The Global Cold Storage Market is forecast to grow by $118.3 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.47% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Cold Storage Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the cold storage market and is forecast to grow by $118.3 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.47% during the forecast period.

New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cold Storage Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192465/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the cold storage market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising awareness about reducing wastage of food, growing consumption of frozen food, and compliance with regulations.



The cold storage market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Meat and seafood

• Fruits and vegetables

• Bakery and confectionery

• Dairy and frozen products

• Others



By Type

• Private

• semi-private

• Public



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the use of fuel cell-based forklifts in refrigerated warehousing to increase productivity and save space as one of the prime reasons driving the cold storage market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing use of AS/RS and the use of IoT with cold chain logistics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the cold storage market covers the following areas:

• Cold storage market sizing

• Cold storage market forecast

• Cold storage market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cold storage market vendors that include Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP, Beijing Howcool Refrigeration Technology Co. Ltd., Burris Logistics, Changzhou Yuyan Refrigeration Equipment Co. Ltd., Coldman Logistics Pvt.Ltd., Commercial Cold Storage Group Ltd., Congebec Logistics Inc., Holt Logistics Corp., Interstate Cold Storage Inc., John Swire and Sons Ltd., Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, NewCold Cooperatief UA, Nichirei Corp., Nilkamal Ltd., Nor AM Cold Storage Inc., RSA Global DWC LLC, Snowman Logistics Ltd., Stellar Development Foundation, VersaCold Logistics Services, and Wabash Valley Cold Storage. Also, the cold storage market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192465/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



