growth.

However, price fluctuations and low productivity hamper the market growth.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS
The geographical analysis of the global cocoa market includes the assessment of Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Europe is the dominating region in the global market, with a diverse cocoa market offering growth opportunities for specialty and mainstream cocoa.

COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
The intensive competitive rivalry is signified by enhanced retail distribution, rising R&D, and strong market penetration. Natra SA, Barry Callebaut AG, Olam International Ltd, Nestle SA, Puratos Group, etc., are among the major companies in the market.

Our report offerings include:
• Explore key findings of the overall market
• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)
• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions
• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations
• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share
• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.
• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.
• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments

Companies mentioned
1. ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND (ADM)
2. BARRY CALLEBAUT AG
3. BLOOMER CHOCOLATE COMPANY
4. CARGILL INCORPORATED
5. FERRERO GROUP
6. GUAN CHONG BERHAD
7. LINDT & SPRÜNGLI AG
8. MEIJI HOLDINGS CO LTD
9. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC
10. NATRA SA
11. NESTLE SA
12. OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD
13. PURATOS GROUP
14. THE HERSHEY COMPANY
15. TOUTON SA
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150754/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


