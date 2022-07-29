U.S. markets closed

Global Coffee Pods Market Report 2022-2026 &7 2031 Featuring Major Players - Nespresso, Kraft Heinz, Jacobs Douwe Egberts, Dunkin Brands, Luigi Lavazza, Keurig Green Mountain, Kraft Foods, Starbucks

·5 min read

DUBLIN, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coffee Pods Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global coffee pods market is expected to grow from $6.24 billion in 2021 to $6.63 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The market is expected to grow to $8.5 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%.

Major players in the market are Nespresso S.A., The Kraft Heinz Company, Jacobs Douwe Egberts AU, Dunkin Brands Inc., Luigi Lavazza Spa, Keurig Green Mountain Inc., Kraft Foods Group, Starbucks Corporation.

The coffee pods market consists of sales of coffee pods and related services. Coffee pods are small single-serving coffee containers. Coffee pods reduce the time and efforts for preparing coffee, thus, they have become a popular choice for the working population and millennials.

The coffee pods market covered in this report is segmented by product into soft coffee, hard coffee. Soft coffee has a mellow, well-rounded flavour with neither harshness or acidity. It is also segmented by roast type into dark, medium, light and by caffeine content into regular, decaffeinated.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the coffee pods market in 2021. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the coffee pods market.The regions covered in the coffee pods market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The growth in the working population is projected to boost the demand for convenience products, resulting in significant demand for coffee pods. According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs' report published on World Population Prospects 2019, the working-age population (25-64 years) in Sub-Saharan Africa and the Asia Pacific is growing faster than other age groups. In Sub-Saharan Africa the percentage of the working-age population is projected to rise in the coming decades, rising from 35% in 2019 to 43% by the end of 2050. The growth in the working population will result in higher demand for coffee pods and other convenience products during the forecast period.

The ban imposed on coffee pods in some regions owing to the harmful effects on the environment is likely to limit the growth of the coffee pods market. For instance, according to Organic Authority's news published in October 2018, the coffee pods were banned in state-run buildings in Hamburg, Germany, in order to reduce the plastic wastage.

Also, research by Packaging Online in 2021, revealed that 29,000 plastic coffee pods end up in landfill every month and almost 350,000 a year, where they won't break down for half a millennium. The manufacturing of coffee pods uses an absurd amount of single-use plastic and pods are not accepted by local recycling collections, which forces the majority of them to end up in landfills creating damage to the environment. This scenario is anticipated to restraint the growth of the coffee pods market over the forthcoming years.

The companies functioning in the coffee pods market are focused on new product development in order to meet the environmental requirements and to better serve the customers. The launch of compostable pods is a leading trend in the coffee pods market. For instance, in April 2019, Club Coffee announced the launch of a compostable single-serve coffee pod, which was developed to be compatible with Nespresso Original Line brewers. The environmentally friendly coffee pods are the part of Club Coffee's commitment to introduce substitute products for single-plastics.

The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Coffee Pods Market Characteristics

3. Coffee Pods Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Coffee Pods

5. Coffee Pods Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Coffee Pods Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Coffee Pods Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Coffee Pods Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Coffee Pods Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Soft Coffee

  • Hard Coffee

6.2. Global Coffee Pods Market, Segmentation By Roast Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Dark

  • Medium

  • Light

6.3. Global Coffee Pods Market, Segmentation By Caffeine Content, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Regular

  • Decaffeinated

7. Coffee Pods Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Coffee Pods Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Coffee Pods Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

 Companies Mentioned

  • Nespresso S.A.

  • The Kraft Heinz Company

  • Jacobs Douwe Egberts AU

  • Dunkin Brands Inc.

  • Luigi Lavazza Spa

  • Keurig Green Mountain Inc.

  • Kraft Foods Group

  • Starbucks Corporation

  • Coffee Roaster Peeze

  • Colonna Ltd.

  • Gloria Jeans's Coffee International Pty Ltd.

