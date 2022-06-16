The global cold pain therapy market is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2027 from USD 1.8 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.1%

ReportLinker

during the forecast period. Growth in this market is mainly driven by growing incidence of arthritis and availability of cold pain products at affordable cost. "The OTC products segment accounted for the highest growth rate in thecold pain therapymarket, by product, during the forecast period.

The cold pain therapy market is segmented into OTC products and prescription productsbased on product.In 2021, the OTC products segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the cold pain therapy market.



Market growth can largely be attributed to the easy accessibility of OTC products in retail and online pharmacies.

"E-pharmacies segment accounted for the highest CAGR."

Based on the distribution channel, the cold pain therapy market has been segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and e-pharmacies.In 2021, the e-pharmaciessegment accounted for the highest growth rate.



This can be attributed to the easy accessibility of medications coupled with added discounts.

"Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing regioncold pain therapymarket."

The global cold pain therapy market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Factors such as increasing geriatric population coupled with rising prevalence of arthritis and other musculoskeletal disorders.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 30%,and Tier 3 -30%

• By Designation: C-level - 27%, D-level - 18%, and Others - 55%

• By Region: North America -51%, Europe - 21%, Asia Pacific - 18%, Latin America – 6%, and the Middle East & Africa – 4%



Lists of Companies Profiled in the Report:

• Beiersdorf AG (Germany)

• DJO Global, Inc. (US)

• Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc. (Japan)

• Össur (Iceland)

• Johnson & Johnson (US)

• Pfizer (US)

• Sanofi (France)

• Rohto Pharmaceutical (Japan)

• 3M (US)

• Cardinal Health Inc. (US)

• Bird & Cronin (US)

• Compass Health Brands (US)

• Breg, Inc. (US)

• Medline Industries (US)

• Performance Health (US)

• Romsons Group of Industries (India

• Unexo Life Sciences (India)

• Polar Products (US)

• Rapid Aid (Canada)

• Mueller Sports Medicine (US)

• Pic Solution (US)

• Bruder Healthcare Company (US)

• Brownmed Inc. (US)

• Medichill (Australia)

• ThermoTek, Inc. (US)



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the global cold pain therapymarket.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as product,application, distribution channel,and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis ofthe key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall cold pain therapy market and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

