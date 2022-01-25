U.S. markets close in 5 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,345.10
    -65.03 (-1.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,074.30
    -290.20 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,582.33
    -272.80 (-1.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,989.26
    -44.25 (-2.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.35
    +1.04 (+1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.90
    +4.20 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    23.78
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1278
    -0.0052 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7550
    +0.0200 (+1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3483
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9730
    +0.0130 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,635.30
    +2,396.14 (+7.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    830.23
    +9.64 (+1.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,363.99
    +66.84 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,131.34
    -457.03 (-1.66%)
     

Global Coconut Oil Market (2021 to 2030) - by Product Type, Age Group, Application, Distribution Channel, Packaging, and Price Point

·10 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coconut Oil Market by Product Type, Age Group, Application, Distribution Channel, Packaging, and Price Point: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The coconut oil market size was valued at $3,440.00 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach $7,390.20 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Increase in awareness regarding various benefits of coconut oil as compared to synthetic counterparts has resulted in an upsurge in the demand for coconut oil over the past few years. This is attributed to increase in awareness of consumers regarding the risks associated with products containing harsh chemicals, petrochemicals, and preservatives. Major market players have been investing significantly into R&D to boost the production to cater to the changing consumer preferences. Consumer's perception about coconut oil is that it is healthy and is a nutritious alternative for the other plant based oil.

The outbreak of the pandemic has negatively affected the global coconut oil market. Various companies in the oil industry witnessed various challenges lockdown period. Challenges such as trade restrictions, transportation problems and lack of labor.

According to the coconut oil market analysis, the market segmented into product type, application, distribution channel, packaging, price point and region. On the basis of product type, the market is categorized into virgin coconut oil and coconut RBD oil. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into, food industry, agriculture, cosmetics and personal care industry, chemical industry and others.

By distribution channel, market is categorized into, direct distribution, convenience stores, modern trade units, e-commerce and others. On the basis of packaging, the market is segmented into, bottle, jar, can, pouch, tanks and others. By price point, the market is segmented into mass and premium. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

Increase in demand for processed food and rise in awareness about the health benefits of the coconut oil are some of the major drivers that foster the market growth in North America. In addition, surge in demand for fast food and expansion of the hotel, restaurants, and quick services restaurants in the U.S. are likely to contribute for the growth of the North America coconut oil market during the forecast period.

The major players operating in the market are Greenville Agro Corporation, ADM, LibraBioScience, Marico, Ltd, Bunge Ltd, Cargill, Incorporated, Wichy Plantation Company (Pvt) Ltd, Adani Group, Windmill Organics Ltd and Hain Celestial.'

Key Benefits

  • The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global crunchy chocolate market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

  • The report provides information regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

  • A quantitative analysis from 2020 to 2030 is provided to showcase the financial competency of the market.

  • Porter's five forces model of the industry illustrates competitiveness of the market by analyzing various parameters such as threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, bargaining power of the buyers, and bargaining power of the suppliers operating in the market.

  • Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain.

  • Competitive intelligence highlights business practices followed by leading market players across various regions.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.3. Value chain analysis
3.4. Porter's five forces analysis
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.1.1. Increase in use of coconut-based products in food & beverage applications
3.5.1.2. Surge in application of coconut oil and milk in the cosmetic industry
3.5.1.3. Expansion of the retail market
3.5.1.4. Growth of fast food and processed food in developing countries is anticipated to strengthen the demand for cooking oils including coconut oil
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.2.1. Stagnant or slight decline in production of coconut relative to the increasing demand
3.5.2.2. Counterfeiting of cooking oil fetching the restraints of the market
3.5.3. Opportunity
3.5.3.1. Increase in number of consumers allergic to peanut and sunflower oil
3.5.3.2. Increase in demand for label-friendly products among consumers
3.6. Market share analysis (2020)
3.6.1. By product type
3.6.2. By application
3.6.3. By distribution channel
3.6.4. By packaging
3.6.5. By price point
3.6.6. By region
3.7. Parent market analysis (2020)
3.8. Ten Countries With The Highest Coconut Production
3.9. Coconut oil production and consumption 2018-2021
3.9.1. Coconut oil production 2018-2021
3.9.2. Coconut oil consumption 2018-2021
3.10. COVID-19 Impact analysis
3.10.1. Introduction
3.10.2. Impact on the coconut oil market

CHAPTER 4: COCONUT OIL MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE
4.1. Overview
4.1.1. Market size and forecast
4.2. Virgin coconut oil
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast
4.3. Coconut RBD oil
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5: COCONUT OIL MARKET, BY APPLICATION
5.1. Overview
5.1.1. Market size and forecast
5.2. Food industry
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast
5.3. Agriculture
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast
5.4. Cosmetics and personal care industry
5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.4.2. Market size and forecast
5.5. Chemical Industry
5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.5.2. Market size and forecast
5.6. Others
5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.6.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 6: COCONUT OIL MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
6.1. Overview
6.1.1. Market size and forecast
6.2. Direct distribution
6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.2.2. Market size and forecast
6.3. Convenience stores
6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.3.2. Market size and forecast
6.4. Modern trade units
6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.4.2. Market size and forecast
6.5. E-Commerce
6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.5.2. Market size and forecast
6.6. Others
6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.6.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 7: COCONUT OIL MARKET, BY PACKAGING
7.1. Overview
7.1.1. Market size and forecast
7.2. Bottle
7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.2.2. Market size and forecast
7.3. Jar
7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.3.2. Market size and forecast
7.4. Can
7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.4.2. Market size and forecast
7.5. Pouch
7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.5.2. Market size and forecast
7.6. Tanks
7.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.6.2. Market size and forecast
7.7. Others
7.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.7.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 8: COCONUT OIL MARKET, BY PRICE POINT
8.1. Overview
8.1.1. Market size and forecast
8.2. Mass
8.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
8.2.2. Market size and forecast
8.3. Premium
8.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
8.3.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 9: COCONUT OIL MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 10: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE
10.1. Top winning strategies
10.2. Product mapping
10.3. Competitive dashboard
10.4. Competitive heat map
10.5. Key developments
10.5.1. Acquisition
10.5.2. Business Expansion
10.5.3. Product Launch
10.5.4. Joint Venture
10.5.5. Collaboration
10.5.6. Partnership

CHAPTER 11: COMPANY PROFILES
11.1. GREENVILLE AGRO CORPORATION
11.1.1. Company overview
11.1.2. Key Executives
11.1.3. Company snapshot
11.1.4. Operating business segments
11.1.5. Product portfolio
11.2. ADM
11.2.1. Company overview
11.2.2. Key Executives
11.2.3. Company snapshot
11.2.4. Operating business segments
11.2.5. Product portfolio
11.2.6. R&D Expenditure
11.2.7. Business performance
11.2.8. Key strategic moves and developments
11.3. LIBRABIOSCIENCE
11.3.1. Company overview
11.3.2. Key Executives
11.3.3. Company snapshot
11.3.4. Product portfolio
11.4. MARICO LTD
11.4.1. Company overview
11.4.2. Key Executives
11.4.3. Company snapshot
Product launch
11.4.4. Operating business segments
11.4.5. Product portfolio
11.4.6. R&D Expenditure
11.4.7. Business performance
11.4.8. Key strategic moves and developments
11.5. BUNGE LTD.
11.5.1. Company overview
11.5.2. Key Executives
11.5.3. Company snapshot
11.5.4. Operating business segments
11.5.5. Product portfolio
11.5.6. Business performance
11.5.7. Key strategic moves and developments
11.6. CARGILL, INCORPORATED
11.6.1. Company overview
11.6.2. Key Executives
11.6.3. Company snapshot
11.6.4. Operating business segments
11.6.5. Product portfolio
11.6.6. Business performance
11.6.7. Key strategic moves and developments
11.7. WICHY PLANTATION COMPANY (PVT) LTD
11.7.1. Company overview
11.7.2. Key Executives
11.7.3. Company snapshot
11.7.4. Operating business segments
11.7.5. Product portfolio
11.8. ADANI GROUP
11.8.1. Company overview
11.8.2. Key Executives
11.8.3. Company snapshot
11.8.4. Operating business segments
11.8.5. Product portfolio
11.8.6. Business performance
11.9. WINDMILL ORGANICS LTD
11.9.1. Company overview
11.9.2. Key Executives
11.9.3. Company snapshot
11.9.4. Product portfolio
11.10. HAIN CELESTIAL
11.10.1. Company overview
11.10.2. Key Executives
11.10.3. Company snapshot
11.10.4. Operating business segments
11.10.5. Product portfolio
11.10.6. R&D Expenditure
11.10.7. Business performance

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2w33kh

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-coconut-oil-market-2021-to-2030---by-product-type-age-group-application-distribution-channel-packaging-and-price-point-301467501.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Down 57% in 1 Month, Is Novavax a Bargain Buy?

    To say that Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors haven't had a smooth ride recently is a massive understatement. Amid a string of successes (and a few setbacks) in getting its coronavirus vaccine, Nuvaxovid approved by regulators in the European Union, South Korea, and with the World Health Organization, the company's stock has plummeted, falling around 55% compared to its price six months ago and 57% since a mere 30 days ago. Has the stock fallen enough to be worth a purchase based on the expectation of future jab sales and vaccine development, or should investors stay away for the time being?

  • Is Shopify Stock a Buy Now?

    E-commerce giant Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) has been a market darling, appreciating more than 3,000% since going public in 2015. Why is Shopify's stock price falling? There are a few potential things to point to in Shopify's case.

  • These five signals will tell you when the Wall Street correction is over, says veteran strategist

    Barry Bannister and the team at Stifel say investors should be wary of any late-day rallies from a stock market that has miles to go before its correction phase is over.

  • Beware: This SPAC Bubble Stock Could Burst in 2022

    Former President Donald Trump is starting a social media network and streaming service called Truth Social and TMTG+, respectively, taking the companies public under Trump Media & Technology Group in a SPAC merger with Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC). Trump's headbutting with large media companies has been well-publicized, including his banishment from social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook (owned by Meta Platforms).

  • GE's shares fall as supply-chain woes hit Q4 revenue

    The Boston-based industrial conglomerate said it was facing supply-chain issues across all of its businesses, but the problem remained most acute at its healthcare unit. They are also fueling inflationary pressure, adversely impacting its onshore wind business due to the rising cost of transportation and commodities like steel. In response, Chief Executive Larry Culp told investors that the company was raising prices and trying to keep a lid on costs.

  • Stocks: GE declines on revenue miss, 3M climbs on earnings beat, IBM boosted by sales growth

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi review recent earnings reports from General Electric, 3M, and IBM.

  • Is Upstart Still a Buy After Dropping 40% to Start 2022?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has had a wild ride since it went public in December 2020 at $20 per share. Upstart is a fintech that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Upstart's platform uses AI to run through thousands of data points to assess credit risk and make instantaneous decisions about loans.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) opened sharply lower in U.S. trading on Monday amid a broad market sell-off triggered by rising global tensions and interest rate fears ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 11.9% from Friday's closing price. Nio was just one of many companies that saw their shares hit hard in early trading on Monday.

  • IBM stock rises after topping Q4 estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre details IBM's Q4 earnings report in which it beats estimates.

  • These 4 Dow Stocks Are Screaming Buys in 2022

    The 125-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average is home to these four exceptional growth and value stocks.

  • 3 Top Stocks That Can Make You Richer in January (and Beyond)

    Despite recent volatility, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a record-breaking run. The benchmark S&P 500 took less than 17 months to double off of its coronavirus pandemic lows set in March 2020, and the index logged nearly six dozen record-closing highs last year. The first top stock that could make you richer in January and well beyond is biotech stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX).

  • GE Misses Sales Expectations in Setback for Larry Culp’s Turnaround

    (Bloomberg) -- General Electric Co. missed Wall Street’s sales expectations for the fourth quarter as it grappled with worsening supply-chain pressures, a stumble for Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp as he readies a plan to break up the conglomerate.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapStocks Plunge Anew as Fed, Russia Stoke Volatility: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leader

  • My 3 Favorite Growth Stocks to Buy in January

    January has not been kind to growth stocks. Longtime investors know that short-term volatility is simply the price of admission for the outsized returns that many growth stocks can produce over the long term. Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), and Block (NYSE: SQ) are three growth stocks worth considering for patient investors that can stomach more pain in case the stock market keeps falling.

  • Inflation at 7%: 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Money

    The Bureau of Labor Statistics' recently published consumer price index (CPI) report showed that inflation rose 7% from 2020, its highest jump since 1982. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks that can help you thrive through inflation. Read on to see why they think Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) are top buys right now.

  • Stock Split Watch: Is Walt Disney Next?

    Stock splits don't change anything fundamental, but Disney still might have a logical reason to enact one.

  • This Growth Stock Could Explode Very Soon

    Down 15% in 2022, this semiconductor equipment supplier's stock could start soaring after its upcoming quarterly report.

  • Why Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Is Heating Up Today

    Based on its latest clinical trial data, this small-cap biotech could have a best-in-class treatment for advanced skin cancer on the way.

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession

    When a recession hits, the stocks that investors pick up need great long-term potential, as well as a recession-proof business model. Two tech companies I'd buy during a recession are CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK). Both provide vital software, something that cannot be cut regardless of how bad business gets.

  • Three Market Gurus Tell You Exactly When Stocks Will Stop Falling

    Watching trillions of dollars evaporate gets the imagination reeling. Already three strategists try to find when the S&P 500 might bottom.

  • Verizon beats earnings expectations, gives upbeat outlook

    Verizon Communications Inc. exceeded earnings estimates for the most recent quarter while giving an upbeat earnings outlook for the full year ahead.