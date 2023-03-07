U.S. markets close in 2 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,998.93
    -49.49 (-1.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,957.40
    -474.04 (-1.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,589.46
    -86.28 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,889.67
    -10.09 (-0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.00
    -2.46 (-3.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.30
    -32.30 (-1.74%)
     

  • Silver

    20.23
    -0.91 (-4.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0569
    -0.0116 (-1.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9440
    -0.0390 (-0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1847
    -0.0179 (-1.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8860
    +0.9610 (+0.71%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,311.07
    -181.58 (-0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    506.59
    -4.43 (-0.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,919.48
    -10.31 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,309.16
    +71.38 (+0.25%)
     

Global Color Cosmetics Market to Reach $107.2 Billion by 2030

ReportLinker
·27 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Color Cosmetics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817980/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Color Cosmetics Market to Reach $107.2 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Color Cosmetics estimated at US$69.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$107.2 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5.6% over the period 2022-2030. Prestige Product, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.2% CAGR and reach US$73 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Mass Product segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $18.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR

The Color Cosmetics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$18.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$23.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 24 Featured)
- Avon Products, Inc.
- Cargill, Inc.
- C’est Moi
- Chanel SA
- Christian Dior SA
- City Color Cosmetics
- Francia Cosmetics
- Kose Corporation
- Lancome
- L’Oreal SA
- LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton
- M-A-C Cosmetics (Make-up Art Cosmetics)
- Revlon, Inc.
- Shiseido Co., Ltd.
- Unilever PLC


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817980/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Color Cosmetics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Facial Make-Up by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Facial Make-Up by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Facial Make-Up by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lip
Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Lip Products by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Lip Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nail
Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Nail Products by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Nail Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Color Cosmetics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Color Cosmetics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Color Cosmetics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prestige Product by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Prestige Product by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Prestige Product by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mass
Product by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Mass Product by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Mass Product by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Offline by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Offline by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Offline by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hair
Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Hair Products by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Hair Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 31: World Color Cosmetics Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Color Cosmetics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Color
Cosmetics by Application - Facial Make-Up, Hair Products, Lip
Products, Nail Products and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: USA Historic Review for Color Cosmetics by
Application - Facial Make-Up, Hair Products, Lip Products, Nail
Products and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Color Cosmetics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Facial
Make-Up, Hair Products, Lip Products, Nail Products and Other
Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Color
Cosmetics by Target Market - Prestige Product and Mass Product -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: USA Historic Review for Color Cosmetics by Target
Market - Prestige Product and Mass Product Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Color Cosmetics by Target
Market - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prestige
Product and Mass Product for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Color
Cosmetics by Distribution - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: USA Historic Review for Color Cosmetics by
Distribution - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Color Cosmetics by
Distribution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline
and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CANADA
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Color Cosmetics by Application - Facial Make-Up, Hair Products,
Lip Products, Nail Products and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Color Cosmetics by
Application - Facial Make-Up, Hair Products, Lip Products, Nail
Products and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Color Cosmetics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Facial
Make-Up, Hair Products, Lip Products, Nail Products and Other
Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Color Cosmetics by Target Market - Prestige Product and Mass
Product - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Color Cosmetics by Target
Market - Prestige Product and Mass Product Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Color Cosmetics by
Target Market - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Prestige Product and Mass Product for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Color Cosmetics by Distribution - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Color Cosmetics by
Distribution - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Color Cosmetics by
Distribution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline
and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

JAPAN
Color Cosmetics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Color Cosmetics by Application - Facial Make-Up, Hair Products,
Lip Products, Nail Products and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Color Cosmetics by
Application - Facial Make-Up, Hair Products, Lip Products, Nail
Products and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Color Cosmetics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Facial
Make-Up, Hair Products, Lip Products, Nail Products and Other
Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Color Cosmetics by Target Market - Prestige Product and Mass
Product - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Color Cosmetics by Target
Market - Prestige Product and Mass Product Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Color Cosmetics by
Target Market - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Prestige Product and Mass Product for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Color Cosmetics by Distribution - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Color Cosmetics by
Distribution - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Color Cosmetics by
Distribution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline
and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CHINA
Color Cosmetics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Color Cosmetics by Application - Facial Make-Up, Hair Products,
Lip Products, Nail Products and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: China Historic Review for Color Cosmetics by
Application - Facial Make-Up, Hair Products, Lip Products, Nail
Products and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Color Cosmetics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Facial
Make-Up, Hair Products, Lip Products, Nail Products and Other
Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Color Cosmetics by Target Market - Prestige Product and Mass
Product - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: China Historic Review for Color Cosmetics by Target
Market - Prestige Product and Mass Product Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: China 16-Year Perspective for Color Cosmetics by
Target Market - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Prestige Product and Mass Product for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Color Cosmetics by Distribution - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: China Historic Review for Color Cosmetics by
Distribution - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Color Cosmetics by
Distribution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline
and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

EUROPE
Color Cosmetics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Color Cosmetics by Application - Facial Make-Up, Hair Products,
Lip Products, Nail Products and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Color Cosmetics by
Application - Facial Make-Up, Hair Products, Lip Products, Nail
Products and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Color Cosmetics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Facial
Make-Up, Hair Products, Lip Products, Nail Products and Other
Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Color Cosmetics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Color Cosmetics by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Color Cosmetics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Color Cosmetics by Target Market - Prestige Product and Mass
Product - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Color Cosmetics by Target
Market - Prestige Product and Mass Product Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Color Cosmetics by
Target Market - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Prestige Product and Mass Product for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Color Cosmetics by Distribution - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Color Cosmetics by
Distribution - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Color Cosmetics by
Distribution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline
and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE
Color Cosmetics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Color Cosmetics by Application - Facial Make-Up, Hair Products,
Lip Products, Nail Products and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: France Historic Review for Color Cosmetics by
Application - Facial Make-Up, Hair Products, Lip Products, Nail
Products and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 82: France 16-Year Perspective for Color Cosmetics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Facial
Make-Up, Hair Products, Lip Products, Nail Products and Other
Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Color Cosmetics by Target Market - Prestige Product and Mass
Product - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: France Historic Review for Color Cosmetics by Target
Market - Prestige Product and Mass Product Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: France 16-Year Perspective for Color Cosmetics by
Target Market - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Prestige Product and Mass Product for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Color Cosmetics by Distribution - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: France Historic Review for Color Cosmetics by
Distribution - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: France 16-Year Perspective for Color Cosmetics by
Distribution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline
and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

GERMANY
Color Cosmetics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Color Cosmetics by Application - Facial Make-Up, Hair Products,
Lip Products, Nail Products and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Color Cosmetics by
Application - Facial Make-Up, Hair Products, Lip Products, Nail
Products and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 91: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Color Cosmetics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Facial
Make-Up, Hair Products, Lip Products, Nail Products and Other
Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Color Cosmetics by Target Market - Prestige Product and Mass
Product - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Color Cosmetics by Target
Market - Prestige Product and Mass Product Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Color Cosmetics by
Target Market - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Prestige Product and Mass Product for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Color Cosmetics by Distribution - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Color Cosmetics by
Distribution - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Color Cosmetics by
Distribution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline
and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ITALY
Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Color Cosmetics by Application - Facial Make-Up, Hair Products,
Lip Products, Nail Products and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Color Cosmetics by
Application - Facial Make-Up, Hair Products, Lip Products, Nail
Products and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 100: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Color Cosmetics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Facial
Make-Up, Hair Products, Lip Products, Nail Products and Other
Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Color Cosmetics by Target Market - Prestige Product and Mass
Product - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Color Cosmetics by Target
Market - Prestige Product and Mass Product Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Color Cosmetics by
Target Market - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Prestige Product and Mass Product for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Color Cosmetics by Distribution - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Color Cosmetics by
Distribution - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 106: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Color Cosmetics by
Distribution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline
and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM
Color Cosmetics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Color
Cosmetics by Application - Facial Make-Up, Hair Products, Lip
Products, Nail Products and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 108: UK Historic Review for Color Cosmetics by
Application - Facial Make-Up, Hair Products, Lip Products, Nail
Products and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 109: UK 16-Year Perspective for Color Cosmetics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Facial
Make-Up, Hair Products, Lip Products, Nail Products and Other
Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Color
Cosmetics by Target Market - Prestige Product and Mass Product -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 111: UK Historic Review for Color Cosmetics by Target
Market - Prestige Product and Mass Product Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 112: UK 16-Year Perspective for Color Cosmetics by Target
Market - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Prestige
Product and Mass Product for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Color
Cosmetics by Distribution - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 114: UK Historic Review for Color Cosmetics by
Distribution - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 115: UK 16-Year Perspective for Color Cosmetics by
Distribution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline
and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

SPAIN
Table 116: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Color Cosmetics by Application - Facial Make-Up, Hair Products,
Lip Products, Nail Products and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 117: Spain Historic Review for Color Cosmetics by
Application - Facial Make-Up, Hair Products, Lip Products, Nail
Products and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 118: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Color Cosmetics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Facial
Make-Up, Hair Products, Lip Products, Nail Products and Other
Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Color Cosmetics by Target Market - Prestige Product and Mass
Product - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Color Cosmetics by Target
Market - Prestige Product and Mass Product Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 121: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Color Cosmetics by
Target Market - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Prestige Product and Mass Product for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Color Cosmetics by Distribution - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 123: Spain Historic Review for Color Cosmetics by
Distribution - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 124: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Color Cosmetics by
Distribution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline
and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

RUSSIA
Table 125: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Color Cosmetics by Application - Facial Make-Up, Hair Products,
Lip Products, Nail Products and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 126: Russia Historic Review for Color Cosmetics by
Application - Facial Make-Up, Hair Products, Lip Products, Nail
Products and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 127: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Color Cosmetics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Facial
Make-Up, Hair Products, Lip Products, Nail Products and Other
Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 128: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Color Cosmetics by Target Market - Prestige Product and Mass
Product - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 129: Russia Historic Review for Color Cosmetics by Target
Market - Prestige Product and Mass Product Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 130: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Color Cosmetics by
Target Market - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Prestige Product and Mass Product for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 131: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Color Cosmetics by Distribution - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 132: Russia Historic Review for Color Cosmetics by
Distribution - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 133: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Color Cosmetics by
Distribution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline
and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF EUROPE
Table 134: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Color Cosmetics by Application - Facial Make-Up,
Hair Products, Lip Products, Nail Products and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 135: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Color Cosmetics
by Application - Facial Make-Up, Hair Products, Lip Products,
Nail Products and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817980/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Costco Plans a Move Members Will Hate (But They May Love Why)

    The warehouse club has confirmed that it's going to make the customer-unfriendly move, but the reason for it may delight members.

  • Scout Motors wants to build the next 'iconic' brand in the US — and the IRA is helping

    Volkswagen’s Scout Motors brand is capitalizing on its U.S. roots, with an EV twist. Scout Motors, named after the spunky off-roader built by now defunct International Harvester, will build its all-electric adventure vehicles from brand new $2 billion plant located in South Carolina. The plant will eventually employ 4,000 workers, and have an annual capacity of 200,000 EVs a year by the time it is up and running. Scout Motors says production will start in 2026, and teased images of two of of its upcoming vehicles.

  • U.S. Gasoline Demand Is Past Its Peak. EVs Are Only One of the Reasons.

    Sales of gasoline might never hit prepandemic levels again. What that means for drivers, refiners, and gas stations.

  • America is more energy independent than ever

    The United States is less reliant on foreign energy under President Biden than it was under Trump.

  • Kuwait Sees Asia Resisting Cheap Russian Oil: CERAWeek Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Welcome to day two of CERAWeek by S&P Global in Houston. This morning we’ve already heard from Exxon Mobil Corp. Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods, then coming up this afternoon will be OPEC secretary general Haitham Al-Ghais.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsPowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If NeededTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run

  • EV Startups Brace for Another Tough Year as Cash Dwindles

    Young electric-vehicle makers that worried last year about producing enough autos are now concerned about selling them.

  • GM's Autonomous Vehicle Unit Becomes Cost Conscious Following Robotaxi Ramp Up

    General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) robotaxi unit Cruise is eyeing cost cuts this year as mounting losses in the autonomous vehicle companies sparked investor concerns. "We'll continue to look at hardware, software - both in terms of component costs as well as the quantity of components that are on the vehicle - and continue to drive cost out as we move forward," Reuters reports citing Cruise's COO Gil West at a technology conference. At Cruise, General Motors burned through nearly $2 billion last year

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Oil prices eye first loss in 6 sessions after disappointing China import data

    Oil futures fell Thursday, with prices eyeing their first loss in six sessions after weaker-than-expected import data from China. Powell raised the possibility that the central bank could accelerate the pace of monetary tightening. May Brent crude (BRN00) (BRNK23) the global benchmark, was down $1.27, or 1.5%, at $84.91 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.

  • GM's Cruise to focus on cost cuts as it ramps up robotaxis

    General Motors Co's robotaxi unit Cruise is focusing on cutting costs this year, a top executive said on Monday, as mounting losses in the autonomous vehicle companies have sparked investor concerns and forced some to shut shop. "We'll continue to look at hardware, software - both in terms of component costs as well as the quantity of components that are on the vehicle - and continue to drive cost out as we move forward," Cruise's chief operating officer Gil West said at a technology conference. At Cruise, General Motors burned through nearly $2 billion last year.

  • JetBlue Airways Says 'Spirit Deal Is Solution To Lack Of Competition,' Contests Regulatory Overhang

    The Department of Transportation and Department of Justice are reportedly looking to block the prospective merger between JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) and Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE: SAVE) on the grounds that the merger would be anti-competitive. Robin Hayes, CEO of JetBlue, said the U.S. government's antitrust regulators had seemed intent on stopping the merger from the outset. The airlines have argued that merging will increase, rather than undermine, competition. "My sen

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Williams-Sonoma, Fortune Brands Innovations, Tempur Sealy International and Ethan Allen Interiors

    Williams-Sonoma, Fortune Brands Innovations, Tempur Sealy International and Ethan Allen Interiors have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • One in seven cars sold globally now is an EV

    Global sales of electric cars increased by around 60% in 2022, surpassing 10 million for the first time, even though car sales broadly were soft last year.

  • Argentina’s Copper Rush Lures Top Power Generator Central Puerto

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Argentina’s biggest power producers is trying to get in on the nation’s copper boom as the rush for key metals in the global energy transition accelerates.Most Read from BloombergUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayBrits Say Prince Harry Should Attend Coronati

  • Baker Hughes Plans for Multiple Years of Growth: CERAWeek Update

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s the first day of CERAWeek by S&P Global in Houston, one of the biggest events on the calendar for the energy industry, with over 1,000 CEOs, policymakers and financiers due to speak.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearHolding Cash Will Be a Winni

  • Crypto’s Banking Problem Is Not Ironic

    The institution of personal banking is incredibly powerful. If we look at crypto exchanges, Silvergate is so well-liked because a) it gives access to banking in the first place and b) Silvergate ran the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN).

  • Argentina Moves to Stop Wetlands Bill From Foiling Lithium Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina is in talks with policy makers and companies to prevent drafted wetlands-protection legislation from slamming the breaks on exploration as the world looks for more environmentally friendly energy sources.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsPowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If NeededChina Warns US Risks Catastrophe With Moves to ‘Co

  • Tech execs didn’t just start talking about AI — but they are talking about it a lot more

    Do you feel like you've heard a lot more about AI in 2023? A MarketWatch analysis shows you probably have, although from roughly the same number of sources.

  • Dairy prices, volumes fall at auction - GDT events

    The GDT Price Index was down 0.7%, with an average selling price of $3,403 per tonne. The index was down 1.5% at the previous auction held on Feb. 21, when the average selling price was $3,414 per tonne, according to GDT Events. A total of 26,747 tonnes of dairy products were sold at the latest auction, down about 12.9% from the previous sale, the auction platform said on its website.

  • Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks for March 2023

    The top consumer discretionary stocks this month include Luckin Coffee Inc., Modine Manufacturing Co., and Arhaus Inc., all of which have climbed by over 100% in the last year and are outperforming rivals despite inflation and other economic headwinds. The Russell 1000 Index has fallen by 3.5% in the past 12 months while the benchmark Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY) has lost more than a tenth of its value. Consumer discretionary spending on appliances, home furnishings, electronics and more has weakened in recent months amid high-interest rates and fears of a recession.