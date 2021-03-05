Global Cold Storage Construction Market Trajectory & Analytics, 2012-2019 & 2020-2027 with Short-term Impacts of COVID-19 on Production & Procurement
Global Cold Storage Construction Market to Reach $19 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cold Storage Construction estimated at US$7.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Production Stores, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.6% CAGR and reach US$11.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Bulk Stores segment is readjusted to a revised 13.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.9% CAGR
The Cold Storage Construction market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.9% and 11.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.7% CAGR.
Ports Segment to Record 12.8% CAGR
In the global Ports segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Cold Storage: A Major Aspect of Cold Chain Logistics
Robust Growth on the Cards for Cold Storage Construction Market
Sustained Investments in Cold Chain Logistics Worldwide: Cornerstone for Present and Future Growth of the Market
Growing Significance of Farm-to-Fork Trend Instigates Widespread Adoption of Cold Chain Logistics
World Cold Chain Logistics Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Sector
Rising Concerns over Food Security and Post-Harvest & Supply Chain Losses Create Strong Business Case
Post-Harvest & Supply Chain Losses Remain Global Phenomena
Food Security Concerns More Evident Than Ever Before
Consumer Demand (in Million Tonnes) for Cereals, Vegetable Oil and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period 2008-17 and 2018-27
Key Issues Fuelling Food Security Concerns Worldwide
Population Growth
World Population to Reach 8.5 Billion by 2030 and to 9.7 Billion by 2050: Global Population Figures for Years 1990, 2015, 2030, 2050 & 2100
Declining Per Capita Arable Land
Per Capita Arable Land (in Hectares) in Developed and Developing Regions for the Years 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030 & 2050
While Developed Regions Hold Bigger Share, Developing Countries Display Fast Paced Growth
Global Competitor Market Shares
Cold Storage Construction Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
A M King
Americold Logistics LLC
Burris Logistics
Emergent Cold
Hansen Cold Storage Construction
Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC
Nichirei Logistics Group Inc.
Preferred Freezer Services, LLC.
Primus Builders, Inc.
Tippman Group
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Healthy Tide in Grocery & Processed Food Retail Augments Investments in Cold Storage Infrastructure
Key Retail Trends Influencing Wider Deployment of Cold Storage Infrastructure
Emphasis on Fresh Supply Chains
Emergence of Online Retail Channel
Rising Demand for Organic Foods
Demanding Supply Chain Requirements of Temperature Sensitive Pharmaceuticals Spurs Market Expansion
Current State of Pharmaceutical Logistics Sector: A Review
World Pharmaceutical Logistics Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Cold Chain and Non Cold Chain Segments
Vaccines Make Cold Chain Highly Relevant in Pharmaceutical Logistics
Novel Technologies and Approaches Poised to Revitalize Cold Storage Construction: A Review of Latest Trends in Cold Storage Landscape
Insulation: Primary Investment Area in Cold Storage Construction
EPS Facilitates Maximum Insulation Efficiency and Long-Term Performance
SPF Seeks Bigger Role in Cold Storage Insulation
HCFC Phase Out Programs Build Momentum for Alternative Refrigerants in Cold Chains
HCFC Phase Out Timeline
Ammonia Refrigeration Gains Robust Traction in Cold Storage Facilities
Offering Eco-Friendly Alternative, CO2 Refrigeration Set to Make Big Gains
Energy Efficiency Becomes the Norm in Modern Cold Storage Facility
With Low Heat Signature & Less Energy Consumption, LEDs Grab Attention in Cold Storage Energy Efficiency Strategies
VFDs Come to Fore to Augment Cold Storage HPAC Infrastructure
FSMA's Latest Regulation Seeks Further Refinements in Cold Storage Construction
