Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market Report 2022-2028 Featuring Starbucks, NESTLE, Strauss, Keurig Dr Pepper, Kraft Heinz, Lavazza, Gloria Jeans Coffee, The J.M. Co, Gourmesso, Jacobs Douwe Egberts

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market (2022 Edition) - Analysis By Type, Caffeine Content, Application, Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country (2018-2028)" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

 

The Global Coffee Pods and Capsules market was valued at USD 24.61 billion in 2021.

The report presents the analysis of Coffee Pods and Capsules market for the historical period of 2018-2021, the estimated year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Coffee pods and capsules have recently become one of the most lucrative industries in the food and beverage realm. Coffee capsules are single-serve vacuum-packed capsules that require a suitable machine to use.

Coffee consumption is increasing among health-conscious consumers. Hence, manufacturers are introducing new and novel formulations to the market, such as coffee capsules. The chain coffee shop industry has been relatively consistent in all walks of life, encouraging both highly mature and emerging market regions.

Demand for caffeine beverage intake is often boosted by recent consumer behaviour trends. Further, caffeine improves athletic performance by boosting metabolism, fatty acid oxidation, and mobilizes fatty acids from fat cells. Decaf has become more popular among health-conscious customers due to its anti-cancer effects. On the back of these factors, the demand in the market is expected to surge over the forecast period.

One of the latest trends for companies in the coffee pods and capsules market is to use bioplastics and bio-degradable materials for making coffee capsules. Companies in the coffee capsules market are investing in finding ways to use bioplastics and biodegradable materials for making capsules instead of using aluminium and plastic to hold the coffee extract, which is fueling market expansion.

The European market dominates the coffee capsules and pods market, supported by the popularity of coffee pod machines in significant markets such as Germany, which is significantly increasing owing to a rise in the average retail selling price of coffee, which is driving the growth of the coffee pod market in the country.

Scope of the Report:

  • The report analyses the Coffee Pods and Capsules Market by Type (Coffee Pods, Coffee Capsules).

  • The report analyses the Coffee Pods and Capsules Market By Caffeine Content (Regular and Decaffeinated).

  • The report analyses the Coffee Pods and Capsules Market By Application (Residential, HORECA, Offices).

  • The report analyses the Coffee Pods and Capsules Market By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty stores, Online).

  • The Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and MEA).

  • The Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, Germany, UK, France, Italy, China, Japan, India).

  • The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by type, caffeine content, distribution channel.

  • Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

Competitive Landscape

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

The companies analysed in the report include:

  • Starbucks

  • NESTLE

  • Strauss Group

  • Keurig Dr Pepper

  • The Kraft Heinz

  • Lavazza

  • Gloria Jeans Coffee

  • The J.M. Company

  • Gourmesso

  • Jacobs Douwe Egberts

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction
1.1 Coffee Pods and Capsules Overview
1.2 Scope of Research

2. Executive Summary
2.1 Market Dashboard
2.2 Regional Insights
2.3 Market Ecosystem Factors

3. Research Methodology
3.1 Data Collection Process
3.2 Market Trajectory Estimation
3.3 Market Size Calculation

4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.3 Opportunities
4.4 Trends
4.5 Impact assessment of Market Dynamics

5. Value Chain Analysis
5.1 Raw material Suppliers
5.2 Manufacturers
5.3 Distributors
5.4 Application

6. Covid-19 Impact Assessment
6.1 Assessment of Degree of Impact of Covid-19 on Coffee Pods and Capsules Market
6.2 Region-Wise Quarterly Covid Impact Analysis

7. Porter Five Force Analysis

8. Macro-Economic Indicator Outlook
8.1 GDP per capita growth (annual %)
8.2 Global Urbanization
8.3 Per Capita Coffee Consumption
8.4 International Tourism
8.5 Estimated number of companies globally

9. Average Selling Price Analysis
9.1 Average Selling Price, By Region
9.2 Average Selling Price, By Type

10. Competitive Positioning
10.1 Companies' Product Positioning
10.2 Market Position Matrix
10.3 Market Share Analysis
10.4 Company Profiling

11. Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market Trends and Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, USD Million & CAGR
11.1 Macro Economic Factor Impact Index
11.2 Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market: Dashboard
11.3 Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market Size, By Value, 2018-2028(USD Million)
11.4 Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market: Summary

12. Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Type
12.1 Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Type: Snapshot
12.2 Coffee Pods
12.3 Coffee Capsules

13. Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Caffeine Content
13.1 Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Type: Snapshot
13.2 Regular
13.3 Decaffeinated

14. Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Application
14.1 Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Application: Snapshot
14.2 By Residential
14.3 HORECA
14.4 Offices

15. Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Distribution Channel
15.1 Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Application: Snapshot
15.2 By Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
15.3 By Specialty Stores
15.4 By Online Channel

16. Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Regional Analysis
16.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aspjm4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-coffee-pods-and-capsules-market-report-2022-2028-featuring-starbucks-nestle-strauss-keurig-dr-pepper-kraft-heinz-lavazza-gloria-jeans-coffee-the-jm-co-gourmesso-jacobs-douwe-egberts-301729620.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

