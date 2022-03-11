U.S. markets close in 4 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,262.78
    +3.26 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,368.99
    +194.92 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,050.70
    -79.27 (-0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,002.44
    -9.23 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.98
    +2.96 (+2.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,984.20
    -16.20 (-0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    26.16
    -0.10 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0963
    -0.0031 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0080
    -0.0030 (-0.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3077
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.0540
    +0.9240 (+0.80%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,940.43
    -309.71 (-0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    875.35
    +11.41 (+1.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,161.59
    +62.50 (+0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market to Reach $10.9 Billion by 2026

·6 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cold Chain Monitoring - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Cold Chain Monitoring - FEB 2022 Report
Cold Chain Monitoring - FEB 2022 Report

FACTS AT A GLANCE
What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 10; Released: February 2022
Executive Engagements: 381
Companies: 55 - Players covered include Astrona Biotechnologies; Berlinger & Co. AG; Controlant; Daikin Industries Ltd.; Elpro-Buchs AG; Freshsurety; Infratab, Inc.; Interstate Warehousing; Klinge Corporation; Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC; Monnit Corporation; Nimble Wireless Inc.; Orbcomm, Inc.; Safetraces, Inc.; Savi Technology, Inc.; Securerf Corporation; Sensitech Inc.; TagBox Solutions; Temperature Monitor Solutions Africa; Verigo; Zest Labs, Inc and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Component (Hardware, Software); Application (Food & Beverage, Pharma & Healthcare, Chemicals, Other Applications)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market to Reach $10.9 Billion by 2026
Cold chain monitoring utilizes advanced thermal as well as refrigerated packaging techniques to constantly monitor temperature of pharmaceuticals and perishable food products. The novel technology enable manufactures to preserve physical and biochemical features of frozen and chilled foods. Increasing demand for refrigeration in healthcare, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and chemical industries is fueling growth for the global cold chain monitoring market. Increasing consumption of protein-rich and carbohydrate-rich foods is fueling growth for refrigerated storage market in developing economies. Rising customer awareness regarding maintaining a healthy lifestyle is propelling food manufacturers to design high-end cold chain and refrigerated warehouses. Advent of novel RFID, networking, telematics, and remote temperature sensing devices are enabling cold chain operators to constantly monitor refrigeration temperatures. Driven by new growth opportunities created by the COVID-19 crisis within the cold chain industry, the relevance of various verticals of cold chain network, including refrigerated transportation and warehousing, became amplified instantly. Driven by pandemic induced surge, cold storage infrastructure domain is witnessing the proliferation of new and next generation technologies to supplement various aspects of cold chain including monitoring. IoT-based tools are increasingly being sought in monitoring temperatures and humidity periodically across a cold chain to ensure quality of products stored and to ensure compliance.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cold Chain Monitoring estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% over the analysis period. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14% CAGR to reach US$8.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 20.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.2% share of the global Cold Chain Monitoring market. Cold chain monitoring comprises the use of software and hardware, which includes adaptors, communication devices, application platforms, telematics unit, sensors, and RF devices and readers, among others.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.59 Billion by 2026
The Cold Chain Monitoring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 30.83% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.59 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 19.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.1% and 15.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The US dominates the global market owing to its advanced transportation as well as distribution network, which in turn allows companies to easily design cold chain facilities. Introduction of bilateral free trade agreements including North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and European Union Free Trade agreement (FTA) is enabling the US and European companies to export large quantities of perishable products. In order to tap the available opportunity, various firms are now designing high-end and well-connected cold storage facilities. Propelled by bourgeoning manufacturing sector and positive economic scenario, market for cold storage systems is witnessing a significant growth in the Asia Pacific region. More

MarketGlass Platform
Our MarketGlass Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cold-chain-monitoring-market-to-reach-10-9-billion-by-2026--301499079.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Nio Stock Plunges: Should You Buy Now?

    If you own shares in Nio (NYSE: NIO), you might want to make volatility your friend. Nio stock sank by double-digit percentages this morning, a day after it jumped double-digits. With today's sharp drop, Nio has now crashed a staggering 34% in just the past month, as of this writing.

  • SoFi's (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Just Bought Stock, But the Ownership Structure is a Mixed Bag

    Sometimes we can see more about the future of a young company based on what insiders do instead of what they say. That is why we will go through the ownership structure of SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI ), and see which insiders are serious about the long-term future of the company.

  • DocuSign stock plunges on weak earnings outlook

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss quarterly earnings for DocuSign.

  • What a Russian debt default would mean for the world

    The World Bank has warned Russia is “mighty close” to default on sovereign debt. It would mark the first country to suffer a major default in a century. Here are the implications for Russia and the world.

  • 2 Reasons Investors Should Not Give Up On Meta Just Yet

    Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) is having a challenging time lately. Surprised by the weak guidance, investors sold off the shares heavily -- Meta's share price has fallen by more than 40% (as of writing) since the earnings release in February. One of the major concerns with Meta is the slower growth in its advertising business -- revenue grew 20% in the fourth quarter of last year, much slower than the growth of 31% in 2020.

  • Morgan Stanley Trader Exits After Racking Up Millions in Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- A Morgan Stanley trader is leaving the firm after racking up tens of millions of dollars in losses as a bout of market turmoil makes and breaks trading books across Wall Street.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russian Economy in Tailspin; Wall Street ExitsRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitChina Tech Selloff Deepens as U.S

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Bets on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    If there’s one thing certain, it’s that markets are unpredictable – and that unpredictability is increasing. This past week has seen the sharpest day-to-day volatility on Wall Street since 2020. In an added complication, the reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has started Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of tha

  • Amazon stock split ‘just one more method’ to signal shareholder friendliness: Strategist

    Bank of America Head of the Research Investment Committee Jared Woodard sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Amazon's announced 20-for-1 stock split and buyback program, and how tech companies implement these splits to their stock.

  • Rio Tinto's Response to Russia Fighting Hits Stock, but Don't Run Yet

    Rio Tinto produces raw materials including copper, iron ore, bauxite, diamonds, uranium and industrial minerals. On Thursday it was reported RIO was dropping its connection to Russian businesses. In this daily bar chart of RIO, below, we can see that prices gapped down below the 200-day and the 50-day averages.

  • Market check: Stocks open higher, volatility settles, Chinese stocks slide

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Friday.&nbsp;

  • 3 Humbled Nasdaq Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    Too many investors have been a little too aggressive with their selling of late, setting the stage for major rebounds.

  • Why Roblox Stock Dropped 6.5% Today

    On yet another tough day for tech stocks, with the Nasdaq down 1%, Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock fell harder than most. Shares of the online gaming platform plummeted 6.5% through close of trading Thursday, then continued to fall after-hours -- and you can blame Jefferies for that. In a note covered by TheFly.com today, Jefferies lowered its price target on Roblox shares by $10, to just $50 a share.

  • Why Shopify, Sea, and MercadoLibre Stocks Crashed Today

    As of 11 a.m. ET, shares of both e-commerce platform provider Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and the South American online retail giant MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) were down by about 6.8%. Meanwhile, Singapore-based Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), which operates the Shopee marketplace in Southeast Asia, was suffering an 8.5% meltdown. Late on Wednesday, for the first time this millennium, Amazon announced a stock split.

  • Alibaba stock sinks to $92 — Here's why shares are down

    Alibaba (BABA) American depository shares closed at 52-week lows following JD.com's (JD) quarterly print, and amid renewed worries over Chinese ADRs delistings off US exchanges.

  • 12 dividend stocks paying at least 3.5% that are well-suited for high inflation

    These companies are expected to produce rapid growth for sales and earnings, and have high dividend yields well-covered by cash flow.

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

    Money can't buy you happiness, but what about working with a financial advisor?

  • Rivian's Down Again, but This Nasdaq SaaS Stock Is Falling Harder

    The mood on Wall Street seemed a bit better on Friday morning, as investors reacted positively to the potential for an eventual end to the war in Ukraine. Despite the bounce, disappointment about earnings results from late Thursday made its presence felt in premarket trading on Friday. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), which has been the subject of some controversy lately, saw further declines after releasing its financial results.

  • Why NetEase, Bilibili, and iQiyi Plunged on Thursday

    U.S.-listed Chinese stocks fell across the board as the Securities and Exchange Commission released its first list of Chinese companies that failed to adhere to the newly passed Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act.

  • 3 Stocks Reddit Investors Can't Get Enough Of

    Granted, hordes of people gathered together can sometimes behave in ways that lead to disastrous results. With that as the backdrop, investors who regularly turn to the online discussion platform Reddit as a source for stock ideas are suddenly buying a whole lot more of these three companies. Should you join the crowd and consider these three stocks that Reddit users can't get enough of?

  • Exclusive-Nokia set to replace Huawei gear in parts of Vodafone Idea's India network - sources

    Nokia is in talks to replace Huawei 4G radio equipment from parts of Vodafone Idea's telecom network in India, in one of the largest swap deals for the Finnish company, three sources familiar with the matter said. The deal will see Nokia deploying 12,000 5G-ready radio sites and 4,000 small cells in Vodafone Idea's network in India's capital Delhi, the sources said. Telecom operators in India have been reducing their dependence on Huawei after certain security concerns and Vodafone Idea's move is a blow to Huawei's prospects in the country, telecom experts said, adding more operators may choose to replace the Chinese company as supplier.