Global Cognitive Computing Applications/Markets 2021-2026 with 2020 as the Base Year: BFSI, Retail, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Information Technology and Telecom, Education, & Media and Advertising
Dublin, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cognitive Computing: Applications and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In this report, the market has been segmented based on component, deployment mode, organization size, end user, application, and geography. It provides an overview of the global cognitive computing market and analyses market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the designated forecast period from 2021 to 2026.
This report examines the ways in which the cognitive computing market is changing and how it has evolved. This analysis includes a detailed survey of both new and existing organizations in the market.
The adoption of cognitive computing technology is based on factors such as the adoption of AI by businesses to automate processes and integrate human-computer interaction (HCI). Most players in market are developing cognitive services that are accessed by application developers, or end users who deploy solutions at their systems and servers. Use cases of cognitive computing were seen in financial institutions, retail and healthcare, where HCI applications are being deployed at a fast pace. The media and advertising sector has also begun developing cognitive services.
Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on component, deployment mode, organization size, end user, application, and geography. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of cognitive computing solution providers.
Report Includes
51 data tables and 34 additional tables
An up-to-date overview of the global markets for cognitive computing technologies and applications
Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
Evaluation and forecast the cognitive computing market size, and corresponding market share analysis by component, deployment mode, organization size, application, end-user vertical, and geographic region
In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, market deterrents and other macroeconomic forces affecting the current and future market outlook
Highlights of the upcoming market potential and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments
Insight into the recent industry structure, current competitive landscape, increasing investment on R&D activities, key growth strategies, and company revenue share analysis
Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Accenture plc, Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft, Intel Corp and NVIDIA
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview and Technology Trends
Market Overview
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Challenges
Opportunities
History and Evolution of Cognitive Computing
Value Chain Analysis
Platform and Infrastructure Providers
Software and Tool Providers
Solution Providers
Cloud Service Providers
End-users
Technology Analysis
Machine Learning
Natural Language Processing
Automated Reasoning
Key Features of Cognitive Computing
Components of Cognitive Computing: Process Flow
Future of Cognitive Computing
Key Trends in Cognitive Computing
Porter's Five Forces Model
Regulatory Implications
North American Regulations and Acts
European Regulations and Acts
Asia-Pacific Regulations and Acts
Case Study Analysis
Patent Analysis
Impact of Covid-19
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Component
Solutions
Services
Integration and Deployment
Training and Consulting
Support and Maintenance
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Deployment Mode
Cloud
On-Premises
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Organization Size
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium Enterprises
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application
Speech Recognition
Chatbots
Fraud Detection and Risk Assessment
Sentiment Analysis
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End-user
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
Retail
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Information Technology and Telecom
Education
Media and Advertising
Others
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
U.K.
Germany
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
Top Companies
Strategic Analysis
Key Product Launches and Developments
Key Collaborations and Partnerships
Key Acquisitions and Expansions
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
Abbyy
Accenture plc
Alteryx
Amazon.Com Inc.
Appen
Attivio
Avaamo
C3 Ai Inc.
Cisco Systems Inc.
Cognitivescale
Darktrace
Databricks
Deepmind (Alphabet Inc.)
Digitalgenius
Expert Systems
Hewllet Packard Enterprise
IBM
Intel Corp.
Microsoft Corp.
Nvidia
Numenta
Qualcomm
Smarsh
Spark Cognition
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7pougv
