Global Cold Plasma Market Size to be Worth USD 5.44 Billion by 2030, at 14.9% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

·8 min read

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published a research report on "Cold Plasma Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application (Surface Treatment, Sterilization & Disinfection, Coating, Finishing, Adhesion, Wound Healing, Others); By End-Use; By Regime; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" in its research database.

Polaris_Market_Research_Logo
Polaris_Market_Research_Logo

According to recent research study published by Polaris Market Research, the global cold plasma market size and share is expected to register a CAGR of 14.9% growth and industry revenue is expected to increase from USD 1.67 Billion in 2021 to reach USD 5.44 Billion by 2030.

What is Cold Plasma Market? How Big is Cold Plasma Market Share?

  • Overview

Cold plasma is a novel non-thermal plasma that uses ionized gases to inactivate bacteria, including Multidrug-Resistant (MDR) bacteria. Also referred to as non-equilibrium plasma, cold plasma has various applications in bioengineering, medicine, and therapeutics. It is often used to sterilize biomedical surfaces, alter the surface of biomedical devices and materials, and treat living biological tissues as it provides a contact-free and pain-free process. Non-thermal plasma has the ability to kill bacteria and prevent infection.

The applications of cold plasma in prohibiting infection and increasing the life span of PPE are expected to create offers lucrative opportunities for the growth of the cold plasma market during the forecast years. Also, its environment-friendly nature is projected to ensure a surge in its adoption in the years to come. Moreover, the rising requirement for medical investigation for building treatment of lung bladder, skin, and breast cancer creates potential opportunities for the growth of the market.

Request Sample Copy of Cold Plasma Market Research Report at https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cold-plasma-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, Table of Contents, Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis and our research methodology.)

This Report Contains Answers to The Following Questions:

  • What are the key market trends?

  • What are the significant segments operating in the cold plasma market?

  • What are projections of the industry considering capacity, production, and production value?

  • Where will the strategic developments take the industry in the mid to long-term?

  • How big is the opportunity for the market?

  • How much is the cold plasma market worth?

  • Who are the major players operating in the cold plasma market?

  • What will the market size and growth rate be in the forecast period?

  • Which are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams?

Top Players in the Cold Plasma Market Are:

  • AcXys Plasma Technologies

  • Adtec Plasma Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Apyx Medical

  • Coating Plasma Innovation

  • Enercon Industries Corporation

  • Europlasma N.V.

  • Henniker Plasma

  • Neoplas GmbH

  • Nordson Corporation

  • P2i Limited

  • Plasmatreat GmbH

  • Softal Corona & Plasma Gmbh

  • Surfx Technologies LLC

  • Tantec A/S

  • Thierry Corporation

Request for Discount on this Report Before Purchase at https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cold-plasma-market/request-for-discount-pricing

Cold Plasma Market: Growth Driving Factors

The growing use of cold plasma in several industries is fueling the growth of the cold plasma market. The essential advantages provided by cold plasma technology are expected to boost the market growth. The increasing awareness about food safety is further projected to boost the growth of the cold plasma market. In addition, the growing prevalence of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAI) is expected to drive market growth. Other factors expected to propel the growth of the cold plasma market in the timeline period includes a surge in capital investment and developments in textile production. Moreover, advantages provided by this technology, such as low water and energy consumption, improved wettability, low cost, minimal fiber damage, and reduced flammability, are anticipated to drive the adoption of cold plasma techniques.

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC at https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/checkouts/12791

Cold Plasma Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Market Outlook for 2030

USD 5.44 billion

Market Size 2021 Value

USD 1.67 billion

Expected CAGR Growth

14.9% from 2022 - 2030

Base Year

2021

Forecast Year

2022 - 2030

Top Market Players

AcXys Plasma Technologies, Adtec Plasma Technology Co., Ltd., Apyx Medical, Coating Plasma Innovation, Enercon Industries Corporation, Europlasma N.V., Henniker Plasma, Neoplas GmbH, Nordson Corporation, P2i Limited, Plasmatreat GmbH, Softal Corona & Plasma Gmbh, Surfx Technologies, LLC, Tantec A/S, and Thierry Corporation.

Segments Covered

By End-Use, By Regime, By Application, By Region

Customization Options

Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Also Read Press Release on, Cold Plasma Market Size worth $5.44 Billion by 2030 | CAGR: 14.9%

Cold Plasma Market: Report Segmentation

  • Insight by Regime

On the basis of the regime, the atmospheric pressure segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2021. This largest market share can be attributed to its rising use in various industries such as medicine, food, textiles, and packaging, atmospheric. However, the low-pressure regime type segment has a moderate share owing to the bactericidal activity and minimal surface ablation.

Geographic Overview: Cold Plasma Market

Based on geography, Europe witnessed the largest market share in 2021. This growth can be attributed to the growing number of cold plasma manufacturers and increasing R&D activities in Germany. Then, North America is the second region leading the market growth. The key factors expected to drive the market growth in this region during the forecast period include the rising use of technologically improved products. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is further projected to generate a high CAGR in the market in 2021 owing to the surging demand for cold plasma technology in emerging countries, including China, India, Japan, and South Korea, among other countries. Also, major enterprises are focusing on developing and extending their R&D activities and distribution networks in the region.

Browse the Detail Report "Cold Plasma Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application (Surface Treatment, Sterilization & Disinfection, Coating, Finishing, Adhesion, Wound Healing, Others); By End-Use; By Regime; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cold-plasma-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail Us At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

The market is primarily segmented based on end-use, regime, application, and region.

Cold Plasma Market: By End-Use Outlook

  • Automotive

  • Electronics & Semiconductors

  • Food Processing & Packaging

  • Medical

  • Aerospace

  • Polymers & Plastics

  • Others

Cold Plasma Market: By Regime Outlook

  • Low Pressure

  • Atmospheric Pressure

Cold Plasma Market: By Application Outlook

  • Surface Treatment

  • Sterilization & Disinfection

  • Coating

  • Finishing

  • Adhesion

  • Wound Healing

  • Others

The Key Highlight of the Report:

  • Market size & share estimation and forecast

  • Market intelligence & market opportunity assessment

  • Competitor benchmarking

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Extensive market scope covering all significant offerings in the ecosystem

  • In-depth analysis of all the countries covered in each report

  • Current and upcoming trends impact analysis

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Browse More Similar Top Selling Reports:

  • Prostate Health Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Disease Indication (Prostate Cancer, Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH), Prostatitis); By Modality (Diagnosis, Treatment); By Treatment (Surgery, Radiation Therapy, Therapeutics); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030

  • Carrier Screening Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Expanded Carrier Screening, Targeted Disease Carrier Screening); By Medical Condition; By Technology; By End-User; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030

  • Multiplex Assays Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Technology ; By Type (Protein Multiplex Assays, Nucleic Acid Multiplex Assays, Cell-Based Multiplex Assays); By Application, By End-User; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030

  • Sleeping Aids Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Mattresses & Pillows, Sleep Laboratories, Medications, Sleep Apnea Devices); By Sleep Disorders; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030

  • Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Technology; By Application (Clinical Pathology, Virology, Bacteriology, Parasitology, Productivity Testing, Pregnancy Testing, Toxicology, Others); By Animal Type; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for our clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve our diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide our customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to our customers.

Contact Us:
Likhil G
30 Wall Street
8th Floor,
New York City, NY 10005,
United States
Phone: +1-929 297-9727
Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com
Follow US: LinkedIn | twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cold-plasma-market-size-to-be-worth-usd-5-44-billion-by-2030--at-14-9-cagr-growth-polaris-market-research-301528032.html

SOURCE Polaris Market Research

