Global Cognitive Computing Applications/Markets 2021-2026 with 2020 as the Base Year: BFSI, Retail, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Information Technology and Telecom, Education, & Media and Advertising

Global Cognitive Computing Markets

Dublin, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cognitive Computing: Applications and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In this report, the market has been segmented based on component, deployment mode, organization size, end user, application, and geography. It provides an overview of the global cognitive computing market and analyses market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the designated forecast period from 2021 to 2026.

This report examines the ways in which the cognitive computing market is changing and how it has evolved. This analysis includes a detailed survey of both new and existing organizations in the market.



The adoption of cognitive computing technology is based on factors such as the adoption of AI by businesses to automate processes and integrate human-computer interaction (HCI). Most players in market are developing cognitive services that are accessed by application developers, or end users who deploy solutions at their systems and servers. Use cases of cognitive computing were seen in financial institutions, retail and healthcare, where HCI applications are being deployed at a fast pace. The media and advertising sector has also begun developing cognitive services.

Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on component, deployment mode, organization size, end user, application, and geography. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of cognitive computing solution providers.

Report Includes

51 data tables and 34 additional tables

An up-to-date overview of the global markets for cognitive computing technologies and applications

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Evaluation and forecast the cognitive computing market size, and corresponding market share analysis by component, deployment mode, organization size, application, end-user vertical, and geographic region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, market deterrents and other macroeconomic forces affecting the current and future market outlook

Highlights of the upcoming market potential and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

Insight into the recent industry structure, current competitive landscape, increasing investment on R&D activities, key growth strategies, and company revenue share analysis

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Accenture plc, Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft, Intel Corp and NVIDIA

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview and Technology Trends

Market Overview

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Challenges

Opportunities

History and Evolution of Cognitive Computing

Value Chain Analysis

Platform and Infrastructure Providers

Software and Tool Providers

Solution Providers

Cloud Service Providers

End-users

Technology Analysis

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Automated Reasoning

Key Features of Cognitive Computing

Components of Cognitive Computing: Process Flow

Future of Cognitive Computing

Key Trends in Cognitive Computing

Porter's Five Forces Model

Regulatory Implications

North American Regulations and Acts

European Regulations and Acts

Asia-Pacific Regulations and Acts

Case Study Analysis

Patent Analysis

Impact of Covid-19

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Component

Solutions

Services

Integration and Deployment

Training and Consulting

Support and Maintenance

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premises

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application

Speech Recognition

Chatbots

Fraud Detection and Risk Assessment

Sentiment Analysis

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End-user

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Retail

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Information Technology and Telecom

Education

Media and Advertising

Others

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Top Companies

Strategic Analysis

Key Product Launches and Developments

Key Collaborations and Partnerships

Key Acquisitions and Expansions

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Abbyy

Accenture plc

Alteryx

Amazon.Com Inc.

Appen

Attivio

Avaamo

C3 Ai Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cognitivescale

Darktrace

Databricks

Deepmind (Alphabet Inc.)

Digitalgenius

Expert Systems

Hewllet Packard Enterprise

IBM

Intel Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Nvidia

Numenta

Qualcomm

Smarsh

Spark Cognition

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7pougv

