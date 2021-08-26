Global Collagen Peptides Market Report 2021-2027 - Emerging Nutricosmetics Space Presents Considerable Opportunities
DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Collagen Peptides - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Collagen Peptides Market to Reach $822.9 Million by 2027
Global market for Collagen Peptides estimated at US$564.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$822.9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Bovine, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$353.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Porcine segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $140.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR
The Collagen Peptides market in the U.S. is estimated at US$140.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$113 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.
Marine & Poultry Segment to Record 6.5% CAGR
In the global Marine & Poultry segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$168.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$258 Million by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$76.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.4% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Consumer Perceptions about Health Foods Transform Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic
Functional Foods and Immune Boosters Gain Prominence
Immunity Building Property of Collagen Peptide Sustains Demand Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID-19 Pandemic Renews Interest of Consumers in Collagen-Induced Nutricosmetics
Vegan Collagen to Gain Traction Helped by the Pandemic Scare
An Introduction to Collagen Peptides
Collagen Peptides Market: Prospects & Outlook
Cattle Hide and Bones: The Major Source of Collagen Peptides
Nutritional Products Emerge as the Largest Application Category
Emerging Economies Offer Tremendous Growth Opportunities
Consumer Inclination towards Healthy Lifestyle Drives Demand for Collagen Peptides
Product Versatility Aids Market Growth
Scientifically Proven Health Benefits Augur Well for the Market
Product Innovations Spur Growth in Collagen Peptides Market
Innovations in Collagen Domain
Brands Focus on Tasteless, Odorless Collagen Ingredients
Select Innovations in Collagen Peptide Market
Functional Attributes of Collagen Peptides Drive Demand in Food Supplements and Fortified Foods & Beverages
Government Efforts to Promote Healthy Diet Favors Market Growth
Beverage Makers' Focus on Collagen-based Products Augurs Well for the Market
Increasing Use of Collagen Peptides in Dietary Supplements
Collagen Peptides Move beyond Specialized Space to Everyday Foods
Exploring New Formulations
Collagen Peptides: Extending Aura beyond Aesthetics to Athletics
Collagen Peptide Supplements: Beneficial Effects on Health Drives Demand
Forms of Collagen Supplements
Key Factors to Consider in Selection of Collagen Supplements
A Glance at Select Collagen Supplements Available in the Market
Focus on Preventive Healthcare Boosts Gelatin Consumption of Collagen Peptides in Nutraceuticals
Personal Care & Cosmetics Industry Looks to Benefit from the Numerous Properties of Collagen Peptides
Collagen Peptides Make Noteworthy Splash into Beauty Products Market
Anti-Aging Products: A Major Factor Fueling Demand for Collagen Peptides
Collagen's Anti-Aging Properties: An Overview
Cosmeceuticals with Collagen Peptides to Improve Skin Functioning Finding Favor
Rising Consumer Interest in Collagen-Infused Nutricosmetics Supports Demand for Collagen Peptides
Declining Collagen Levels: A Major Cause of Skin Ageing
Collagen Peptides Emerge as Popular Ingredients in Nutricosmetics Products
Rising Importance of Collagen Peptides as Skin Renewal Nutricosmetics
Ingestible Collagen Holds an Edge over Topical Collagen Products
Knowledge on Collagen Breakdown: Essential for Manufacturers
Improving Collagen Effectiveness in Nutricosmetics by Combining with Other Proteins
Collagen Peptides Find Growing Use in Medical Applications
The Numerous Health Benefits of Collagen Support Demand for Collagen Peptides
Rising Osteoporosis Incidence Drives Focus onto Protein-Rich Products, Driving Opportunities for Collagen Peptides market
Collagen Peptide Presenting Nanofibrous Scaffold for Intervertebral Disc Regeneration
Induction of Collagen through Microneedling for Collagen
Versatility of Collagen Peptide Enables Use in Oral Medicines Manufacturing
Growing Use of Collagen Peptide as Biomaterials
Important Role of Tissue Engineered Collagen Biomaterials in Joint Reconstruction & Wound Healing
Innovative Plant-Derived Collagen Boosters Witness Increasing Popularity
Marine Collagen Emerges as a Compelling Alternative to Bovine Collagen for Health Benefits
Marine Vs Bovine Collagen
Benefits of Marine Collagen
Marine Collagen Holds Promise as Biomaterial in Biomedical Applications
Clean Credentials Support Adoption of Collagen Peptides
Key Challenges Confronting Collagen Peptides Market
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
Market Overview
Rising Demand for Functional Foods Bodes Well for Collagen Peptides Market
Gelatin & Collagen Peptide Blends Address Concerns Related to Joint Health
Aging Populace Offer Lucrative Opportunities for Collagen Peptides Market
Emerging Nutricosmetics Space Presents Considerable Opportunities for Collagen Peptides
Collagen Based Biomaterials Market: Facing Challenge from HA-based Biomaterials
Market Overview
Rising Demand for Functional Foods Augurs Well for Collagen Peptides Market
As a Key Nutricosmetics Market, Japan Poised to Offer Significant Benefits for Collagen Peptides Market
Popularity of Functional Foods & Beverages: Potential for Growth
Sports Nutrition Products: Opportunities for Growth
Europe: A Major Market for Collagen Peptides
Beauty-from-Within Market Drives Opportunities for Collagen Peptides
Asia-Pacific: Market Laden with Opportunities
India Emerges as a High Growth Market for Collagen Peptides
Rising Demand for Sports Nutrition Products Augurs Well for the Market
Functional Foods & Beverages Fuels Growth in Collagen Peptides Market
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 74
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vs6io1
