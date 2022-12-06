U.S. markets close in 4 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,957.61
    -41.23 (-1.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,764.77
    -182.33 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,067.49
    -172.45 (-1.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,823.27
    -16.96 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.38
    -1.55 (-2.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.30
    +4.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.44
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0508
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5530
    -0.0460 (-1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2224
    +0.0030 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6350
    -0.0500 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,003.23
    -92.20 (-0.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    400.94
    -0.86 (-0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,535.65
    -31.89 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,885.87
    +65.47 (+0.24%)
     

Global Coffee Market Analysis Report 2022-2027: Rising Popularity of Coffee as a subscription, High Demand for Cold Brew over Iced Coffee, Increasing Out of Home Coffee Consuming Population

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Coffee Market: Analysis By Product Type (Roast & Ground, Soluble and Single Serve), By Coffee Bean Type (Arabica and Robusta), By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global coffee market was valued at US$107.93 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach US$167.51 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of  7.60% during the forecast period of 2022-2027

Coffee is a natural and organic caffeine beverage, brewed by adding coffee beans (green beans, soluble or roast & ground) with either cold or hot water in a coffee maker. Coffee can be consumed as a readily made beverage from coffee houses & shops or by brewing coffee beans at home. There are different types of coffee products available in the market which vary according to nutrient content, caffeine amount, look and taste.

Due to increasing out of home coffee consuming population, rapid urbanization, rising e-commerce retail sales and increase in gen Z income, the market would propel in the forthcoming years. The global coffee market by production and consumption volume are expected to reach 203.88 million 60Kg bags and 194.99 million 60Kg bags, respectively in 2027.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

The report provides the bifurcation of the market into three segments based on the product: roast & ground, soluble and single serve. In 2021, roast & ground segment held a major share of more than 43% in the market. On the other hand, the single serve segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the forthcoming years owing to rising purchasing power in developing countries.

By Coffee Bean Type

The report provides the bifurcation of the market production volume into two segments based on the coffee bean type: Arabica and Robusta. In 2021, Arabica segment held a major share of more than 57% in the market. Arabica coffee bean type dominates the coffee market owing to the less caffeine content and sweeter taste. On the other hand, the Robusta segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the forthcoming years owing to its rising popularity among the working population.

By Region

The report provides insight into the coffee market based on the regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Africa and Mexico & Central America. Asia Pacific held the major share of above 31% in the market, owing to growing popularity of various coffee products among consumers in the region. The climate and geographical location of Southeast Asia make it ideal for growing coffee.

It is the region's coffee culture and coffee production expertise that helped create the region's booming coffee industry. Within Europe, Germany is expected to dominate the market in the forecasted period, driven by the rise in the number of coffee bars, small resident brands, small roasters, and baristas. Whereas, within the North America region, the US is dominating the region due to increased out of home coffee consumption.

Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers

One of the most important factors impacting the global coffee market is increase in Gen Z income. The rise in the disposable income of Gen Z population has promoted the adoption of affluent lifestyle. Gen Z prefers to visit cafe and restaurants occasionally. Also, with increased product offerings such ad cold coffee beverages and ready to drink coffee is popular among the Gen Z population which has directly increased the sales of coffee market.

Furthermore, the market has been growing over the past few years, due to factors such as rapid urbanization, increasing out of home coffee consuming population, rising e-commerce retail sales, growing demand for speacialty coffee, inclining green coffee consumption in emerging economies, and many other factors.

Challenges

However, the market has been confronted with some challenges specifically, weather uncertainities, retail consolidations, etc.

Trends

The market is projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period, due to various latest trends such as e growing penetration of premium coffee shops, surge in demand for certified coffee products, high demand for cold brew over iced coffee etc. Craze for cold brew coffee amongst consumers has grown in recent times.

Cold brew is prepared with cold water rather than plain iced coffee which is first brewed with hot water and then poured with ice. Consumers believe that cold brewing process enhances the taste and quality of the coffee and nearly 90% are willing to pay a premium price for a cold brew coffee. This is an emerging trend in recent times that has provided benefit to various roasters and coffee producers. This is likely to contribute to the growth of the global coffee market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 and Way Forward:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic caused disruption in the coffee industry. The out-of-home coffee consumption decreased significantly due to growing number of countries adopting a full or partial lockdown to contain COVID-19 spread. Offices, coffee shops and restaurants remain shut in order to restrict the spread of coronavirus which reduced the consumption of coffee in the pandemic year 2020.

Also, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the movement of farm laborers and migrant workers was limited by social distancing measures, lockdowns and travel restrictions which forced them to migrate to their hometowns thus reducing the overall labor supply in the farms during the harvest periods. Coffee bean picking is highly labor intensive activity involved in coffee making which was hampered due to shortage of labor, thus hampering the overall coffee production.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the strategies among key players in the market for Coffee market are mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. For instance, in 2022, Nestle S.A announced that the company is exploring emerging technologies for the development of animal-free dairy protein-based products.

Whereas, Keurig Dr Pepper introduced the K-Cafe SMART, the newest brewer in Keurig's connected line. The new brewer allows consumers to create delicious coffeehouse drinks right from home - the majority of which can be made in three minutes or less.

The coffee market is a highly competitive market, which is dominated by large number of players. The key players in the global coffee market are:

  • Nestle S.A

  • Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

  • The Coca Cola Company

  • Tata Consumer Products

  • Dutch Bros Inc.

  • Starbucks Corporation

  • The Kraft Heinz Company

  • Jacobs Douwe Egberts

  • JM Smuckers Company

  • Strauss Coffee Ltd.

  • Tchibo Coffee International Ltd

  • Luigi Lavazza S.p.A.

  • Luckin Coffee Inc

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

  • Increasing Out of Home Coffee Consuming Population

  • Rapid Urbanization

  • Rising E-commerce Retail Sales

  • Increase in Gen Z income

  • Increasing Instant Coffee Preference

  • Growing Demand for Specialty Coffee

  • Inclining Green Coffee Consumption in Emerging Economies

Challenges

  • Weather Uncertainties

  • Retail Consolidations

  • Stringent Regulations

Market Trends

  • Growing Penetration of Premium Coffee Shops

  • Surge in Demand for Certified Coffee Products

  • High Demand for Cold Brew over Iced Coffee

  • Inclining Desire for Functional Coffee

  • Increasing Gourmet Coffee Sale in America

  • Increasing Potential for Agri-tourism in the Coffee Industry

  • Rising Popularity of Coffee as a subscription

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vkpagb

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-coffee-market-analysis-report-2022-2027-rising-popularity-of-coffee-as-a-subscription-high-demand-for-cold-brew-over-iced-coffee-increasing-out-of-home-coffee-consuming-population-301695715.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 393% to 1,153% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street

    The first fast-paced company with serious upside is hydrogen fuel-cell solution provider Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). According to analyst Amit Dayal of H.C. Wainwright, Plug Power can reach $78. For those of you keeping score at home, this would work out to a near-quintupling in the company's share price in 2023.

  • GE Is a Tale of Two Trends

    Shares of General Electric were raised to an outperform ("Buy") rating by a sell-side firm Tuesday. In this daily bar chart of GE, below, we can see that prices made a potential double bottom pattern. Notice how trading volume decreases from late October to early December as prices rallied.

  • A Tale of 2 Telecoms: Is AT&T or Verizon Stock the Better Buy?

    This has been a tumultuous year for many stocks -- among them, stalwarts AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon (NYSE: VZ). Despite those successes, AT&T had to cut its free-cash-flow forecast for the year by $2 billion.

  • Why Devon Energy Stock Slumped 11% in November

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) fell 11.4% in November, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The primary factor weighing on the oil stock was its third-quarter report, where the company unveiled a lower total dividend payment. Devon Energy launched the oil industry's first fixed-plus-variable dividend framework in early 2021.

  • ‘Stay defensively oriented in healthcare, staples, and utilities stocks’: Morgan Stanley suggests 3 names to buy

    Don’t get fooled into thinking the stock market’s recent positive action has legs. Morgan Stanley’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson thinks it’s time to take profits “before the Bear returns in earnest.” Wilson notes that his team’s tactical targets have been met and thinks the recent run-up has run its course. “Bear market rally runs into our original resistance levels--it's time to fade it,” says Wilson. With the “risk-reward of playing for more upside quite poor at this point,” Wilson

  • The Bottom Is in for These 3 Stocks? J.P. Morgan Says ‘Buy’

    A strong jobs report these days runs counter to the Fed’s wishes. The line of thought is that if the job market is still too hot, the Fed won’t be keen on loosening its tight monetary policy in the ongoing efforts to tame inflation. And this is a scenario the market is keen to avoid after a series of 75 basis-point hikes this year. But J.P. Morgan Asset Management chief strategist David Kelly thinks the latest numbers flatter to deceive and believes the way the data is reported distorts the real

  • Cannabis stocks move after President Biden signs marijuana research bill

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at cannabis-tied shares following President Biden's signing of a marijuana research bill.

  • Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Could Become A Multi-Bagger

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One...

  • Bullish insiders bet US$1.0m on Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

    In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Ardelyx, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ARDX ) stock...

  • Here’s What Makes Bank of America Corporation (BAC) a Strong Investment Avenue

    Ariel Investments, an investment management company, released its “Ariel Focus Fund” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund declined -7.45%, compared to -5.62% return for the Russell 1000 Value Index and -4.88% loss for the S&P 500 Index. In addition, you can check the top […]

  • Is SNDL Stock a Buy Now?

    Nearly two years after its stock took a meme-driven trip to the moon and back in early 2021, SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL) is starting to look like a serious contender. In the long term, it could leverage its leading position to return lots of capital to shareholders, but that won't be anytime soon.

  • Why UPS Stock Is Down Today

    A strong jobs report has investors questioning how soon the Federal Reserve will be able to ease its rate hiking campaign. Shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) got caught in the downdraft, down as much as 3.7% on Monday. Through much of 2022, the market has moved based on sentiment about the Fed, and specifically about whether the central bank's rate-hiking campaign will throw the economy into a recession.

  • 10 Dividend Aristocrat stocks expected by analysts to rise up to 54% in 2023

    DEEP DIVE Stocks of companies that raise dividends consistently have outperformed during this year’s bear market. Below is a screen showing which stocks are analysts’ favorites for next year among an expanded list of Dividend Aristocrats.

  • Vivint Stock Jumps After NRG Deal Announcement

    Shares of Vivint Smart Home jumped early Tuesday after NRG Energy [said it agreed to buy](https://www.wsj.com/articles/nrg-energy-to-buy-vivint-smart-home-for-2-8-billion-11670329511) the integrated home systems company for $2.8 billion in cash. Vivint's shares were recently up more than 30%, while NRG's stock was off about 10%.

  • 3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy in December

    These three names are down a ton this year, opening up a massive opportunity for long-term investors.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Airbnb, Datadog, Fortinet, Paycom Software and VeriSign

    Airbnb, Datadog, Fortinet, Paycom Software and VeriSign are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Petroleo Brasileiro, Cboe Global Markets and UnitedHealth

    Petroleo Brasileiro, Cboe Global Markets and UnitedHealth have been highlighted in this Investment Ideas article.

  • The past year for fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) investors has not been profitable

    As every investor would know, you don't hit a homerun every time you swing. But serious investors should think long and...

  • Why Lumen Technologies Fell 25.7% in November

    Shares of telecom giant Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) plunged 25.7% in November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. It wasn't difficult to ascertain why Lumen fell last month: The company announced on its Nov. 2 earnings call that it suspended its generous dividend. In the third quarter, Lumen once again disappointed the markets, with revenue declining 10.2% and non-generally accepted accounting principles (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.14 missing estimates by a wide $0.21.

  • 1 Surprising Adtech Stock That Could Soar Now

    The Trade Desk has managed to grow revenue and earnings despite a slowdown in the advertising industry.