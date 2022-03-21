SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cold Form Blister Packaging - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Cold Form Blister Packaging Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026

FACTS AT A GLANCE

What's New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 6; Released: February 2022

Executive Engagements: 1132

Companies: 32 - Players covered include Amcor plc; Aphena Pharma Solutions, Inc.; Bilcare Limited; Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH; Essentra plc; Flexi Pack Limited; Green Pack Foils Pvt. Ltd.; Ningbo Dragon Packaging Technology Co,Ltd.; Nuplas Industries Limited; PAXXUS; Ropack Inc.; Svam Toyal Packaging Industries Pvt. Ltd.; Tekni-Plex, Inc.; Wasdell Packaging Group; Winpak Ltd.; Wisesorbent Technology LLC and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Material (Aluminum, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polypropylene, Oriented-Polyamide, Other Materials); Application (Pharmaceuticals, Food & Confectionery, Other Applications)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; India; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

Story continues

ABSTRACT-

Global Cold Form Blister Packaging Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026

Cold form blister packaging displays enhanced delamination resistance as well as offers optimal protection to extend shelf-life of products. The packaging provides an effective barrier to light, moisture, gases and oxygen to keep the product intact. Growth in the global market continues to witness steady growth backed by rising demand from the healthcare sector, production innovations and supportive regulations. Popular as cold form foil blisters across end-use industries, mainly in the healthcare sector, the packaging is produced by sandwiching aluminum-based laminate films or foils between nylon and polyvinyl films by employing the dry bond lamination technique. Cold form foils are widely employed in healthcare owing to high-efficiency rate and extended shelf life attributes. In recent years research focused on new raw material sources with improved quality has resulted in development of advanced cold form sealing packages. The market expansion is also facilitated by stringent regulations implemented by major healthcare organizations and leading regulatory agencies. Focusing on product labeling and sealing along with sustainability efforts, these guidelines have paved way for broader acceptance of cold form blister packaging.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cold Form Blister Packaging estimated at US$986.6 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period. Aluminum, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.2% CAGR to reach US$654.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polyvinyl Chloride segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.7% share of the global Cold Form Blister Packaging market. Cold-form products are dependent on deformable aluminum that acts as a barrier layer to the blister pack. Aluminum foil is mainly preferred due to its major characteristics such as barrier function, decorative features, packaging, handling, filling and death fold properties. Thermoforming blister packs generally use polyvinyl chloride for forming web due to convenient thermoforming and affordability. The pack allows users to visually inspect the product and reject faulty blister cards by a worker or inspecting camera.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $137.8 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $244.3 Million by 2026

The Cold Form Blister Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$137.8 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 14.01% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$244.3 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 4.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$262.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. The growing demand for blister packaging is driven by rise of consumerism, growing population, rapid urbanization, growing employment, rising incomes, and improving disposable income in developed regions.

Polypropylene Segment to Reach $162.9 Million by 2026

In the global Polypropylene segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$86.5 Million will reach a projected size of US$121.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$24.4 Million by the year 2026. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

Info411@strategyr.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cold-form-blister-packaging-market-to-reach-1-2-billion-by-2026--301505682.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.