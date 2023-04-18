Global Coding and Marking Systems and Solutions Strategic Markets Report 2023-2030: Focus on Product Traceability and Anti-Counterfeiting Measures to Build Huge Opportunities
Global Coding and Marking Systems and Solutions Market to Reach $6 Billion by 2030
The global market for Coding and Marking Systems and Solutions estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Continuous Inkjet, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Laser segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $783.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR
The Coding and Marking Systems and Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$783.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$922.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$960.7 Million by the year 2030.
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
Coding and Marking Systems and Solutions - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019 to 2022
COVID-19 Pandemic Disrupts Packaging Industry
Pandemic Gives Rise to the Need for Coding and Marking for PPEs and Other Products
An Introduction to Coding and Marking Systems & Solutions
Technological Perspective of Coding and Marking Systems
Types of Coding and Marking Systems by Technology Platforms
Types of Coding and Marking by Packaging Level
Coding and Marking on Packaging Substrates
Coding and Marking Systems and Solutions: A Critical Part of Packaging Market
Continuous Inkjet Technology Dominates Global Coding and Marking Systems Market
Food & Beverage: The Major End-Use for Coding and Marking Market
Developing Countries to Spearhead Future Growth
Competition
Vendors Aim to Operate as Single Source Solutions Providers
Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Focus on Product Traceability and Anti-Counterfeiting Measures to Build Huge Opportunities for Coding and Marking Market
Concerns over Counterfeiting and Diversions Drives Global Brands to Adopt Advanced Coding and Marking Solutions
Global Counterfeit Goods Market by Country: Percentage Breakdown of Goods Value Seized by Country of Copyright Owner
Industry 4.0 Plays a Critical Role in Enhancing Efficiency of Coding and Marking Systems
Major Industry 4.0 Technologies
Industry 4.0 Poised to Transform FMCG Coding and Marking
Demand for Manufactured and Processed Goods to Influence Growth in Coding and Marking Market
Product Innovations Keep Market Momentum Intact
Continuous Inkjet (CIJ): Prominent Technology Type for Coding and Marking
Ultra-High Speed CIJ Technology Experience Demand Growth
Flexible Packaging Market Presents Potential Opportunities for CIJ Technology
Thermal Transfer Overprinting: An Ideal Technology for Flexible Packaging
Laser Marking Systems Poised to Witness High Growth
Global Industrial Laser Systems Market for Marking and Engraving
Lasers Find Use in High-Speed Marking
Manufacturers Rely on Laser Systems for Permanent Marking Needs
Laser Marking Systems for Traceability of Magnesium Parts in Automotive Industry
Inkjet Devices for Coding and Marking Facilitate Product Tracking and Tracing
Inkjet Coders Ensure Higher Efficiency with Lower Downtime for Primary Packaging
Advanced Systems Vs Legacy Systems
Benefits for Users & Buyers of Packaging Machinery
Room for Further Improvements in Inkjet Coding
The Future of Inkjet Coders
Thermal Inkjet: Extended Application Scope Aids Growth
Addressing Ink-related Obstacles of High-Speed Coding for Primary Packaging
Replacement of Analog Systems with Digital Products to Present Growth for Coding and Marking Market
Digital Labeling and Smart Labels Enable Efficient Tracking of Products
Coding and Marking Systems with Advanced Software Make Gains
Food and Beverages: The Key End-Use Market for Coding and Marking Systems
Evolving Technologies Assist Food Companies to Prevent Food Contamination and Counterfeiting
Coding and Marking Becomes Critical Importance in Dairy Packaging
Rising Prominence of Coding and Marking Technologies for Bakery Sector
Coding and Marking Technologies Address Challenges Confronting the Bakery Industry
TTO Technology Holds an Edge in Bakery Sector
Coding of Salty Snacks Packaging
Coding and Marking Gain Precedence in Confectionery Packaging
Advanced Coding and Marking Systems for Meat Packaging
Coding Systems Vendors Sense Potential Opportunities in Egg Coding Segment
Innovative Coding Technologies for Ready-Meal Products
Emergence of Food-Grade Inks for Direct Printing on Food
Beverage Companies Leverage Coding and Marking to Augment Supply Chain Management
Serialization Requirements Put Focus on Effective Coding in the Pharmaceutical Sector
Legislations to Accelerate Demand for Medical Coding Systems
Labeling & Serialization Equipment Benefit from Increased Focus on Preventing Counterfeiting of Drugs
Most Widely Counterfeited Pharmaceuticals Worldwide: Percentage Share of Value of Fake Drugs Seized
Major Coding Trends in the Pharmaceutical Space
Coding and Marking Technologies for Pharmaceutical Sector
Laser Systems Gain Traction in Coding Pharmaceutical HDPE Packaging
TIJ Printers Make a Cut in Pharmaceutical Porous Material Packaging
Pharmaceutical Companies Prefer Innovative Inks with Superior Water Fastness
Laser Marking Method Emerges to Address Medical Device Challenges
Automakers Leverage Coding and Marking for Improving Assembly Line Efficiency
Growing Sales of Electronics and Electrical Systems Drive Need for Coding and Marking Systems
Pandemic Disrupts Electronics & Electrical Manufacturing Activity, Influencing Coding & Marking Market Growth
Cosmetics Manufacturers Rely on Coding and Marking to Improve Product Image
Need for Transparency in Cosmetic Products to Fuel Demand for Coding and Marking
Construction Materials Manufacturers Rely on Coding Technologies to Improve Product Efficiency and Security
Automated Traceability Advances Steel Tube and Pipe Industry
Surge in E-Commerce Sales Presents Growth for Coding and Marking Market
Regulatory Legislations and Industry Standards Underpin Sales Growth
High System Cost and Rising Raw Material Prices Challenge Market Growth
