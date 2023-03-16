U.S. markets close in 6 hours

  • S&P 500

    3,886.02
    -5.91 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,712.20
    -162.37 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,448.25
    +14.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,730.87
    -15.08 (-0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.79
    -0.82 (-1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.20
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    21.97
    +0.09 (+0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0608
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4210
    -0.0710 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2087
    +0.0034 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3570
    -0.9930 (-0.74%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,887.99
    +12.42 (+0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    551.74
    +9.12 (+1.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,370.27
    +25.82 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,010.61
    -218.87 (-0.80%)
     

Global Coin-operated Amusement Devices Market to Reach $13.7 Billion by 2030

ReportLinker
·26 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Coin-operated Amusement Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818028/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Coin-operated Amusement Devices Market to Reach $13.7 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Coin-operated Amusement Devices estimated at US$9.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.7 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 4.5% over the period 2022-2030. Slot Machine, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5% CAGR and reach US$5.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Arcade segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR

The Coin-operated Amusement Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 72 Featured)
- AMATIC Industries GmbH
- APEX pro gaming a.s.
- Aristocrat Technologies Australia Pty., Ltd.
- Aruze Gaming America, Inc.
- Astro Corp.
- Belatra Co. Ltd
- Casino Technology
- Chicago Gaming Company
- Everi Holdings Inc.
- Gauselmann Group
- International Game Technology PLC (IGT)
- Konami Gaming, Inc.
- Novomatic AG
- SG Gaming


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818028/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Coin-operated Amusement Devices - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coin-operated Amusement Devices by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Coin-operated Amusement
Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Coin-operated Amusement
Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Slot
Machine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Slot Machine by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Slot Machine by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dance
Dance Revolution by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Dance Dance Revolution by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Dance Dance Revolution
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Arcade by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Arcade by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Arcade by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Racing Type by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Racing Type by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Racing Type by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Casinos by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Casinos by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Casinos by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Amusement Arcades by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Amusement Arcades by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Amusement Arcades by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 25: World Coin-operated Amusement Devices Market Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Coin-operated Amusement Devices Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2023 (E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coin-operated Amusement Devices by Type - Slot Machine, Arcade,
Dance Dance Revolution and Racing Type - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 27: USA Historic Review for Coin-operated Amusement
Devices by Type - Slot Machine, Arcade, Dance Dance Revolution
and Racing Type Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Coin-operated Amusement
Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slot
Machine, Arcade, Dance Dance Revolution and Racing Type for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coin-operated Amusement Devices by Application - Casinos,
Amusement Arcades and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 30: USA Historic Review for Coin-operated Amusement
Devices by Application - Casinos, Amusement Arcades and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Coin-operated Amusement
Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Casinos, Amusement Arcades and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coin-operated Amusement Devices by Type - Slot Machine, Arcade,
Dance Dance Revolution and Racing Type - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Coin-operated Amusement
Devices by Type - Slot Machine, Arcade, Dance Dance Revolution
and Racing Type Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Coin-operated
Amusement Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Slot Machine, Arcade, Dance Dance Revolution and Racing
Type for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coin-operated Amusement Devices by Application - Casinos,
Amusement Arcades and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Coin-operated Amusement
Devices by Application - Casinos, Amusement Arcades and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Coin-operated
Amusement Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Casinos, Amusement Arcades and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

JAPAN
Coin-operated Amusement Devices Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coin-operated Amusement Devices by Type - Slot Machine, Arcade,
Dance Dance Revolution and Racing Type - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Coin-operated Amusement
Devices by Type - Slot Machine, Arcade, Dance Dance Revolution
and Racing Type Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Coin-operated Amusement
Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slot
Machine, Arcade, Dance Dance Revolution and Racing Type for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coin-operated Amusement Devices by Application - Casinos,
Amusement Arcades and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Coin-operated Amusement
Devices by Application - Casinos, Amusement Arcades and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Coin-operated Amusement
Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Casinos, Amusement Arcades and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CHINA
Coin-operated Amusement Devices Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coin-operated Amusement Devices by Type - Slot Machine, Arcade,
Dance Dance Revolution and Racing Type - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 45: China Historic Review for Coin-operated Amusement
Devices by Type - Slot Machine, Arcade, Dance Dance Revolution
and Racing Type Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Coin-operated Amusement
Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slot
Machine, Arcade, Dance Dance Revolution and Racing Type for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coin-operated Amusement Devices by Application - Casinos,
Amusement Arcades and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 48: China Historic Review for Coin-operated Amusement
Devices by Application - Casinos, Amusement Arcades and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Coin-operated Amusement
Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Casinos, Amusement Arcades and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

EUROPE
Coin-operated Amusement Devices Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coin-operated Amusement Devices by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Coin-operated Amusement
Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Coin-operated
Amusement Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coin-operated Amusement Devices by Type - Slot Machine, Arcade,
Dance Dance Revolution and Racing Type - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Coin-operated Amusement
Devices by Type - Slot Machine, Arcade, Dance Dance Revolution
and Racing Type Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Coin-operated
Amusement Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Slot Machine, Arcade, Dance Dance Revolution and Racing
Type for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coin-operated Amusement Devices by Application - Casinos,
Amusement Arcades and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Coin-operated Amusement
Devices by Application - Casinos, Amusement Arcades and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Coin-operated
Amusement Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Casinos, Amusement Arcades and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE
Coin-operated Amusement Devices Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coin-operated Amusement Devices by Type - Slot Machine, Arcade,
Dance Dance Revolution and Racing Type - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 60: France Historic Review for Coin-operated Amusement
Devices by Type - Slot Machine, Arcade, Dance Dance Revolution
and Racing Type Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Coin-operated
Amusement Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Slot Machine, Arcade, Dance Dance Revolution and Racing
Type for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coin-operated Amusement Devices by Application - Casinos,
Amusement Arcades and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 63: France Historic Review for Coin-operated Amusement
Devices by Application - Casinos, Amusement Arcades and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Coin-operated
Amusement Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Casinos, Amusement Arcades and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

GERMANY
Coin-operated Amusement Devices Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coin-operated Amusement Devices by Type - Slot Machine, Arcade,
Dance Dance Revolution and Racing Type - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Coin-operated Amusement
Devices by Type - Slot Machine, Arcade, Dance Dance Revolution
and Racing Type Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Coin-operated
Amusement Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Slot Machine, Arcade, Dance Dance Revolution and Racing
Type for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coin-operated Amusement Devices by Application - Casinos,
Amusement Arcades and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Coin-operated Amusement
Devices by Application - Casinos, Amusement Arcades and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Coin-operated
Amusement Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Casinos, Amusement Arcades and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ITALY
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coin-operated Amusement Devices by Type - Slot Machine, Arcade,
Dance Dance Revolution and Racing Type - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Coin-operated Amusement
Devices by Type - Slot Machine, Arcade, Dance Dance Revolution
and Racing Type Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Coin-operated Amusement
Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slot
Machine, Arcade, Dance Dance Revolution and Racing Type for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coin-operated Amusement Devices by Application - Casinos,
Amusement Arcades and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Coin-operated Amusement
Devices by Application - Casinos, Amusement Arcades and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Coin-operated Amusement
Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Casinos, Amusement Arcades and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM
Coin-operated Amusement Devices Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2023 (E)
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coin-operated Amusement Devices by Type - Slot Machine, Arcade,
Dance Dance Revolution and Racing Type - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 78: UK Historic Review for Coin-operated Amusement
Devices by Type - Slot Machine, Arcade, Dance Dance Revolution
and Racing Type Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Coin-operated Amusement
Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slot
Machine, Arcade, Dance Dance Revolution and Racing Type for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coin-operated Amusement Devices by Application - Casinos,
Amusement Arcades and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 81: UK Historic Review for Coin-operated Amusement
Devices by Application - Casinos, Amusement Arcades and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Coin-operated Amusement
Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Casinos, Amusement Arcades and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

SPAIN
Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coin-operated Amusement Devices by Type - Slot Machine, Arcade,
Dance Dance Revolution and Racing Type - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Coin-operated Amusement
Devices by Type - Slot Machine, Arcade, Dance Dance Revolution
and Racing Type Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Coin-operated Amusement
Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slot
Machine, Arcade, Dance Dance Revolution and Racing Type for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coin-operated Amusement Devices by Application - Casinos,
Amusement Arcades and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Coin-operated Amusement
Devices by Application - Casinos, Amusement Arcades and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Coin-operated Amusement
Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Casinos, Amusement Arcades and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

RUSSIA
Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coin-operated Amusement Devices by Type - Slot Machine, Arcade,
Dance Dance Revolution and Racing Type - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Coin-operated Amusement
Devices by Type - Slot Machine, Arcade, Dance Dance Revolution
and Racing Type Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Coin-operated
Amusement Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Slot Machine, Arcade, Dance Dance Revolution and Racing
Type for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coin-operated Amusement Devices by Application - Casinos,
Amusement Arcades and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Coin-operated Amusement
Devices by Application - Casinos, Amusement Arcades and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Coin-operated
Amusement Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Casinos, Amusement Arcades and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF EUROPE
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Coin-operated Amusement Devices by Type - Slot Machine,
Arcade, Dance Dance Revolution and Racing Type - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Coin-operated
Amusement Devices by Type - Slot Machine, Arcade, Dance Dance
Revolution and Racing Type Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 97: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Coin-operated
Amusement Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Slot Machine, Arcade, Dance Dance Revolution and Racing
Type for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Coin-operated Amusement Devices by Application - Casinos,
Amusement Arcades and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Coin-operated
Amusement Devices by Application - Casinos, Amusement Arcades
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Coin-operated
Amusement Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Casinos, Amusement Arcades and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ASIA-PACIFIC
Coin-operated Amusement Devices Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for
2023 (E)
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Coin-operated Amusement Devices by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Coin-operated
Amusement Devices by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Coin-operated
Amusement Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Coin-operated Amusement Devices by Type - Slot Machine,
Arcade, Dance Dance Revolution and Racing Type - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Coin-operated
Amusement Devices by Type - Slot Machine, Arcade, Dance Dance
Revolution and Racing Type Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 106: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Coin-operated
Amusement Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Slot Machine, Arcade, Dance Dance Revolution and Racing
Type for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Coin-operated Amusement Devices by Application - Casinos,
Amusement Arcades and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Coin-operated
Amusement Devices by Application - Casinos, Amusement Arcades
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 109: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Coin-operated
Amusement Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Casinos, Amusement Arcades and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

AUSTRALIA
Coin-operated Amusement Devices Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023
(E)
Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coin-operated Amusement Devices by Type - Slot Machine, Arcade,
Dance Dance Revolution and Racing Type - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Coin-operated
Amusement Devices by Type - Slot Machine, Arcade, Dance Dance
Revolution and Racing Type Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 112: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Coin-operated
Amusement Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Slot Machine, Arcade, Dance Dance Revolution and Racing
Type for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coin-operated Amusement Devices by Application - Casinos,
Amusement Arcades and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Coin-operated
Amusement Devices by Application - Casinos, Amusement Arcades
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 115: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Coin-operated
Amusement Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Casinos, Amusement Arcades and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

INDIA
Coin-operated Amusement Devices Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coin-operated Amusement Devices by Type - Slot Machine, Arcade,
Dance Dance Revolution and Racing Type - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 117: India Historic Review for Coin-operated Amusement
Devices by Type - Slot Machine, Arcade, Dance Dance Revolution
and Racing Type Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 118: India 16-Year Perspective for Coin-operated
Amusement Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Slot Machine, Arcade, Dance Dance Revolution and Racing
Type for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 119: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coin-operated Amusement Devices by Application - Casinos,
Amusement Arcades and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 120: India Historic Review for Coin-operated Amusement
Devices by Application - Casinos, Amusement Arcades and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 121: India 16-Year Perspective for Coin-operated
Amusement Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Casinos, Amusement Arcades and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

SOUTH KOREA
Table 122: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Coin-operated Amusement Devices by Type - Slot Machine,
Arcade, Dance Dance Revolution and Racing Type - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 123: South Korea Historic Review for Coin-operated

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818028/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • 3M ‘hasn’t done anything wrong’ in Combat Arms earplugs case, CFO says

    3M CFO Monish Patolawala doesn't believe the company has done anything wrong in the Combat Arms earplugs case, but the stock keeps falling toward a 10-year low.

  • Is It Time To Buy XOM Stock As Exxon Mobil Gets Beaten Down By Banking Crisis?

    XOM stock is down 15% from February's all-time high. Did XOM get unduly punished during the bank crisis, giving investors a chance to buy?

  • Crude Oil: Let's Get to the Bottom of Where Prices Are Headed

    Oil is breaking downward from a three-month sideways consolidation pattern. Here's what it means for the commodity and energy stocks.

  • EVs Finally Land at North America’s Biggest Machinery Conference

    (Bloomberg) -- As electric SUVs and sedans roll onto American highways, diesel still reigns supreme on US construction sites. But walk around the industry’s largest trade conference in Las Vegas this week, and the first signs of battery power have finally arrived.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionFirst Republic Bank Is Said to Weigh Options Including a SaleTraders Dash for Cove

  • Oil prices crater as inventories build, fears ripple through global markets

    Oil prices have fallen sharply in recent days amid growing inventories and broad stresses following the failure of multiple U.S. banks.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL Among 39 Names On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of Berkshire Hathaway's CEO.

  • Oil extends slide after ending at 15-month low

    Oil futures trade lower Thursday, unable to shake recession worries after the U.S. benchmark closed below $70 a barrel for the first time since December 2021.

  • Chevron, Exxon Mobil Falter As Oil Prices Skid To 15-Month Lows

    U.S. oil prices dropped Wednesday to their lowest levels since December 2021 and energy stocks responded.

  • Oil’s Rout Shows China Demand Hope No Match for Macro Collapse

    (Bloomberg) -- This year the oil market has seen a tussle between those believing China’s demand will surge and others worried about an economic slump in Europe and the US. On Wednesday, the bears won. Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Credit Suisse Is In Crisis. What Went Wrong?Ryan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Ra

  • Has U.S. Oil Drilling Finally Reached its Zenith?

    An array of market realities, not the inability to find or drill more oil, may limit U.S. producers long-term.

  • BMW to make hydrogen-fuelled cars as it admits EVs won’t work for everyone

    BMW has thrown its weight behind hydrogen-powered vehicles as it said that electric cars will not work in some parts of the world.

  • US Tariffs on Metals, Some China Goods Raised American Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- US importers bore almost the entire burden of tariffs that President Donald Trump placed on more than $300 billion in Chinese goods, raising the cost of goods bought by American companies, a report by an independent US government agency found.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Bank Is Said to Weigh Options Including a SaleCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionIn New York City, a $100,00

  • Why Gas Bills Are Going Crazy—With No End in Sight

    Supply challenges contributed to the most volatile year on record for natural gas prices, and the volatility isn’t slowing down.

  • Oil slumps nearly 5% to lowest in more than a year as banking fears mount

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices plunged by nearly 5% on Wednesday to settle at the lowest levels in more than a year on concerns that a crisis of confidence in the banking sector could trigger a recession and cut demand. Crude recovered some of its earlier losses along with benchmark equity indexes after Swiss regulators pledged a liquidity lifeline to Credit Suisse, which had earlier seen shares fall as much as 30%. Hedge funds were liquidating because of rising interest rates and economic uncertainty, said Dennis Kissler, senior vice president of trading at BOK Financial, adding that heavy selling pressure on U.S. stock markets on Wednesday was adding to the fund liquidation in crude.

  • Samsung Electronics to invest $230 billion through 2042 in South Korea chipmaking base

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics expects to invest $230 billion over the next 20 years to develop what the country's government called the world's largest chip-making base, in line with efforts to boost the national chip industry. Samsung's around 300 trillion won project is part of a 550 trillion won private-sector investment plan unveiled by the government on Wednesday. The plans come as other countries introduce steps to bolster domestic chip industries, including the United States which last month released details of its CHIPS Act, offering billions of dollars in subsidies for chipmakers that invest in the country.

  • Five Below Could Fall Below Key Indicators

    Discount retailer Five Below, Inc. is scheduled to report their latest quarterly figures to shareholders Wednesday evening. Let's review the charts ahead of the numbers. In the daily bar chart of FIVE, below, I can see that the shares are testing the rising 50-day moving average line.

  • Circle’s USDC bounces back after Silicon Valley Bank bust

    Top blockchain and crypto news: USDC stabilizes after SVB collapse. Silvergate closes shop. China tightens financial supervision.

  • Tech stocks emerge as haven in sell-off fueled by bank worries

    Investors are gravitating toward big technology stocks as banking crisis worries rock U.S. markets, hoping the shares are better positioned to withstand a possible economic downturn and will benefit from a steep drop in bond yields. As of Wednesday, the S&P 500 technology sector was down 1.7% compared to a 3.6% drop for the broader benchmark stock index since March 8, when problems at Silicon Valley Bank set off fears of financial system contagion. Among the big tech stocks, Apple Inc has fallen 1.5% over that time, while Microsoft Corp climbed 3.4% and Intel Corp rose over 7%.

  • Supplier, Buyer Relations Are Shifting Again as Pandemic Strains Ease

    The commercial relationships between retailers and their suppliers that shifted under the strains of the Covid-19 pandemic are transforming again as companies cope with continuing changes in consumer spending and high costs across their supply chains. Large companies including Walmart and Whole Foods Market are pressing suppliers to cut prices for goods while others have been canceling orders for products from clothing to appliances. Logistics experts say the retailers are looking to use their scale and buying power to gain greater control of their supply chains now that shortages have generally eased and supplier-buyer dynamics return to prepandemic norms.

  • Speculators build $16 billion bearish bet on Europe's banks

    Short sellers had amassed bearish positions worth more than $15.7 billion against European banks by Tuesday, after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank sparked contagion fears and sent shares plunging, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Big hedge funds including Marshall Wace and Odey Asset Management added to short positions against Europe's banks, regulatory filings seen by Reuters and data from Breakout Point showed. Odey Asset Management and Marshall Wace declined to comment.