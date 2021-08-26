Global Collagen Peptides Market Report 2021-2027 - Emerging Nutricosmetics Space Presents Considerable Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Collagen Peptides - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Global Collagen Peptides Market to Reach $822.9 Million by 2027

Global market for Collagen Peptides estimated at US$564.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$822.9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Bovine, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$353.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Porcine segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $140.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR

The Collagen Peptides market in the U.S. is estimated at US$140.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$113 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.



Marine & Poultry Segment to Record 6.5% CAGR

In the global Marine & Poultry segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$168.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$258 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$76.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.4% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors

Story continues

Amicogen Inc.

Aspen Naturals

BioCell Technology, LLC

Chaitanya Agro Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

Collagen Solutions Plc

Crescent Biotech

Darling Ingredients Inc. (Rousselot Inc.)

Ewald-Gelatine GmbH

FoodMate Co. Ltd.

Gelita AG

GELNEX

Holista Colltech Limited

Italgelatine S.p.A.

Junca Gelatines S.L

Kayos

Kewpie Corporation

LAPI GELATINE S.p.a.

Nippi. Inc.

Nitta Gelatin India Limited

PB Leiner

Suboneyo Chemicals Pharmaceuticals (P) Limited

Vital Proteins LLC

Weishardt Holding SA

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Consumer Perceptions about Health Foods Transform Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

Functional Foods and Immune Boosters Gain Prominence

Immunity Building Property of Collagen Peptide Sustains Demand Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Pandemic Renews Interest of Consumers in Collagen-Induced Nutricosmetics

Vegan Collagen to Gain Traction Helped by the Pandemic Scare

An Introduction to Collagen Peptides

Collagen Peptides Market: Prospects & Outlook

Cattle Hide and Bones: The Major Source of Collagen Peptides

Nutritional Products Emerge as the Largest Application Category

Emerging Economies Offer Tremendous Growth Opportunities

Consumer Inclination towards Healthy Lifestyle Drives Demand for Collagen Peptides

Product Versatility Aids Market Growth

Scientifically Proven Health Benefits Augur Well for the Market

Product Innovations Spur Growth in Collagen Peptides Market

Innovations in Collagen Domain

Brands Focus on Tasteless, Odorless Collagen Ingredients

Select Innovations in Collagen Peptide Market

Functional Attributes of Collagen Peptides Drive Demand in Food Supplements and Fortified Foods & Beverages

Government Efforts to Promote Healthy Diet Favors Market Growth

Beverage Makers' Focus on Collagen-based Products Augurs Well for the Market

Increasing Use of Collagen Peptides in Dietary Supplements

Collagen Peptides Move beyond Specialized Space to Everyday Foods

Exploring New Formulations

Collagen Peptides: Extending Aura beyond Aesthetics to Athletics

Collagen Peptide Supplements: Beneficial Effects on Health Drives Demand

Forms of Collagen Supplements

Key Factors to Consider in Selection of Collagen Supplements

A Glance at Select Collagen Supplements Available in the Market

Focus on Preventive Healthcare Boosts Gelatin Consumption of Collagen Peptides in Nutraceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics Industry Looks to Benefit from the Numerous Properties of Collagen Peptides

Collagen Peptides Make Noteworthy Splash into Beauty Products Market

Anti-Aging Products: A Major Factor Fueling Demand for Collagen Peptides

Collagen's Anti-Aging Properties: An Overview

Cosmeceuticals with Collagen Peptides to Improve Skin Functioning Finding Favor

Rising Consumer Interest in Collagen-Infused Nutricosmetics Supports Demand for Collagen Peptides

Declining Collagen Levels: A Major Cause of Skin Ageing

Collagen Peptides Emerge as Popular Ingredients in Nutricosmetics Products

Rising Importance of Collagen Peptides as Skin Renewal Nutricosmetics

Ingestible Collagen Holds an Edge over Topical Collagen Products

Knowledge on Collagen Breakdown: Essential for Manufacturers

Improving Collagen Effectiveness in Nutricosmetics by Combining with Other Proteins

Collagen Peptides Find Growing Use in Medical Applications

The Numerous Health Benefits of Collagen Support Demand for Collagen Peptides

Rising Osteoporosis Incidence Drives Focus onto Protein-Rich Products, Driving Opportunities for Collagen Peptides market

Collagen Peptide Presenting Nanofibrous Scaffold for Intervertebral Disc Regeneration

Induction of Collagen through Microneedling for Collagen

Versatility of Collagen Peptide Enables Use in Oral Medicines Manufacturing

Growing Use of Collagen Peptide as Biomaterials

Important Role of Tissue Engineered Collagen Biomaterials in Joint Reconstruction & Wound Healing

Innovative Plant-Derived Collagen Boosters Witness Increasing Popularity

Marine Collagen Emerges as a Compelling Alternative to Bovine Collagen for Health Benefits

Marine Vs Bovine Collagen

Benefits of Marine Collagen

Marine Collagen Holds Promise as Biomaterial in Biomedical Applications

Clean Credentials Support Adoption of Collagen Peptides

Key Challenges Confronting Collagen Peptides Market

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Overview

Rising Demand for Functional Foods Bodes Well for Collagen Peptides Market

Gelatin & Collagen Peptide Blends Address Concerns Related to Joint Health

Aging Populace Offer Lucrative Opportunities for Collagen Peptides Market

Emerging Nutricosmetics Space Presents Considerable Opportunities for Collagen Peptides

Collagen Based Biomaterials Market: Facing Challenge from HA-based Biomaterials

Market Overview

Rising Demand for Functional Foods Augurs Well for Collagen Peptides Market

As a Key Nutricosmetics Market, Japan Poised to Offer Significant Benefits for Collagen Peptides Market

Popularity of Functional Foods & Beverages: Potential for Growth

Sports Nutrition Products: Opportunities for Growth

Europe: A Major Market for Collagen Peptides

Beauty-from-Within Market Drives Opportunities for Collagen Peptides

Asia-Pacific: Market Laden with Opportunities

India Emerges as a High Growth Market for Collagen Peptides

Rising Demand for Sports Nutrition Products Augurs Well for the Market

Functional Foods & Beverages Fuels Growth in Collagen Peptides Market

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 74

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vs6io1

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-collagen-peptides-market-report-2021-2027---emerging-nutricosmetics-space-presents-considerable-opportunities-301363783.html

SOURCE Research and Markets