Global Coding and Marking Systems and Solutions Strategic Markets Report 2023-2030: Focus on Product Traceability and Anti-Counterfeiting Measures to Build Huge Opportunities

Global Coding and Marking Systems and Solutions Market to Reach $6 Billion by 2030



The global market for Coding and Marking Systems and Solutions estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Continuous Inkjet, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Laser segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $783.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR



The Coding and Marking Systems and Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$783.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$922.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$960.7 Million by the year 2030.



Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Coding and Marking Systems and Solutions - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019 to 2022

COVID-19 Pandemic Disrupts Packaging Industry

Pandemic Gives Rise to the Need for Coding and Marking for PPEs and Other Products

An Introduction to Coding and Marking Systems & Solutions

Technological Perspective of Coding and Marking Systems

Types of Coding and Marking Systems by Technology Platforms

Types of Coding and Marking by Packaging Level

Coding and Marking on Packaging Substrates

Coding and Marking Systems and Solutions: A Critical Part of Packaging Market

Continuous Inkjet Technology Dominates Global Coding and Marking Systems Market

Food & Beverage: The Major End-Use for Coding and Marking Market

Developing Countries to Spearhead Future Growth

Competition

Vendors Aim to Operate as Single Source Solutions Providers

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Focus on Product Traceability and Anti-Counterfeiting Measures to Build Huge Opportunities for Coding and Marking Market

Concerns over Counterfeiting and Diversions Drives Global Brands to Adopt Advanced Coding and Marking Solutions

Global Counterfeit Goods Market by Country: Percentage Breakdown of Goods Value Seized by Country of Copyright Owner

Industry 4.0 Plays a Critical Role in Enhancing Efficiency of Coding and Marking Systems

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies

Industry 4.0 Poised to Transform FMCG Coding and Marking

Demand for Manufactured and Processed Goods to Influence Growth in Coding and Marking Market

Product Innovations Keep Market Momentum Intact

Continuous Inkjet (CIJ): Prominent Technology Type for Coding and Marking

Ultra-High Speed CIJ Technology Experience Demand Growth

Flexible Packaging Market Presents Potential Opportunities for CIJ Technology

Thermal Transfer Overprinting: An Ideal Technology for Flexible Packaging

Laser Marking Systems Poised to Witness High Growth

Global Industrial Laser Systems Market for Marking and Engraving

Lasers Find Use in High-Speed Marking

Manufacturers Rely on Laser Systems for Permanent Marking Needs

Laser Marking Systems for Traceability of Magnesium Parts in Automotive Industry

Inkjet Devices for Coding and Marking Facilitate Product Tracking and Tracing

Inkjet Coders Ensure Higher Efficiency with Lower Downtime for Primary Packaging

Advanced Systems Vs Legacy Systems

Benefits for Users & Buyers of Packaging Machinery

Room for Further Improvements in Inkjet Coding

The Future of Inkjet Coders

Thermal Inkjet: Extended Application Scope Aids Growth

Addressing Ink-related Obstacles of High-Speed Coding for Primary Packaging

Replacement of Analog Systems with Digital Products to Present Growth for Coding and Marking Market

Digital Labeling and Smart Labels Enable Efficient Tracking of Products

Coding and Marking Systems with Advanced Software Make Gains

Food and Beverages: The Key End-Use Market for Coding and Marking Systems

Evolving Technologies Assist Food Companies to Prevent Food Contamination and Counterfeiting

Coding and Marking Becomes Critical Importance in Dairy Packaging

Rising Prominence of Coding and Marking Technologies for Bakery Sector

Coding and Marking Technologies Address Challenges Confronting the Bakery Industry

TTO Technology Holds an Edge in Bakery Sector

Coding of Salty Snacks Packaging

Coding and Marking Gain Precedence in Confectionery Packaging

Advanced Coding and Marking Systems for Meat Packaging

Coding Systems Vendors Sense Potential Opportunities in Egg Coding Segment

Innovative Coding Technologies for Ready-Meal Products

Emergence of Food-Grade Inks for Direct Printing on Food

Beverage Companies Leverage Coding and Marking to Augment Supply Chain Management

Serialization Requirements Put Focus on Effective Coding in the Pharmaceutical Sector

Legislations to Accelerate Demand for Medical Coding Systems

Labeling & Serialization Equipment Benefit from Increased Focus on Preventing Counterfeiting of Drugs

Most Widely Counterfeited Pharmaceuticals Worldwide: Percentage Share of Value of Fake Drugs Seized

Major Coding Trends in the Pharmaceutical Space

Coding and Marking Technologies for Pharmaceutical Sector

Laser Systems Gain Traction in Coding Pharmaceutical HDPE Packaging

TIJ Printers Make a Cut in Pharmaceutical Porous Material Packaging

Pharmaceutical Companies Prefer Innovative Inks with Superior Water Fastness

Laser Marking Method Emerges to Address Medical Device Challenges

Automakers Leverage Coding and Marking for Improving Assembly Line Efficiency

Growing Sales of Electronics and Electrical Systems Drive Need for Coding and Marking Systems

Pandemic Disrupts Electronics & Electrical Manufacturing Activity, Influencing Coding & Marking Market Growth

Cosmetics Manufacturers Rely on Coding and Marking to Improve Product Image

Need for Transparency in Cosmetic Products to Fuel Demand for Coding and Marking

Construction Materials Manufacturers Rely on Coding Technologies to Improve Product Efficiency and Security

Automated Traceability Advances Steel Tube and Pipe Industry

Surge in E-Commerce Sales Presents Growth for Coding and Marking Market

Regulatory Legislations and Industry Standards Underpin Sales Growth

High System Cost and Rising Raw Material Prices Challenge Market Growth

