Global Cold Storage Construction Strategic Business Report 2023: Globalization of Businesses Drives the Need for Efficient Supply Chain Designs
Global Market for Cold Storage Construction
The "Cold Storage Construction: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Cold Storage Construction estimated at US$11.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Production Stores, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.4% CAGR and reach US$18.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Bulk Stores segment is readjusted to a revised 13.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.4% CAGR
The Cold Storage Construction market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.3% and 12.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.4% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
408
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$11.8 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$32.8 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
13.6%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Year 2021 in Review and Near Term Outlook
After the Pandemic, Global Economic Uncertainty Surges Again Amid the Russia-Ukraine War, Lowering Growth Expectations for 2022: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
Cold Storage Experiences Scintillating Surge with COVID-19-Induced Online Grocery & Vaccine Storage Demand
Rise in Online Grocery Shopping Fuels Demand
Vaccine Storage Remains Key Demand Driver
Vaccine Distribution Leads to Flurry of Cold Storage Construction Projects
Top Countries with Highest Rate of COVID-19 Vaccination: Share (%) of People Vaccinated against COVID-19 (May 2022)
COVID-19 Vaccination Stats
COVID-19 Vaccine Approval Details: 2020-2022
Competition
Cold Storage Construction - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Cold Storage: A Major Aspect of Cold Chain Logistics
Cold Storage Construction: The Different Types
Robust Growth on the Cards for Cold Storage Construction Market
The US - The Leading Region for Cold Storage Construction
New Cold Storage Projects
Cold Storage Construction Projects: Navigating through Unique Challenges
High Build-Out Cost & Higher Ceilings
Shortage of Skilled Labor
Extended Lead Times & Delivery Delays
Other Physical Demands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Manufacturers Ramp Up Cold Storage Construction at Sites in Proximity of Manufacturing Locations
Materials Shortages Emerge as Burning Issue for Cold Storage Construction
Shortages-Driven Changes
Efforts on Rise to Build Sophisticated Facilities in Cost-Efficient Manner
COVID-19 Triggers Unprecedented Disruptions in the Supply Chain & Accelerates the Urgency to Rethink Supply Chain Management
Globalization of Businesses Drives the Need for Efficient Supply Chain Designs
Significant Growth in E-Commerce and online Grocery Shopping Induced by the Pandemic: A Key Driver
Global e-Commerce Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Same Day Delivery Heightens Demand
Share of Grocery Sales Online: 2016-2025
Healthy Tide in Processed Food Retail Augments Investments in Cold Storage Infrastructure
Key Retail Trends Influencing Wider Deployment of Cold Storage Infrastructure
Emphasis on Fresh Supply Chains
Emergence of Online Retail Channel
Rising Demand for Organic Foods
Global Demand for Organic Food in US$ Billion: 2021, 2015, 2020 and 2025
Global Organic Agricultural Land in Million Hectares for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
Organic Farmland as % of Total Agricultural Land by Region: 2018
Pandemic Drives Consumer Shift Towards Natural & Organic Foods
Strong Demand for Frozen Foods Bodes Well for Market Growth
Frozen Foods: Key Benefits Driving Consumer Acceptance
Global Opportunity for Frozen Foods by Type (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026
COVID-19 Sets the Stage for Frozen Food Consumption
Factors Favoring Frozen Food Demand amid Pandemic
Rise in Online Food Orders Accelerate Demand for Cold Storage Units
Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
Demanding Supply Chain Requirements of Temperature Sensitive Pharmaceuticals Spurs Market Expansion
Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
Rapid Growth of Generic Drugs to Drive Demand
Global Generic Drugs Market Size (in $ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2019, 2020 & 2025
Vaccines Make Cold Chain Highly Relevant in Pharmaceutical Logistics
Investment in Pharma Cold Storage Facilities to Increase in the US in the Wake of the Pandemic
Construction of the Cold Storage Facility for Storing COVID-19 Vaccines Begins in Egypt
Prevailing Trends in Healthcare Sector Widen Opportunities
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
Technology Adoption on the Rise in the Cold Chain Sector
Automation on Rise in Cold Storage Facilities
Vertical Construction a Growing Trend
Novel Technologies and Approaches Poised to Revitalize Cold Storage Construction: A Review of Latest Trends in Cold Storage Landscape
Sandwich Panels Most used for Thermal Insulation of Cold Storage Chambers
Data-Driven Approach for Increasing Energy Efficiency of Cold Storage Units
Challenges Faced by the Cold Chain Logistics Industry: Technology Coming to the Rescue
HCFC Phase Out Programs Build Momentum for Alternative Refrigerants in Cold Chains
HCFC Phase Out Timeline in the US
Ammonia Refrigeration Gains Robust Traction in Cold Storage Facilities
Offering Eco-Friendly Alternative, CO2 Refrigeration Set to Make Big Gains
Led by Growing Population & Nutrition Needs, Global Food Industry to Offer Broad Based Opportunities for Cold Storage Facilities
Growing Population Pushes up Demand for Food and Beverage Products: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Global Average Food and Beverage Revenue Per Capita (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
