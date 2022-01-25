U.S. markets close in 2 hours 6 minutes

Global Collagen Drinks Market By End User, By Distribution Channel, By Packaging Type, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027

ReportLinker
·7 min read

The Global Collagen Drinks Market size is expected to reach $554. 48 million by 2027, rising at a market growth of 16. 5% CAGR during the forecast period. Collagen drinks are dietary supplements that contain collagen proteins and can be consumed in liquid or powder form.

New York, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Collagen Drinks Market By End User, By Distribution Channel, By Packaging Type, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06222240/?utm_source=GNW
Some proteins are dissolved in liquid-like purified water. Several studies showed that the consumption of collagen supplements enhances the health of nails, hair, skin and joints. Another way of ingesting collagen is in powder form by blending it in beverages or soft food. Based on the end-user, the market is bifurcated into males and females.

There is an increase in demand for collagen drinks from the nutraceutical industry, which has led to a rise in production of the collagen integrated products. Various players are joining the industry with improved strategies and ideas to gain a competitive edge in the market.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic was unfavourable for the collagen drinks market. The outbreak of the pandemic caused the partial or complete closure of the manufacturing facilities of non-essential goods due to an imposed lockdown in nations such as India, China, Japan, Germany and U.S. Along with that, consumers were very concerned about their basic needs and essential items, which negatively impacted the demand for collagen drinks in the market. A significant portion of the beauty-sector market was shut down with the closure of the premium beauty-product stores. However, the market would witness significant demand for collagen drinks during the recovery phase.

As the world is moving towards normal, the market along with the beauty industry itself is anticipated to see growth due to an increase in the worldwide middle-class population and usage of e-commerce.

Market Growth Factors

Health benefits offered by collagen drinks

Collagen is a substantial element of skeletal muscle as it is the most richly found protein in the body. Some studies stated that the consumption of collagen drinks can help in increasing muscle mass in people who are losing it with age. In addition, collagen drinks act as a sleep tonic right before one goes to bed. Glycine is the most plentiful amino acid found in collagen. It can enhance sleep quality by being an inhibitory neurotransmitter. It reduces the body’s core temperature and makes it easier for the person to sleep comfortably.

Increasing disposable income of the consumers

With the rising income level and purchasing power, the living standards of consumers are constantly rising. Due to this, consumers are spending a significant amount on luxurious goods as well as functional foods & beverages. The growing health awareness among consumers is also pushing consumers with increased disposable income to consume supplement food products and drinks like collagen drinks. Also, increasing consciousness among people regarding their looks is motivating them to adopt all kinds of products to enhance their beauty.

Market Restraining Factors

Health Hazards posed by over consumption

Collagen drinks and supplements are usually formed from common food allergens like eggs, fish and shellfish. Some people might be allergic to these substances and go through anaphylaxis. Others report a bloating stomach and nausea after taking collagen supplements. Eczema, hives and wheezing are some of the allergic side effects caused by the product. Pregnant or breastfeeding women and people with allergies should be careful and check the label for possible allergens present in the supplement.

End User Outlook

Based on End User, the market is segmented into Male and Female. The male segment is projected to exhibit a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Male users mainly consume collagen drinks as it is a complex protein that sticks together connective tissues throughout the entire body like glue. Some varieties focus on improving the health and shine of facial hair for men. Collagen products also help in smoothening out the coarser skin of men, which would augment the demand for collagen drinks among men.

Distribution Channel Outlook

Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Pharmacies, Online Sales Channel and Other Distribution Channels. The online store market is expected to display a substantial growth rate in the collagen drinks market during the forecast period. It is because purchasing supplements online is more convenient than a walk-in store. People can avail various benefits through online shopping on credit and debit cards which provides further incentive to buy collagen online.

Packaging Outlook

Based on Packaging Type, the market is segmented into Glass Bottle and Plastic Bottle. The plastic bottle segment is expected to showcase a promising growth rate during the forecast period. This is because of plastic’s ability to be sturdy and resilient and it doesn’t break into sharp shards. This makes packaging and products safe to handle. Plastic bottles are cheaper to produce and efficient to stock.

Regional Outlook

Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is projected to display promising growth in the forecast period. This is due to the increase in demand for beauty drinks in the modelling industry and growing fashion in the region. Furthermore, a major portion of the world’s population lives in the region and therefore market players want to build their footprints in the Asian-pacific markets.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Amorepacific Corporation, Asterism Healthcare Group, ATP Science Pty Ltd., Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Heivy, Kino Biotech Co., Ltd. (Kinohimitsu), TCI Co., Ltd., Shiseido Company, Limited, Welbloom Bio Co., Ltd., and Wolfson Holdco Limited (Bauer Nutrition).

Strategies deployed in Collagen Drinks Market

Nov-2021: TCI introduced liquid collagen and patented Double Nutri, strip-type liquid packages. Double Nutri is TCI’s patented dosage form that overcomes the inabilities of traditional soft capsules and enables functional oils to turn into a delicious, convenient, high-absorption, and multi-formulated functional drink.

Apr-2021: AMOREPACIFIC introduced a renewed lineup of Super Collagen. This line consists of major essential nutrients for healthy skin composition, like hyaluronic acid, elastin, ceramide, vitamin C, selenium, and biotin.

Mar-2021: Amorepacific launched Scalp Saver, a shampoo product. This shampoo consists of green tea probiotic sees that can help in improving the imbalance in the scalp that is caused by the continuously changing weather and temperature.

Nov-2020: Kinohimitsu unveiled a green caviar marine collagen drink in Singapore. This drink contains Green Caviar that stands for sea grape, an edible seaweed, wherein each serving carries 5300mg collagen and also provides whitening, anti-aging, and UV protection.

Jun-2020: TCI collaborated with DXIN, a well-known brand in China. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to develop a range of premium functional foods for beauty purposes that include anti-aging Collagen Cubilose Drink, etc.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By End User

• Male

• Female

By Distribution Channel

• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

• Pharmacies

• Online Sales Channel

• Other Distribution Channels

By Packaging Type

• Glass Bottle

• Plastic Bottle

By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Nigeria

o Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

• Amorepacific Corporation

• Asterism Healthcare Group

• ATP Science Pty Ltd.

• Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

• Heivy

• Kino Biotech Co., Ltd. (Kinohimitsu)

• TCI Co., Ltd.

• Shiseido Company, Limited

• Welbloom Bio Co., Ltd.

• Wolfson Holdco Limited (Bauer Nutrition)

Unique Offerings

• Exhaustive coverage

• Highest number of market tables and figures

• Subscription based model available

• Guaranteed best price

• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06222240/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


