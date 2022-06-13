U.S. markets open in 2 hours 50 minutes

Global Cognition and Memory Enhancement Market to 2026 - Featuring Nordic Naturals, Natrol and Cambridge Cognition Among Others

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Cognition and Memory Enhancement Market

Global Cognition and Memory Enhancement Market
Global Cognition and Memory Enhancement Market

Dublin, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cognition and Memory Enhancement Market by Product & Service (Cognition & Memory-enhancing Drugs, Brain-boosting Nutraceuticals, Cognitive Assessment & Training Solutions), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cognition and memory enhancement market is projected to reach USD 38.9 billion by 2026 from USD 23.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.

Elevating prevalence of neurological disorders, such as dementia, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, Huntington's disease, headache disorders, multiple sclerosis, neuroinfections, stroke, and cerebral palsy, have increased significantly over the years.

By product & service segment, the cognition & memory-enhancing drugs segment has registered fastest growth rate during the forecast period

Based on product & service, the cognition and memory enhancement market is segmented into cognition & memory-enhancing drugs, brain-boosting nutraceuticals, and cognitive assessment & training solutions.

The cognition & memory-enhancing drugs segment accounted for the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period of the cognition and memory enhancement market. The rising prevalence of Alzheimer's disease and other cognitive impairments associated with aging has increased the need for developing drugs to improve cognitive functioning. This has led to high R&D investments by established pharmaceutical entities in this field contributing to the segment growth.

North America: the largest share of the cognition and memory enhancement market

In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. Factors such as increasing R&D initiatives by US-based pharmaceutical companies and the rising availability of nutraceuticals and cognitive assessment and training solutions due to the presence of major market players in this region are driving the growth of the cognition and memory enhancement market in North America.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Overview

3 Cognition and Memory Enhancement Market, by Product & Service
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Cognition & Memory-Enhancing Drugs
3.3 Brain-Boosting Nutraceuticals
3.4 Cognitive Assessment & Training Solutions

4 Cognition and Memory Enhancement Market, by Region
4.1 Introduction

5 Competitive Landscape
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Competitive Scenario
5.2.2 Deals

6 Company Profiles
6.1 Key Players
6.1.3 Nordic Naturals
6.1.6 Cogstate Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xsejhl

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


