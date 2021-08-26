U.S. markets closed

Global Collagen Peptides Market Report 2021-2027 - Emerging Nutricosmetics Space Presents Considerable Opportunities

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Collagen Peptides - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global Collagen Peptides Market to Reach $822.9 Million by 2027

Global market for Collagen Peptides estimated at US$564.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$822.9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Bovine, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$353.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Porcine segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $140.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR

The Collagen Peptides market in the U.S. is estimated at US$140.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$113 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.

Marine & Poultry Segment to Record 6.5% CAGR

In the global Marine & Poultry segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$168.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$258 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$76.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.4% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors

  • Amicogen Inc.

  • Aspen Naturals

  • BioCell Technology, LLC

  • Chaitanya Agro Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

  • Collagen Solutions Plc

  • Crescent Biotech

  • Darling Ingredients Inc. (Rousselot Inc.)

  • Ewald-Gelatine GmbH

  • FoodMate Co. Ltd.

  • Gelita AG

  • GELNEX

  • Holista Colltech Limited

  • Italgelatine S.p.A.

  • Junca Gelatines S.L

  • Kayos

  • Kewpie Corporation

  • LAPI GELATINE S.p.a.

  • Nippi. Inc.

  • Nitta Gelatin India Limited

  • PB Leiner

  • Suboneyo Chemicals Pharmaceuticals (P) Limited

  • Vital Proteins LLC

  • Weishardt Holding SA

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

  • Consumer Perceptions about Health Foods Transform Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

  • Functional Foods and Immune Boosters Gain Prominence

  • Immunity Building Property of Collagen Peptide Sustains Demand Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

  • COVID-19 Pandemic Renews Interest of Consumers in Collagen-Induced Nutricosmetics

  • Vegan Collagen to Gain Traction Helped by the Pandemic Scare

  • An Introduction to Collagen Peptides

  • Collagen Peptides Market: Prospects & Outlook

  • Cattle Hide and Bones: The Major Source of Collagen Peptides

  • Nutritional Products Emerge as the Largest Application Category

  • Emerging Economies Offer Tremendous Growth Opportunities

  • Consumer Inclination towards Healthy Lifestyle Drives Demand for Collagen Peptides

  • Product Versatility Aids Market Growth

  • Scientifically Proven Health Benefits Augur Well for the Market

  • Product Innovations Spur Growth in Collagen Peptides Market

  • Innovations in Collagen Domain

  • Brands Focus on Tasteless, Odorless Collagen Ingredients

  • Select Innovations in Collagen Peptide Market

  • Functional Attributes of Collagen Peptides Drive Demand in Food Supplements and Fortified Foods & Beverages

  • Government Efforts to Promote Healthy Diet Favors Market Growth

  • Beverage Makers' Focus on Collagen-based Products Augurs Well for the Market

  • Increasing Use of Collagen Peptides in Dietary Supplements

  • Collagen Peptides Move beyond Specialized Space to Everyday Foods

  • Exploring New Formulations

  • Collagen Peptides: Extending Aura beyond Aesthetics to Athletics

  • Collagen Peptide Supplements: Beneficial Effects on Health Drives Demand

  • Forms of Collagen Supplements

  • Key Factors to Consider in Selection of Collagen Supplements

  • A Glance at Select Collagen Supplements Available in the Market

  • Focus on Preventive Healthcare Boosts Gelatin Consumption of Collagen Peptides in Nutraceuticals

  • Personal Care & Cosmetics Industry Looks to Benefit from the Numerous Properties of Collagen Peptides

  • Collagen Peptides Make Noteworthy Splash into Beauty Products Market

  • Anti-Aging Products: A Major Factor Fueling Demand for Collagen Peptides

  • Collagen's Anti-Aging Properties: An Overview

  • Cosmeceuticals with Collagen Peptides to Improve Skin Functioning Finding Favor

  • Rising Consumer Interest in Collagen-Infused Nutricosmetics Supports Demand for Collagen Peptides

  • Declining Collagen Levels: A Major Cause of Skin Ageing

  • Collagen Peptides Emerge as Popular Ingredients in Nutricosmetics Products

  • Rising Importance of Collagen Peptides as Skin Renewal Nutricosmetics

  • Ingestible Collagen Holds an Edge over Topical Collagen Products

  • Knowledge on Collagen Breakdown: Essential for Manufacturers

  • Improving Collagen Effectiveness in Nutricosmetics by Combining with Other Proteins

  • Collagen Peptides Find Growing Use in Medical Applications

  • The Numerous Health Benefits of Collagen Support Demand for Collagen Peptides

  • Rising Osteoporosis Incidence Drives Focus onto Protein-Rich Products, Driving Opportunities for Collagen Peptides market

  • Collagen Peptide Presenting Nanofibrous Scaffold for Intervertebral Disc Regeneration

  • Induction of Collagen through Microneedling for Collagen

  • Versatility of Collagen Peptide Enables Use in Oral Medicines Manufacturing

  • Growing Use of Collagen Peptide as Biomaterials

  • Important Role of Tissue Engineered Collagen Biomaterials in Joint Reconstruction & Wound Healing

  • Innovative Plant-Derived Collagen Boosters Witness Increasing Popularity

  • Marine Collagen Emerges as a Compelling Alternative to Bovine Collagen for Health Benefits

  • Marine Vs Bovine Collagen

  • Benefits of Marine Collagen

  • Marine Collagen Holds Promise as Biomaterial in Biomedical Applications

  • Clean Credentials Support Adoption of Collagen Peptides

  • Key Challenges Confronting Collagen Peptides Market

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

  • Market Overview

  • Rising Demand for Functional Foods Bodes Well for Collagen Peptides Market

  • Gelatin & Collagen Peptide Blends Address Concerns Related to Joint Health

  • Aging Populace Offer Lucrative Opportunities for Collagen Peptides Market

  • Emerging Nutricosmetics Space Presents Considerable Opportunities for Collagen Peptides

  • Collagen Based Biomaterials Market: Facing Challenge from HA-based Biomaterials

  • Market Overview

  • Rising Demand for Functional Foods Augurs Well for Collagen Peptides Market

  • As a Key Nutricosmetics Market, Japan Poised to Offer Significant Benefits for Collagen Peptides Market

  • Popularity of Functional Foods & Beverages: Potential for Growth

  • Sports Nutrition Products: Opportunities for Growth

  • Europe: A Major Market for Collagen Peptides

  • Beauty-from-Within Market Drives Opportunities for Collagen Peptides

  • Asia-Pacific: Market Laden with Opportunities

  • India Emerges as a High Growth Market for Collagen Peptides

  • Rising Demand for Sports Nutrition Products Augurs Well for the Market

  • Functional Foods & Beverages Fuels Growth in Collagen Peptides Market

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 74

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vs6io1

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-collagen-peptides-market-report-2021-2027---emerging-nutricosmetics-space-presents-considerable-opportunities-301363783.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

